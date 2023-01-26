ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Everyday Kentucky On The Go - More about Fan Fest 2023

The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. MPD's scorpion unit now permanently disbanded after deadly traffic stop. Updated: 2 hours ago. Tennessee lawmakers consider legislation to prevent fired officers from moving to other departments.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Distribution center to close; 212 Kentuckians losing jobs

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - One distribution plant in Southern Kentucky will be shutting its doors before the end of the year, putting more than 200 people out of a job. TCO, LCC in Corbin, which has been in a long-term packing and distribution contract with ams-OSRAM during the past 25 years, announced that their contract with the company would not be renewed at the end of 2023 and that their facility on KY-3041 will be shutting down.
CORBIN, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Expect a chilly rain as a cold front pushes across Central and Eastern Kentucky on Sunday. The wind, still wild, from the SW, sustained at 15-20 mph, will gust up to 30 mph. I’m tracking multiple chances for unsettled weather next week. Everything from rain, snow,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Recovery still underway six months after historic EKY flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - This week marks six months since the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky that took the lives of 44 Kentuckians and destroyed hundreds of homes. Rebuilding will take years, but the region has received lots of help along the way. Donors from across the world raised...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy