Lewisville fire department relocates to temporary facility
The Lewisville Fire Administration relocated to a temporary facility Jan. 23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Lewisville Fire Administration completed relocation to a temporary facility on Jan. 23. The department moved from 188 N. Valley Parkway to 1955 Lakeway Drive, Ste. 230. Fire Station No. 1 also relocated to 1150 McGee Lane on Jan. 23.
Harbor Freight Tools now offering equipment, hardware in Grapevine
Harbor Freight Tools offers equipment and tools for lawn and garden, building and construction, lighting, and more. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Harbor Freight Tools opened its location at 1250 William D. Tate Ave., Ste. 100, Grapevine, on Jan. 24. Harbor Freight is a tool and equipment company with items for welding, plumbing, electrical, automotive and more.
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD projects $6.3M shortfall after 6 months of data
Richard Matkins, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD interim chief financial officer, speaks about the district's projected budget shortfalls during a meeting on Jan. 23. (Courtesy Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is facing a budget shortfall for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget based on six months of data. Interim Chief Financial Officer Richard Matkin...
dallasexpress.com
Local ISD Sells Plane, Lets Official Slide
Granbury Independent School District’s (GISD) Board of Trustees opted not to discipline a school official who had been caught taking the district’s private plane on personal trips, choosing instead to sell the plane after residents lambasted the board for purchasing it in the first place. As previously reported...
4 local hospitals in Frisco work to grow services
See details on four Frisco hospitals planning to expand their facilities and grow their offerings. (Courtesy Baylor Scott & White Health) Frisco hospitals plan to expand their facilities and grow their offerings in the coming years and have already made headway on some projects. Below is a roundup of some projects underway or recently completed at Frisco hospitals.
dallasexpress.com
DISD Teachers Rebuke School Board
Several teachers spoke out against the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) during the public comment section of the district’s Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, claiming that safety issues in the classroom are contributing to poor teacher retention. DISD instructor Elizabeth Farris told the trustees that “denigration and disrespect” toward...
Developer to hold public input meeting about Argyle development
Argyle residents are invited to attend a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting this week regarding a proposed residential development. The concept plan for the proposed Minton Tract calls for a 49-home single-family development on 72 acres of land, located on the west side of FM 1830, between FM 407 and Knight Street, according to a news release from the town of Argyle. The concept plan shows several planned open spaces among the one-acre lots, with a loop road giving residents access to FM 1830. The site will need to be rezoned, requiring approval from the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission and Town Council, to allow for the proposed project. No formal submittal to the town has been made yet.
Plano Named Least Affordable City For Minimum Wage Workers
A new report says that Plano, Texas is the least affordable city in the U.S. for residents that earn a minimum wage salary. Financial technology company SmartAsset conducted the study by evaluating the minimum wage in 79 of the largest American cities and adjusted them to account for the cost of living in each city.
City looks for silver lining in TxDOT’s I-35 expansion
With the Texas Department of Transportation circling in on finalized plans for Interstate 35, city staffers are racing to seize opportunity of a number of cap-and-stitch projects that could come to be a silver lining in the largely unpopular interstate expansion. In a biannual update Jan. 19, Corridor Program Office...
Denton ISD sees rise in unpaid lunch balances
Denton ISD says it and many other school districts are seeing a “sharp increase in unpaid lunch balances” following the expiration of a federal waiver. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture granted waivers that allowed all students to receive free school lunches – regardless if they had submitted the free and reduced lunch application. Those waivers expired in June 2022, meaning the universal free lunch program was over and parents are now required again to complete the free and reduced lunch application in order for their child to receive meal benefits.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. PHAM, TIEN BA; NATIVE HAWAIIAN OR OTHER PACIFIC ISLANDER/M; POB: VIETNAM; AGE: 55; ADDRESS:...
Affidavit: Arrest of Prosper ISD board president stems from incident at church
According to an arrest affidavit, Drew Wilborn, 43, allegedly touched a 16-year-old girl inappropriately at Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report
Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?
CandysDirt.com
What’s Developing: Ascent at Mountain Creek Is Part of Southwest Dallas Resurgence
Developers are taking note of the abundant and scenic land in Southwest Dallas, and snapping up acreages by the hundreds in largely undeveloped Mountain Creek. Longtime Mountain Creek landowner Courtland Group recently sold 430 acres to Village West Dallas Development LLC, the Dallas Morning News reported. And NRP Group, one of the country’s top apartment builders with offices in Dallas and throughout the country, just broke ground on a 30-acre site for the new Ascent at Mountain Creek.
Canine influenza outbreak leads to lockdown at Plano Animal Shelter
An outbreak of canine influenza has forced temporary changes at the Plano Animal Shelter. (Courtesy city of Plano) Due to an outbreak of canine influenza, temporary changes are in place at the Plano Animal Shelter. According to a news release from the city of Plano, all owner surrender appointments have...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KORBULY, ALYSSA DEZANN; W/F; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION:...
AccuWeather meteorologists warn of icy travel, power outages from Dallas to Nashville
AccuWeather meteorologists say that several zones of icy weather are on the way this week for parts of the southern Plains and into the Ohio Valley, an area of the country recently hit by wintry conditions. A very busy pattern is expected ensue this week with as many as three...
dallasexpress.com
Famed BBQ Restaurant Headed to Fort Worth
The famed restaurant Terry Black’s Barbecue will be opening a new location in Fort Worth. Mark Black confirmed that he and his brother, Mike, will open the new restaurant at 2926 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, in 2024 and also open a new location in Waco sometime in the future, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
fortworthreport.org
Solution to expensive eggs? Tarrant County small farmers say support them more
The egg shelves have looked different every week at Ann’s Health Food Center in Arlington. One week, it would be all organic eggs. Some weeks, there would be several egg brands. Then, sometimes the shelves would be empty. “When our only choice is to offer a higher price egg...
thetalonnews.com
What’s Happening with U.S. 377?
U.S. Highway 377 has been slowly moving towards breaking ground in Argyle throughout the last five years. 377 is a rural highway and is a major artery for the region connecting the two major cities of Denton and Fort Worth together. Sections of the highway have been slowly expanded from their original two lanes as urban sprawl creeps outwards.
