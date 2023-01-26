Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food TruckGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Romantic Places in Tucson for Valentines DayAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Restaurant That Failed Health Inspection Opens New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
allsportstucson.com
Late technical foul, defensive lapses haunt No. 19 Arizona in loss to Washington State
Issues on defense, cold stretches on offense, and a late technical foul for pushing on Esmery Martinez changed the momentum and helped Washington State beat No. 19 Arizona 70-59 in front of 7,494 fans on Sunday afternoon at McKale Center. “I want to give credit to Washington State. The Cougars...
247Sports
WSU rolls through No. 14/19 Arizona with huge 70-59 victory
THE TRAIN KEPT rolling for the Washington State women's basketball team on Sunday, as the Cougars upset No. 19/14 Arizona with a 70-59 victory in Tucson. Despite Charlisse Leger-Walker going 0 of 13, the Cougars completely shut down the Wildcat offense -- and found scoring across the lineup. WSU held Arizona to just 27.6 percent from two and just 7 of 24 on layups.
Eastern Progress
Tommy Lloyd's parents visit their son in Seattle; Wildcats try to stay fresh
SEATTLE – Dale Lloyd doesn’t always use a whole lot of words to describe his affable son and the job he’s doing as the Arizona Wildcats’ head coach. But maybe that’s because he simply doesn’t need to. “I always tell people, ‘What you see...
ASU basketball falls to WSU, swept by Washington schools
Arizona State basketball continued its free-fall in the Pac-12 standings on Saturday night against Washington State in a 75-58 loss. The defeat was ASU’s fourth straight, as just over a week after it face UCLA for the top spot in the conference standings, ASU enters February in the No. 6 spot.
East Valley Tribune
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
tourcounsel.com
La Encantada | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
If you are looking for the best stores in Tucson, I can recommend one of the most prominent malls on the list: La encantada. This place is very attractive, being an open-air mall, which is great if you like to spend a weekend shopping and clear your mind. In addition, it has good restaurants in case you want to taste something.
tourcounsel.com
Campbell Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Arizona
Campbell Plaza Shopping Center is a very practical open-air shopping center where you can buy whatever you need. Although its commercial offer is not as wide as we would like, here you can find the stores in Tucson required to solve an emergency at the moment. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross...
East Valley Tribune
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
City of Tucson holding election for new fee
The City of Tucson is holding a special election in May that would have Tucson residents vote on a new fee that would be added to their TEP bill.
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
tourcounsel.com
Tucson Spectrum | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
Tucson Spectrum occupies our second place on the list, managing to offer the public a wide variety of stores to go shopping, in different areas, such as electronics, for the home, clothing, accessories, among other things that you may need, and here you will find. After that, if you want to eat something delicious, you can visit their food court.
yumadailynews.com
More than 167 pounds of drugs found during tow arrest in Arizona
ARIZONA - More than 167 pounds of drugs have been found by state troopers in Arizona. Troopers pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck for moving violations on west Interstate 10 at milepost 239, near Marana. During the car search, cops found around 51.95 pounds of methamphetamine, 28.10 pounds of fentanyl pills, and 2.45 pounds of fentanyl powder.
Tucson Police Chief makes statement on Tyre Nichols case
Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar released a statement following further investigation into the Tyre Nichols case.
Cochise Country Music Festival at 4evr Ranch Benson AZ
Country music is coming to Southeast Arizona! The Cochise Country Music Festival is the chance to see some of the greatest names in country music under the stars at the 4EVR RANCH in Benson Arizona.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: One hurt in shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt in a shooting at a Tucson cemetery Saturday, Jan. 28. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to Holy Hope Cemetery in the area near North Oracle Road and West Prince Road for the report of a shooting. One...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Armed suspect identified that caused lock down at southern Arizona school
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school in southern Arizona was on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after an armed suspect got onto campus. Combs Middle School said it happened when Pinal County deputies pulled over a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads. One of the passengers,...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine continues but wind added into the mix
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Breezy winds are expected today and Monday as the next weather system approaches the region. This system will bring cooler temperatures and chances for valley rain and mountain snow to the area Monday afternoon through Wednesday. Dry conditions and warmer temperatures are expected to follow for the remainder of the week.
