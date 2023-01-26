ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Shares How Empty Laundry Basket Helped Her Declutter Home

By Shawna Davis
 3 days ago

Decluttering is a necessary method to do any time you feel it’s necessary, but especially now at the top of the new year.

If you haven’t started the decluttering process in your home, but know that you are in need of decluttering and organizing your space, then you may want to try this simple decluttering tip from TikToker @crazycleaningmamax4 .

As you can see in the quick video , she was able to go through the different rooms in her home and easily declutter her space by filling up an old laundry basket with random kitchen dishes, junk drawer finds and old wardrobe staples that she no longer needs or uses.

Many of her followers and viewers took to the comment section to express their different thoughts regarding declutter their spaces. “I would have kept the frames and swapped the pictures! But good job,” @stephanie.cove shared. “I am able to do this every. Weekend! A bag goes to the thrift store. I have about 20 lunch bags and coolers... Going to bring them to work,” @smh.d.means wrote. “I do chuck it Tuesdays it I got through my house and have to find at least 5 items that serve no purpose,” @beansontoast88 commented.

Of course it’s not easy getting rid of many things we’ve collected over the years, but not only does this laundry basket help tremendously, also learning to detach items from memories or stories as suggested from this previous decluttering article .

