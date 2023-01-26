Read full article on original website
Critical Number of Rural IA Nursing Homes Close
(KMAland) -- Health-care professionals say low pay and a worker shortage have led a dramatic number of nursing homes in rural Iowa to close their doors. They hope increased government funding and more focus on rural health care this year will help. Looking at a graph that shows the number...
Reynolds pitches wide-ranging health care bill
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed a sprawling bill dedicated to health care that includes a focus on strengthening rural health care and providing care to expecting and new parents. Among the nearly dozen divisions of the bill are provisions creating an OB-GYN fellowship program, allowing...
Cuts to SNAP benefits in Iowa could be tough to pass
GOP chair of Health & Human Services Committee says it goes too far. We’re starting to need a scorecard to keep track of the politicians caught with classified documents where they shouldn’t have them. Illinois is a signature away from requiring businesses to provide paid leave for their...
Iowa House Education Committee passes Student Right to Know bill
(Griswold) The Iowa House Education Committee last week passed House File 11 with an amendment. House File 11 is the “Student Right to Know” bill that requires the Board of Regents to publish a report that includes information on income, debt and post-graduate decree completion that is searchable by major, institution, and class. It also provides that students at the Regent Institution must take part in career planning.
Iowa lawmakers back off SNAP food restrictions
Iowa Republicans say they plan on amending a bill that would have severely restricted what food SNAP recipients could buy at the store.After a debate yesterday morning, the bill will just restrict candy and non-zero calorie pop purchases, pending USDA approval.Driving the news: The first draft of House File 3 prompted national outrage due to a section limiting the foods SNAP recipients could purchase to a state-approved WIC list.WIC, which is meant to be a supplemental aid for women, infants and children, doesn't allow for the purchase of a wide range of basic groceries, such as fresh meat and...
Opinion | Do not reinstate the death penalty
Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved. Debates about the implementation of capital punishment have recently been renewed in Iowa. Specifically, state Sen. Brad Zaun is making efforts to reinstate the death penalty for specific crimes like the kidnapping and rape of a minor.
Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients.
Insiders: Governor Kim Reynolds Quick 6
Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek …. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek Elementary. Monday Morning Weather Forecast. Murphy’s Law. Brock Purdy underdog story does not feature a storybook ending. Yet.
Wave of rural nursing home closures grows amid staffing crunch
WAUKON, Iowa — Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she'd lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
To move Iowa forward, progressives may need to go it alone
Pete D'Alessandro is co-founder of Campaign in a Box, a national consulting firm that specializes in progressive and first-time candidates. He lives in Des Moines and submitted this commentary prior to the Iowa Democratic Party's State Central Committee meeting on January 28. Two years ago, just after winning a seat...
Gov. Reynolds Statement in Response to American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten
Today, the American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten gave the following statement to Fox Business:. “Parents and families, no matter where they live, want safe, well-funded public schools, not schemes to funnel taxpayers’ money to the wealthy few. The Governor of Iowa is risking real political damage by doing the bidding of Betsy DeVos. After her midterms failure in Michigan, DeVos has leaned on the Iowa legislature to ram through a reckless spending spree opposed by conservatives and liberals alike.
Questions for lawmakers who voted for "school choice"
Dianne Prichard of DeWitt taught in public schools for 33 years before becoming a pastor. I have questions for the legislators who voted for the "school choice" bill, which Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law on January 24. 1. How will you support our public schools?. As House File 68...
Iowa Democrats to choose new leadership
The Iowa Democratic Party’s State Central Committee will choose from three politically seasoned candidates Saturday to serve as the next party chair. The winner of Saturday’s election will replace current party chairman Rep. Ross Wilburn, who is stepping down. The party’s new leader will navigate significant obstacles including the preservation – or not – of […] The post Iowa Democrats to choose new leadership appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Hart captures Iowa Democratic Party chair
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Democratic Party has selected a new leader in a vote on Saturday, looking to move forward in a state where the party has seen a widely-diminished presence in the last several years. Rita Hart, a former Iowa state senator from District 49, was...
Gov. Reynolds awards $9 million for water quality projects
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds awarded a total of $9 million in grants to advance water quality projects.
Northwest Iowa Public School Superintendents Weigh In On Impact Of “School Choice” Bill
Northwest Iowa — After this week’s signing of Governor Kim Reynolds’ “School Choice” bill into law, northwest Iowa public school superintendents are unsure to hopeful about the future. The new law is expected to give $345 million to parents to send their students to private...
New Study: New Hampshire Is Most Cost-Effective State To Live In
(WBZ NewsRadio) — A new study names one New England state as the cheapest state to call home in the country. The study, conducted by North American Van Lines, named New Hampshire as the most cost-effective state to live in. The study said that Granite State residents are able to stretch their budget further than other states and can offer a higher quality of life for a lower overall price.
Iowa has the Worst Radon Levels in the USA
A federal EPA report says Iowa’s soil has the nation’s worst concentration of radon, with about seven in every ten Iowa homes containing enough of the gas that action is needed. Liz Orton, outreach coordinator for the Iowa Cancer Consortium, says radon is invisible, tasteless and odorless, and it’s also radioactive.
Six southwest Iowa communities awarded grants for Water Quality Projects
(Area) Six southwest Iowa communities were awarded grants to advance water quality projects. The funding is made available through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program. Crescent was awarded $500,000 for Wastewater Treatment Project. The total project cost is $4,018,000. Farragut was awarded $478,480 for Wastewater Treatment Project....
“Don’t Tread On Me” License Plates Considered By Iowa State Senate
Des Moines, Iowa — It’s a design that dates back to the Revolutionary War, and more recently, some have used the flag as a symbol of limited government. Called the Gadsen flag, it’s a yellow flag, with a coiled rattlesnake bearing the words “Don’t Tread On Me”, and now a bill that would let Iowans pay extra for a license plate that bears the that message and image has cleared a Senate subcommittee. If SF47 becomes law, a specialty Iowa license plate in the image of the yellow Gadsden Flag would be created, with a three inch tall coiled rattlesnake on the left side and the phrase “Don’t Tread on Me” along the bottom. Republican Senator Scott Webster of Bettendorf says he voted to advance the bill out of a subcommittee to continue discussing the proposal.
