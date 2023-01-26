ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

247Sports

WSU rolls through No. 14/19 Arizona with huge 70-59 victory

THE TRAIN KEPT rolling for the Washington State women's basketball team on Sunday, as the Cougars upset No. 19/14 Arizona with a 70-59 victory in Tucson. Despite Charlisse Leger-Walker going 0 of 13, the Cougars completely shut down the Wildcat offense -- and found scoring across the lineup. WSU held Arizona to just 27.6 percent from two and just 7 of 24 on layups.
PULLMAN, WA
Arizona Sports

ASU basketball falls to WSU, swept by Washington schools

Arizona State basketball continued its free-fall in the Pac-12 standings on Saturday night against Washington State in a 75-58 loss. The defeat was ASU’s fourth straight, as just over a week after it face UCLA for the top spot in the conference standings, ASU enters February in the No. 6 spot.
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
rdzphotographyblog.com

Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?

Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
SAHUARITA, AZ
tourcounsel.com

La Encantada | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona

If you are looking for the best stores in Tucson, I can recommend one of the most prominent malls on the list: La encantada. This place is very attractive, being an open-air mall, which is great if you like to spend a weekend shopping and clear your mind. In addition, it has good restaurants in case you want to taste something.
TUCSON, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Campbell Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Arizona

Campbell Plaza Shopping Center is a very practical open-air shopping center where you can buy whatever you need. Although its commercial offer is not as wide as we would like, here you can find the stores in Tucson required to solve an emergency at the moment. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross...
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

insidetucsonbusiness.com

Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
TUCSON, AZ
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA
tourcounsel.com

Tucson Spectrum | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona

Tucson Spectrum occupies our second place on the list, managing to offer the public a wide variety of stores to go shopping, in different areas, such as electronics, for the home, clothing, accessories, among other things that you may need, and here you will find. After that, if you want to eat something delicious, you can visit their food court.
TUCSON, AZ
yumadailynews.com

More than 167 pounds of drugs found during tow arrest in Arizona

ARIZONA - More than 167 pounds of drugs have been found by state troopers in Arizona. Troopers pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck for moving violations on west Interstate 10 at milepost 239, near Marana. During the car search, cops found around 51.95 pounds of methamphetamine, 28.10 pounds of fentanyl pills, and 2.45 pounds of fentanyl powder.
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: One hurt in shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt in a shooting at a Tucson cemetery Saturday, Jan. 28. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to Holy Hope Cemetery in the area near North Oracle Road and West Prince Road for the report of a shooting. One...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine continues but wind added into the mix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Breezy winds are expected today and Monday as the next weather system approaches the region. This system will bring cooler temperatures and chances for valley rain and mountain snow to the area Monday afternoon through Wednesday. Dry conditions and warmer temperatures are expected to follow for the remainder of the week.
TUCSON, AZ
