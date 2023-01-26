Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
if the police union supports her , that's enough reason for me not to vote for her, I'm sure she's Republican
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
News Channel Nebraska
'Outrage, anger and profound sadness': Lincoln mayor, police chief comment on Tyre Nichols case
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials in Nebraska's capital city shared their thoughts following the release of a video showing police officers in Memphis beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. "I offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Tyre Nichols," Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. "His...
KETV.com
State leaders gather on the steps of the State Capitol for 'Walk for Life' event
LINCOLN, Neb. — Hundreds of people gathered in front of the State Capitol in Lincoln Saturday morning to partake in a "Walk for Life" event. The event is the largest, longest-running demonstration against abortion in Nebraska. "This is what we've got to be defending, first and foremost," George Olmer,...
Questions revived about whether Nebraska lawmaker lives in his district
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer faced questions in 2014 and 2016 over whether he lived in the Sandhills district he aimed to serve.
klkntv.com
Walk for Life participants experience first year after Roe V. Wade overturn
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The 1973 Supreme Court decision on Roe V. Wade inspired a yearly walk in Lincoln that took a monumental turn this year. Being the first year of the walk since the decision was overturned the message turned to one that participants said was about remembering.
etxview.com
Jim McKee: A forgotten builder
Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
klin.com
Lincoln Mayor, Police Chief React To Tyre Nichols Beating Videos
Officials in Memphis, Tennessee released body cam video Friday evening that shows five officers beating, kicking and pepper spraying 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after he was pulled from his vehicle during a traffic stop on January 7. He died a few days later at the hospital. All five officers have been...
Nebraskans offer personal insights on bill to create state-funded Asian American commission
LINCOLN — Chueqa Yang told a legislative panel Friday that they weren’t always such an activist for the Asian American community. Born in Omaha to refugees who arrived in the U.S. 44 years ago, Yang grew up in a largely white area, with little exposure to their Hmong heritage outside the family home. Yang later […] The post Nebraskans offer personal insights on bill to create state-funded Asian American commission appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
‘It’s kind of like having a parachute’: Nebraskans voice opinion on concealed carry bill
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The hearing for a reworked and less restrictive constitutional carry proposal was held at the State Capitol on Thursday. Like the measure that fell just two votes short last year, Legislative Bill 77 would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. State...
1011now.com
Avoca holds 41st annual Quack Off
AVOCA, Neb. (KOLN) - Duck racing is not an exact science. Sometimes they flutter their wings and bolt in the wrong direction. Sometimes, they stop as if tired, leaving their human companions begging for a little more enthusiasm on the trek to the finish line, but some people seem to know what they’re doing, like 2019 ‘Quack Off’ champion Kris Simmons.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
klkntv.com
Nebraska police departments denounce officers accused in Tyre Nichol’s death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police chiefs from Lincoln and Omaha are condemning the alleged actions of five Memphis officers. On Friday, the City of Memphis released footage in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The four videos appear to show five officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols between two scenes.
klkntv.com
New bills seek to protect Nebraska workers from stabbings, mental illness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — New proposals aimed at protecting staff who come face-to-face with dangerous criminals every day will be discussed at the Nebraska State Capitol Friday. Legislative Bill 265 would require protective vests and safety training for correctional officers moving forward. Senator Tom Brewer introduced the measure to...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Police denounce actions of Memphis police officers in Tyre Nichols incident
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer put out a statement Friday night denouncing the actions of the Memphis police officers that were involved in the beating and eventual death of Tyre Nichols. The statement is below:. As an agency we want to express our sadness and...
klkntv.com
Lincoln announces plans for new $47.5 million redevelopment in Haymarket
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s Haymarket is getting a new $47.5 million building that will feature commercial, residential and retail spaces. On Thursday, the City of Lincoln announced EADO, a collaboration between Speedway Properties and Nelnet Inc., would lead the redevelopment project. “Two of our communities’ homegrown companies...
KSNB Local4
Osceola man to get 2nd competency hearing in Adams County case
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors want a second opinion on whether a man involved in a September shooting incident with Hastings Police is ready to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosts workshop on anti-racist teaching strategies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A workshop on anti-racist teaching strategies was held by the MLK Committee at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Friday. The workshop brought inclusive teaching strategies that foster an anti-racist classroom. The university says anti-racist teaching understands that learning is affected by dynamics between students and...
News Channel Nebraska
Schmaderer: Criminal activity by police 'can never be tolerated'
One of the state’s top law enforcement officials is denouncing the actions by five Memphis police officers charged with 2nd degree murder in the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Police video of the beating was released Friday night, with graphic images showing the officers kicking and hitting Nichols with...
North Platte Telegraph
City of Lincoln faces new lawsuit filed by fired police sergeant
Another former Lincoln Police officer is leveling allegations of years of on-the-job sexual discrimination and the systematic ousting of those who report it in a lawsuit filed this week. Angela Sands had been with the Lincoln Police Department for nearly 10 years, most recently as a sergeant, before she was...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business
OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha was reportedly robbed Saturday evening. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Camelot Cleaners, 12131 Pacific St., around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to a store employee. The employee reported that the suspect...
klkntv.com
“I-80 is a pipeline for all kinds of criminal activity” including human trafficking
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officials say the number of human trafficking cases prosecuted in Nebraska jumped from 0 to 92 between 2007 and 2022. That jump is due to a special task force created in 2015. The goal of Nebraska’s human trafficking task force is to increase awareness that...
Comments / 3