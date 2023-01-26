ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 3

default-avatar
Guest
3d ago

if the police union supports her , that's enough reason for me not to vote for her, I'm sure she's Republican

Reply
3
 

etxview.com

Jim McKee: A forgotten builder

Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Mayor, Police Chief React To Tyre Nichols Beating Videos

Officials in Memphis, Tennessee released body cam video Friday evening that shows five officers beating, kicking and pepper spraying 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after he was pulled from his vehicle during a traffic stop on January 7. He died a few days later at the hospital. All five officers have been...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraskans offer personal insights on bill to create state-funded Asian American commission

LINCOLN — Chueqa Yang told a legislative panel Friday that they weren’t always such an activist for the Asian American community. Born in Omaha to refugees who arrived in the U.S. 44 years ago, Yang grew up in a largely white area, with little exposure to their Hmong heritage outside the family home. Yang later […] The post Nebraskans offer personal insights on bill to create state-funded Asian American commission appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Avoca holds 41st annual Quack Off

AVOCA, Neb. (KOLN) - Duck racing is not an exact science. Sometimes they flutter their wings and bolt in the wrong direction. Sometimes, they stop as if tired, leaving their human companions begging for a little more enthusiasm on the trek to the finish line, but some people seem to know what they’re doing, like 2019 ‘Quack Off’ champion Kris Simmons.
AVOCA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle

SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

New bills seek to protect Nebraska workers from stabbings, mental illness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — New proposals aimed at protecting staff who come face-to-face with dangerous criminals every day will be discussed at the Nebraska State Capitol Friday. Legislative Bill 265 would require protective vests and safety training for correctional officers moving forward. Senator Tom Brewer introduced the measure to...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln announces plans for new $47.5 million redevelopment in Haymarket

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s Haymarket is getting a new $47.5 million building that will feature commercial, residential and retail spaces. On Thursday, the City of Lincoln announced EADO, a collaboration between Speedway Properties and Nelnet Inc., would lead the redevelopment project. “Two of our communities’ homegrown companies...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Osceola man to get 2nd competency hearing in Adams County case

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors want a second opinion on whether a man involved in a September shooting incident with Hastings Police is ready to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosts workshop on anti-racist teaching strategies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A workshop on anti-racist teaching strategies was held by the MLK Committee at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Friday. The workshop brought inclusive teaching strategies that foster an anti-racist classroom. The university says anti-racist teaching understands that learning is affected by dynamics between students and...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Schmaderer: Criminal activity by police 'can never be tolerated'

One of the state’s top law enforcement officials is denouncing the actions by five Memphis police officers charged with 2nd degree murder in the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Police video of the beating was released Friday night, with graphic images showing the officers kicking and hitting Nichols with...
MEMPHIS, TN
North Platte Telegraph

City of Lincoln faces new lawsuit filed by fired police sergeant

Another former Lincoln Police officer is leveling allegations of years of on-the-job sexual discrimination and the systematic ousting of those who report it in a lawsuit filed this week. Angela Sands had been with the Lincoln Police Department for nearly 10 years, most recently as a sergeant, before she was...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business

OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha was reportedly robbed Saturday evening. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Camelot Cleaners, 12131 Pacific St., around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to a store employee. The employee reported that the suspect...
OMAHA, NE

