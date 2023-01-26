Fxview is a global multi-asset brokerage that provides multiple trading platforms, lowest-cost trading, and innovative products to novice and professional traders. Fxview, a Finvasia Group company, leverages cutting-edge technology winning international acclaim. The team’s ‘clients first’ approach has enabled the brokerage to constantly upgrade its value proposition for traders. The company has launched innovative products and provides excellent customer service to meet the changing needs of its global clients. This led Fxview to win several prestigious awards, including “Best Global CFD Broker” at the Forex Expo Dubai, held in October 2022, the “Most Trusted Broker” award at the Ultimate Fintech Awards in June 2022 and the “Best Value Broker” accolade at Forex Expo Dubai in 2021. With this recognition, Fxview cements its brand positioning in the Middle East and Africa regions, equipping local traders with a plethora of tools and options to succeed.

