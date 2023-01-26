Read full article on original website
Nancee
3d ago
Murphy feels he can do whatever he wants and their are no repercussions for it. I hope the people are happy who voted for him when that money could have been spent much more wisely!!!
Reply(2)
22
Guest
3d ago
Our tax dollars at work! This is what you get when there’s no accountability!
Reply(1)
18
Carmine Mattos
3d ago
How is this not a crime? If anyone else did that, they’d be arrested.
Reply
8
Related
wrnjradio.com
Menendez, Booker announce $35M in rental assistance funding for New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) announced Thursday a total of $35,160,643.26 million in federal housing rental assistance funding for the state of New Jersey in reallocated funds to assist renters facing financial hardship. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of...
Why whale deaths are dividing environmentalists — and firing up Tucker Carlson
Since December, at least nine whales have been stranded on beaches in New Jersey and New York.
Murphy administration criticized for allegedly spending $500K in COVID money on new SUVs
The SUVs are part of the State Police’s Executive Protection Unit, which drives and protect the governor, lieutenant governor and members of the cabinet.
wrnjradio.com
Senator Testa calls purchase of SUVs with pandemic funds to chauffeur Democrat leaders disturbing
NEW JERSEY – It was revealed that Governor Phil Murphy and Democrat legislative leaders spent $522,783 of federal pandemic relief funds on a fleet of new Chevy Suburbans for the State Police’s Executive Protection Unit. “It’s disturbing that Governor Murphy and Democrat leaders chose to spend pandemic relief...
New Jersey Globe
Two New Jersey votes going to Dhillon for RNC chair, with one going to McDaniel
Update: McDaniel won re-election, 111 to 51. New Jersey’s three votes on the Republican National Committee will be split today, in a contentious fight over the party chairmanship, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Ronna McDaniel is seeking to hold on to the job for a fourth term. She...
Murphy administration bought eight new SUVs — at a cost of $521K — with federal Covid funds
The eight Chevrolet Suburbans are for use by the Executive Protection Unit,.
Gov. Kathy Hochul in ‘awkward’ exchange with critic Melissa DeRosa
The bite is back in NYC’s power dining scene! Gov. Kathy Hochul was spotted having an “awkward” exchange with one of her most vocal political critics this week: former top Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa. Spies at the Capital Grille on East 42nd Street told Page Six they spotted Hochul approach DeRosa in a booth at the eatery that’s known as a political and media power den. “Melissa was sitting in a booth and Hochul came over to her,” an amused observer told us, adding, “Melissa has become a regular critic of the governor.” The spy added, “Melissa was in...
lnnnews.com
Bill Clarifying E-ZPass Pricing Discounts Passes Assembly
The state Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that would bring much-needed clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill now goes to the governor’s desk for signing. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin J. Rooney, directs the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for NJ E-ZPass users. The existing website lists available plans and honored discounts offered by agencies controlling interstates & bridges connecting NJ to Delaware and NY.
Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate
❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
NJ may drastically expand outdoor smoking bans
New Jersey already has some of the nations most restrictive smoking laws, but there is bi-partisan support for expanding the current bans. A measure was first passed in 2006 that restricted indoor smoking in most public places. It was expanded in 2018 to include strict outdoor smoking rules on public beaches and public parks.
njspotlightnews.org
All signs point to another full state pension contribution
As we head into budget season, the annual guessing game can begin as to where Gov. Phil Murphy will prioritize state money. This week, reporters gained a few clues on the public-worker pension system, which was chronically underfunded for decades. It appears to be on track for another full payment to cover the retirement benefits of an estimated 800,000 current and retired government workers.
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ
🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
New Jersey Globe
Bramnick wants telemarketers to have 30 seconds to explain why they’re calling
Telemarketers will have 30 seconds to identify themselves and what they’re selling under a bill sponsored by State Sen. Jon Bramnick (R-Westfield). “New Jerseyans should know who they’re talking to on the phone and what’s being sold to them by telemarketers,” stated Bramnick, who has been trying to pass this law for more than eight years. “My legislation requires more transparency from telemarketers and punishes those who lie and misrepresent information on sales calls. If you’re on the up and up, you should have no problem with this bill if you’re a telemarketer.”
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
Check out what New Jersey looks like according to Artificial Intelligence
If you could sum up New Jersey in one image, what would it be?. Chris Christie enjoying the beaches he closed on Fourth of July weekend? Someone waiting impatiently at a gas pump? How about a pizza covered in pork roll next to a jukebox playing Bruce Springsteen?. All fine...
Here’s how to get $180K in student loans paid off under new N.J. program for mental health jobs
Behavioral health professionals in New Jersey can now apply to get up to $180,000 in student loans reimbursed through a new state program designed to boost the number of people working in mental health jobs. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law creating the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program last...
If I convert my 401(k) to a Roth, is it taxed by N.J.?
Q. I am 70 years old and am considering converting a portion of my 401(k) to a Roth 401(k). Does the Roth conversion count as retirement income for the New Jersey retirement income exclusion?. — Trying to save. A. The instructions for the NJ-1040 form give you everything you need...
americanmilitarynews.com
Mystery shaking, rumbling felt along Jersey Shore again. No earthquakes reported.
For the second time this month, residents across southern New Jersey have been reporting long periods of shaking inside their homes Thursday afternoon, with windows and walls rattling. And just like before, there have been no earthquakes reported anywhere in the eastern United States. There also have been no thunderstorms...
A slowdown for N.J.’s warehouse building boom? | Editorial
The warehouses keep on coming in South Jersey, even as reports emerge that developers’ lust to build them is starting to cool down. The recent onslaught includes plans for three of the giant buildings in Carneys Point Township on a 48-acre plot that was recently sold for $15.63 million by the Delaware River and Bay Authority. The former name of the tract, Salem Business Center, is a testament to the failure of Salem County to attract the kind of mixed-use commercial zone — offices, light manufacturing, and yes, distribution centers — commonly seen at spots farther north along the same Interstate 295 corridor.
Don’t say it: 6 NJ words or phrases that should be banned indefinitely
New Jersey is an interesting place to live. There are so many things that make us unique and make living in the Garden State simply amazing. But then there are things that drive us absolutely nuts. And usually, it's words or phrases spoken by people who don't even live here.
Comments / 23