The Phoenix Suns look to get back in the win column as they face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 6 PM MST later tonight. The Suns were on a four-game winning streak before the Dallas Mavericks defeated them 99-95 on Thursday night. While Chris Paul, Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton all came to play against Dallas each putting up over 15 points, the rest of the team did not show up.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO