Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In SalisburyFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Related
iBerkshires.com
Celebration Focuses on Importance of Water as Critical Resource
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — H20 was the theme of the night on Thursday as dozens of activists gathered at the Beacon Cinema for the first Berkshire Water Celebration. "I think what's missing in the fight for water is connecting people to the culture of water and the consciousness of water, which includes music and art and spirituality and economics and science and the environment, not just the environment, not just politics, not just science, it's all of that," organizer Leslie Gabriel said.
iBerkshires.com
Joanne Passing on Ownership of Elm Street Luncheonette
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Joanne Longton's been behind the counter at her Elm Street diner for nearly a half century. But not after Monday. She's handing over her spatula and heading to retirement after 48 years. Joanne's Elm Street Luncheonette will be under new ownership but she expects it will...
Schemers pretending to be officers in Berkshire County
The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of two ongoing schemes that involve their office.
iBerkshires.com
County Planners Seek Options to Limited Municipal Labor Pool
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission has been having conversations on community sustainability, and workforce issues were one of the topics taken up by its Regional Issues Committee last week. "It is no secret that the state of Massachusetts is having a hard time in all of...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Resident Nominated for Grammy
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — One week from Sunday, Matt Cusson will be walking the red carpet and waiting in the audience to hear if his name called at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Pittsfield native is nominated in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" for his work on the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" performed by Dallas-based a cappella group Kings Return.
iBerkshires.com
MCLA To Host Clowning Workshop
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Arts & Culture will offer a workshop on contemporary improv and clowning techniques with instructor David Lane. This workshop is open to anyone ages 17 and up. The series starts on Saturday, Feb. 4, and will run each Saturday throughout the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MCLA Art Lab.
WNYT
Baby born inside truck in Berkshire County
How many of us have delivered a baby in the back seat of a truck?. Tiffany Payton joins us with the story of the Maloney family who welcomed their baby girl in the front seat of their car. A birth in Berkshire County that didn’t go anything like one couple...
iBerkshires.com
Upcoming Nursing Accreditation Review Visit at BCC
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —Berkshire Community College (BCC) has announced that it will host a site visit for continuing accreditation of its Associates Degree Nursing program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The community is invited to meet with the site visit team and share their comments about...
Deerfield family fears homelessness as it pleads with town for working heat, water
A few days before Christmas, Ashleigh Young woke up to no heat or hot water. The next day, her hot water was brown and “smelled awful.” And on Christmas Eve, her pipes froze, causing more problems. Since the family of four moved into their Deerfield apartment in 2021,...
iBerkshires.com
No Drought Conditions in Berkshire County
BOSTON — Through the month of December 2022, the majority of the state experienced drought improvements and Berkshire County has remained at level 0: normal conditions. This is not the case for the rest of the state. Secretary Rebecca Tepper announced the following drought declarations: the Islands Region will...
Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts
In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
iBerkshires.com
Housatonic River Receives Wild and Scenic Designation
NEW MILFORD, Conn. — The Housatonic River Commission announced the federal designation of the Housatonic River as a Wild & Scenic River for the 41 miles of the river from the Massachusetts border to the Boardman Bridge in New Milford. "This federal Wild & Scenic designation of the Housatonic...
iBerkshires.com
Ashuwillticook Rail Trail Extending Farther Into Pittsfield in 2024
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail will extend to Merrill Road in 2024, bringing bike and pedestrian recreation farther into the city. Phase 2 of the extension along the abandoned Housatonic railroad line will be bid in the spring and completed next year. With a state and federally funded price tag of about $1.4 million, it includes a 10-foot paved multi-use path that runs from Crane Avenue to Merrill Road.
Mass. mall shooting kills bystander, suspect caught
HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A “innocent bystander” was shot and killed at a mall in western Massachusetts on Saturday amid a confrontation between two other people, the county prosecutor said. A suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Holyoke Police Department, which responded just before 7 p.m. to a report of shots fired, Hampden […]
westernmassnews.com
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators have revealed new information about the case of a woman found murdered in Vermont last summer, including the identity of the killer and how the crime unfolded. It has been more than six months since the body of Mary Anderson was found in her truck...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Community Preservation Committee Faces Shortfall
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee on Wednesday determined that five of the six applications for funds in the fiscal 2024 cycle meet the qualifications for funding under the Community Preservation Act. In a hybrid meeting at Town Hall, six of the committee's eight members heard presentations from...
MassLive.com
Shooting at Holyoke Mall; One person in custody
UPDATE: DA says one person killed in shooting. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Holyoke Mall Saturday evening. Holyoke police confirmed to MassLive that a shooting had occurred and that one person was in custody. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia confirmed on Facebook that the shooter was in...
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating shooting at Holyoke Mall
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after a shooting took place at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. Holyoke Police confirmed that two people are custody at this time. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia added in social media post that one person was injured and that “the area is secure.” He...
Cannabis Sales: Here's Where To Find 2 Of Capital Region's First Legal Pot Shops, Report Says
Weeks after New York’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensary opened, additional pot shops are gearing up to open in the region, WRGB reports. Business owner Don Andrews, who runs Schenectady’s Upstate CBD on Union Street, told the outlet his store was approved to sell adult-use cannabis products by the city and the state’s Office of Cannabis Management.
WATCH: Massachusetts trail cam captures video of otter frolicking in the snow
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. — A trail camera set up near a pond in Massachusetts recently captured video of an otter frolicking in the snow. Spartan cam video shared by Sally Naser on the CR Wildlife Cams Facebook page showed the otter sliding and gliding through the snow next to an iced-over beaver pond on protected conservation land in Northern Berkshire County.
Comments / 0