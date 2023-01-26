Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Saturday - January 28, 2023
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Saturday was a busy day of high school basketball. Peoria Manual hosted its Ram Nation Shootout. At the shootout, the host Rams edge Morton 57-52 in overtime, Class 3A No. 2 Metamora defeats Peoria High 53-44, Class 3A No. 9 Peoria Richwoods knocks off No. 5 Decatur MacArthur 65-61, and Peoria Notre Dame defeats Galesburg 55-41. Also Saturday, Normal West defeats Mahomet-Seymour 60-50. In girls Mid-Illini Conference action, conference leader Class 3A No. 5 Washington rolls past East Peoria 75-19, Morton defeats Limestone 58-30 for its sixth-straight win, and Metamora defeats Pekin 43-30. Also Saturday, Class 2A No. 7 Dee-Mack falls to Class 3A No. 4 Peoria Notre Dame 53-31, Class 4A No. 5 Normal Community cruises to a 64-27 win over Joliet West, and Fieldcrest gets a big win over Class 2A No. 5 Peotone 60-42.
thecommunityword.com
History of Hoops: ‘Playgrounds to the Pros: Legends of Peoria Basketball’ gets behind scenes of River City roundball
Basketball fans know how the sport plays in Peoria. Finally, some of those stories from an extra-special time in the city’s lore will be captured in print when “Playgrounds to the Pros: Legends of Peoria Basketball” (3 Fields Books, University of Illinois Press, at left) is released this month.
channel1450.com
U-High Pioneers Take Down Princeton For Huge 2A Road Win
Mason Funk scored 30 points in Normal U-High’s biggest win this season. The Pioneers went on the road and beat the #1 ranked team in 2A on their home floor 76-69. U-High hosts Glenwood on Tuesday night.
25newsnow.com
What’s happening in Central Illinois - January 29
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out some of the events happening in Central Illinois on January 29, 2023. Whether you’re an avid bird-watcher or just looking for something to do with your family, check out Eagle Watch Weekend at Starved Rock State Park. Events are taking place today at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center and the Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center. Some of the activities include eagle watching, Native American dancing demonstrations, and birds of prey shows.
Zobrist Heads Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two-time World Series champion Ben Zobrist heads up the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022, announced Saturday night. Zobrist, a Eureka native, played 14 seasons in the big leagues and won World Series titles with the Cubs and Royals. He is joined in the class by two-time Metamora […]
wglt.org
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
PHOTOS: ‘Gold Out Night’ – Galesburg boys basketball vs. UTHS
The Galesburg Silver Streaks boys basketball team fell to the United Township Panthers 77-54 in Western Big 6 Conference action Friday, Jan. 27 at John Thiel Gym . The Streaks are now 7-19 overall and 2-8 in the conference. The Panthers improve to 18-5 on the year and 6-4 in the WB6.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jumer’s Castle Lodge
—— JUMER’S CASTLE LODGE. If you remember Jumer’s, you have to remember their legendary cinnamon rolls!. These are definitely a part of Peoria’s history and you can read more about them in the MBIP Links below. —— WHAT IT IS TODAY: THE GRAND REGENCY OF PEORIA...
Central Illinois Proud
Programming change: Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune to air overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Due to CBS Sports coverage of PGA Golf from Torrey Pines California, Friday’s episode of Jeopardy will air at 1:35 a.m. Friday night / Saturday morning. Friday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune will air at 2:05 a.m.
25newsnow.com
Eagles, music, and chili - January 28
PEORIA (25 News Now) - There’s a little something for everyone this weekend in Central Illinois. Check out some of the fun events taking place — from watching for eagles to attending a chili brew-off!. Eagle Watch Weekend. Whether you’re an avid bird-watcher or just looking for something...
CBS Sports
Watch Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Southern Illinois 17-5; Illinois State 8-14 The Illinois State Redbirds may be playing at home Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a 4.5-point defeat. The Redbirds and the Southern Illinois Salukis will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET at Redbird Arena. Illinois State hasn't won a game against SIU since Feb. 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
25newsnow.com
2023′s farm outlook begins with drier than regular conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - So far, this season’s drier conditions are affecting the farmers, but those at the Peoria County Farm Bureau say farmers are always optimistic at this time of the year. The soil profile has thawed out when usually it is frozen at this time of the year.
Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city
Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
starvedrock.media
Princeton basketball Tigers absorb first loss of season
Is it fate that gives a winning sports program its first loss? Whatever it is, apparently it was Princeton's turn Saturday night. Normal U-High boys came to the Tiger gym to play a fast paced contest and win 76-69. The Tigers held a seven point lead late in the 3rd quarter, but it quickly evaporated. The winning margin came primarily from free throws as Jason Smith's Tigers were forced to foul in the last two minutes. Afterwards, Coach Smith – not happy:
25newsnow.com
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
25newsnow.com
Frosty 5K continues despite snow flurries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A couple of snow flurries may have fallen Saturday morning but that did not stop runners and their canine companions from taking part in the Frosty 5K. Frosty the Snowman was out delivering high-fives, as the runner crossed the finish line. The race was once...
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
25newsnow.com
Spotted Cow announces temporary closure
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Spotted Cow recently announced that it will be temporarily closing its doors. The family-owned business has been operating since 1987. It expanded into a full-service restaurant located in Peoria in 2006. The restaurant is known for its award-winning ice cream. The business released a...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking traffic near Forrest Hill and Dries
UPDATE (7:50 p.m.) — According to Peoria police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m. Friday. One person received minor injuries. It is currently unknown what caused the crash. UPDATE (7:33 p.m.) — The road has been reopened. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have blocked traffic...
wglt.org
House in Normal sustains heavy damages in Sunday morning fire
Nobody was injured Sunday morning in a house fire in the Carriage Hills subdivision in Normal. Firefighters responded to a call at 808 Landau Lane just before 11 a.m. A neighbor reported heavy smoke and fire at the back of the residence. The fire was brought under control in about...
