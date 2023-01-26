Argyle residents are invited to attend a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting this week regarding a proposed residential development. The concept plan for the proposed Minton Tract calls for a 49-home single-family development on 72 acres of land, located on the west side of FM 1830, between FM 407 and Knight Street, according to a news release from the town of Argyle. The concept plan shows several planned open spaces among the one-acre lots, with a loop road giving residents access to FM 1830. The site will need to be rezoned, requiring approval from the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission and Town Council, to allow for the proposed project. No formal submittal to the town has been made yet.

