Ardu Prime Improves the Bottom Line for Traders With Its Cutting-edge MT5 Trading Platform
The global Forex and CFD brokerage firm Ardu Prime, takes pride in equipping its traders with all the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the financial markets confidently. Well-known in the online trading space, Ardu Prime has managed to hold the pole position in the Forex and CFD market...
Bitcoin dominates inflows into crypto funds, AuM hits $28B
As the price of bitcoin continues to consolidate around recent highs, investors expand their positions in funds designed to profit from further appreciation in the cryptocurrency. Total assets under management (AuM) have risen to $28 billion, up 43% from their November 2022 lows, crypto investment firm CoinShares said in a...
Monex reports lower revenues as crypto downturn bites
Monex Group has reported its Q3 2022 financial metrics, which saw a reversal in terms of its revenues as TradeStation was grappling with a crypto market crash that has tanked the profitability of its crypto business. For the nine months ending December 2022, Monex disclosed its operating revenues at ¥65.9...
CMC Invest gets in-principle approval to launch shares, ETFs, futures, and options in Singapore
“This announcement is a major milestone and validation for CMC Markets. Our business has been offering CFDs in Singapore since 2007, but the Capital Markets Services Licence for CMSI will allow us to serve our clients with more robust investment products, including shares and ETFs.”. CMC Markets has received a...
Alameda sues Voyager Digital to recover $445 million
FTX’s failed trading arm, Alameda Research, asked a court to claw back $445 million from Voyager Digital, which it said SBF’s empire paid to the crypto lender before collapsing into bankruptcy. In a court filing, FTX lawyers said the hedge fund paid Voyager $249 million in September and...
Eightcap hires ex-IG, ex-StoneX Alex Howard as CEO
“In my first weeks, the priority is to immerse myself in the business, including connecting with the global team, developing a nuanced understanding of strategy and operations, and listening to clients.”. Eightcap has announced the appointment of Alex Howard as Chief Executive Officer of the Australian-founded derivatives broker, commencing in...
Germany-focused DekaBank taps METACO for digital asset custody offering
“Digital assets are a critical part of the future, a radical new way for how assets will be represented, from currencies to real estate.”. METACO has partnered with DekaBank, a provider of securities services and capital market solutions to the German Savings Banks Finance Group (Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe) to underpin and orchestrate DekaBank’s digital asset custody and management operations.
With the recent changes to St Vincent licensing, what will the future trends be for licensing in 2023?
New St. Vincent and the Grenadines regulations came as somewhat of a shock for those brokerages that are only regulated in SVG. Guest Editorial for Finance Feeds by Chris Rowe, Director of Financial technology Consultancy Services Ltd. So, it came as somewhat of a shock for those brokerages regulated in...
ASIC bans Gregory William Finerty for unlicensed FX algo trading bot
Bradford AI leased an algorithmic trading program known as ‘Robot 1’ to trade on the FX market, using an Australia-based over the counter contracts for difference (CFD) broker. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has banned Gregory William Finerty, the sole director of Queensland-based Bradford AI, from providing...
Ripple announces Monica Long as President
“I’m incredibly honored to take on the role of President at Ripple as we expand deeper into crypto-enabled services like liquidity, settlement and custody.”. Ripple Labs has promoted SVP and General Manager Monica Long to the role of President after the firm’s strongest year yet, despite multiple crypto winters and headwinds in the industry.
Fiserv secures major payment institution licence in Singapore
Brookfield-based financial services technology provider Fiserv Inc has obtained nod for a Major Payment Institution license in Singapore. The approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will help Fiserv expand payment services in the country. This includes the ability to offer payment cards, merchant acquisition services and domestic and cross-border money transfer services, as well as mass payout services for firms in Singapore.
Broadridge report finds 27% of firms’ overall IT budget goes to digital transformation
“A new chapter in digital transformation is emerging. In our work with clients across the financial services industry we see leading firms are already reaping the benefits from digitalization and the use of technologies such as AI and blockchain/DLT, as they adapt to economic headwinds and new competitive dynamics”. A...
BUX joins forces with BlackRock for iShares ETFs offering in 7 European countries
“By joining forces with Blackrock, a renowned expert in financial markets and products, we have created a good solution for clients that are overwhelmed by the choice of products and don’t know how and when to start investing. Together, BUX and BlackRock can make a real impact on how Europeans invest and approach their financial future.”
OneCoin founder Ruja Ignatova is selling penthouse in UK
OneCoin founder Ruja Ignatova, who steered one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency frauds, is back into the spotlight more than five years after vanishing from the public eye. Ignatova, also known as the “missing Cryptoqueen”, resurfaced in a filing linked to a London property, which was reportedly submitted to...
iS Prime co-founders Raj Sitlani and Jonathan Brewer leave, but “business as usual”
“For our clients and teams at iS Prime, iS Risk and iS Prime Hong Kong, it is business as usual. We will be increasing our investment in our technology and staff, putting our clients first as we drive the business forwards to maintain our market leadership position.”. Raj Sitlani and...
Capital Wallet Awarded “Most Outstanding Innovator in Crypto Payments” at UF AWARDS MEA 2023
Capital Wallet, a leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for merchants and traders, was recognized for its innovative solutions that have spearheaded a transformation in the industry. The UF AWARDS MEA 2023 ceremony took place at the Orange Feels Bar of Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, on January 18, 2023. During...
Finalto expands NDFs line-up with Taiwanese dollar
Finalto announced today that it has expanded its non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) offering with the addition of Taiwan’s dollar to its trading platform. The development gives Finalto users both in Asia and other regions more access to emerging markets, while bringing greater efficiency and reduced operational complexity. Taiwanese dollar has...
Fxview Crowned “Best ECN/STP Broker” at UF AWARDS MEA 2023
Fxview is a global multi-asset brokerage that provides multiple trading platforms, lowest-cost trading, and innovative products to novice and professional traders. Fxview, a Finvasia Group company, leverages cutting-edge technology winning international acclaim. The team’s ‘clients first’ approach has enabled the brokerage to constantly upgrade its value proposition for traders. The company has launched innovative products and provides excellent customer service to meet the changing needs of its global clients. This led Fxview to win several prestigious awards, including “Best Global CFD Broker” at the Forex Expo Dubai, held in October 2022, the “Most Trusted Broker” award at the Ultimate Fintech Awards in June 2022 and the “Best Value Broker” accolade at Forex Expo Dubai in 2021. With this recognition, Fxview cements its brand positioning in the Middle East and Africa regions, equipping local traders with a plethora of tools and options to succeed.
Circle publishes a breakdown of USDC reserves for December
Boston-based stablecoin issuer Circle has revealed a breakdown of its reserves for December 2022, as well as a complete list of USDC reserve custodians. The breakdown, dated as of December 31, 2022, shows that Circle held 100% of its $44.5 billion reserves in cash and cash equivalents. Specifically, short-term United States Treasuries formed the majority of its cash equivalents category with $34 billion or a 75 percent share. The company also reported $10.5 billion in cash held at regulated financial institutions in the US.
Eventus launches AML solution for TradFi and digital asset space
“Firms operating in traditional financial markets and digital assets alike are facing greater challenges than ever to protect themselves from those presenting a risk to their businesses and reputations, along with their standing with government regulators.”. Eventus has announced the launch of Validus AML (VAML), an end-to-end anti-money laundering solution...
