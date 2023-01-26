Read full article on original website
Suns Sink Spurs in Saturday Night Overtime Showdown
The Phoenix Suns were able to get back over .500 with a 128-118 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Phoenix now has a 26-25 record after having won their last five-of-six games while San Antonio extends their losing streak to five, now victorious in their last 2-of-15 games.
NBA Executives Are Reportedly Monitoring Chris Paul's Situation With The Phoenix Suns
Teams are watching Chris Paul's situation with the Suns.
Three Takeaways From Suns' 99-95 Loss to Mavericks
The Phoenix Suns saw their four-game winning streak snapped as the Dallas Mavericks emerged victorious in 99-95 fashion.
Suns And Bulls Have Discussed A Jae Crowder For Coby White Trade
The Chicago Bulls and the Phoenix Suns are both teams that could end up making trades ahead of this year's trade deadline. Both teams have clear issues that they need to fix on their roster, and it is easy to see them making moves to address their problems. A recent...
Monty Williams Calls Out Deandre Ayton After Missing A Crucial Rebound Against Mavericks
Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams haven't had the best relationship, and things have gotten pretty tense in recent times, as the player and the head coach have starred in controversial moments that have affected the rest of the team. Last season, they clashed during the infamous Game 7 of the...
Suns-Raptors injury report: OG Anunoby out for Toronto
Both the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors will miss a key starter in their matchup Monday night at Footprint Center. Suns All-Star Devin Booker remains out for his 18th straight game with a left groin strain, while Toronto’s OG Anunoby is set to miss a second consecutive game with a sprained left wrist, according to the NBA’s injury report.
Phoenix Suns hold on after San Antonio Spurs’ comeback to win in OT
The Phoenix Suns were able to respond with a win after Thursday’s rough 99-95 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks by beating the San Antonio Spurs 128-118. The Saturday contest is a quick one-game road fixture before Phoenix returns home for two more at Footprint Center and then a five-game road trip on the East coast begins.
Gameday: Phoenix Suns Take on Struggling Spurs
The Phoenix Suns look to get back in the win column as they face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 6 PM MST later tonight. The Suns were on a four-game winning streak before the Dallas Mavericks defeated them 99-95 on Thursday night. While Chris Paul, Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton all came to play against Dallas each putting up over 15 points, the rest of the team did not show up.
Suns head to San Antonio looking to get back on winning track
The Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs will look to get back on the winning track when they square off
