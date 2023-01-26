In this episode of the Montana Outdoor Podcast, we interview Captain Matt McComb of Mo Fisch Charters, which is part of Howe’s Fishing, located in Montana’s Flathead Valley, near Glacier National Park. Matt is one of the most knowledgeable fishing guides in all of Montana. In this episode, he tells us all about where and how to catch all kinds of incredible fish through the ice in beautiful Northwest Montana. Matt covers it all from kokanee salmon, to huge lake trout, to some of the best perch and crappie fishing in all of Montana and the list does not stop there. This Podcast is just packed with amazing information that will inform and entertain you whether you have never been ice fishing or are a pro yourself.

