Scottsdale, AZ

Yardbarker

Suns Sink Spurs in Saturday Night Overtime Showdown

The Phoenix Suns were able to get back over .500 with a 128-118 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Phoenix now has a 26-25 record after having won their last five-of-six games while San Antonio extends their losing streak to five, now victorious in their last 2-of-15 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns And Bulls Have Discussed A Jae Crowder For Coby White Trade

The Chicago Bulls and the Phoenix Suns are both teams that could end up making trades ahead of this year's trade deadline. Both teams have clear issues that they need to fix on their roster, and it is easy to see them making moves to address their problems. A recent...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Suns-Raptors injury report: OG Anunoby out for Toronto

Both the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors will miss a key starter in their matchup Monday night at Footprint Center. Suns All-Star Devin Booker remains out for his 18th straight game with a left groin strain, while Toronto’s OG Anunoby is set to miss a second consecutive game with a sprained left wrist, according to the NBA’s injury report.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Gameday: Phoenix Suns Take on Struggling Spurs

The Phoenix Suns look to get back in the win column as they face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 6 PM MST later tonight. The Suns were on a four-game winning streak before the Dallas Mavericks defeated them 99-95 on Thursday night. While Chris Paul, Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton all came to play against Dallas each putting up over 15 points, the rest of the team did not show up.
PHOENIX, AZ

