Sen. Baldwin supports new initiative to accelerate lead pipe removal in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEAU) - Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, of Wisconsin, is supporting a new initiative to accelerate lead pipe removal in Wis. According to a media release Senator Baldwin, Senator Baldwin applauded an announcement Friday that Wisconsin will receive support to accelerate lead pipe removal through a new program that will help communities access their fair share of federal funds for clean drinking water under the Baldwin-supported Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The richest woman in Wisconsin

"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
Wisconsin Weekly: Extremists ‘spewing defamatory filth against our teachers and librarians’

Of note: This week we showcase a story by Wisconsin Watch’s Mario Koran about the efforts of parents in Kiel, Wisconsin to take back their local school district. Kiel has been roiled in a culture war over the district’s investigation of bullying of a Black high school student and a transgender middle school student. The district’s steps to make the schools more welcoming created a backlash. Now, some parents are fighting back.
Menominee Nation is the sixth tribe in Wisconsin to sign an agreement with the state DPI that calls for educating, not assimilating, Native youth. Here's what the agreement means.

Correction: This story has been updated from an earlier version to correctly reflect Dr. Jill Underly's title. KESHENA - When Ron Corn Sr. graduated high school in 1977, he said he was among the last generation of Indigenous children Wisconsin schools actively tried to assimilate into non-Native culture. ...
Wausau Mayor invited to White House for city’s progress in replacing lead pipes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg was invited to the White House to be on the Lead First Communities panel. Mayor Rosenberg joined several other mayors for the Lead Pipe Summit. In a press release, the city of Wausau announced it was proud to be invited to be an inaugural member in the “Biden-Harris Get The Lead Out Partnership”.
LITTLE COMPETITION AND NOT MUCH CHOICE: In nearly 90 races for WI state legislature in 2022, only one incumbent lost.

Experts say that's an indication of extreme gerrymandering in Wisconsin. The April election could change things. Wisconsin is the purplest of states, with statewide candidates winning by paper-thin margins. But of nearly 90 state legislative races with an incumbent in the 2022 election in the state, only one lost. And even that comes with an asterisk.
