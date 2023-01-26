ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

Mayor Worthington Delivers State of the City

City of University Place announcement. Review the accomplishments and activities of the City of University Place during 2022 in this brief video recap offered by Mayor Steve Worthington. Get highlights from the City’s Public Safety, Planning, Economic Development, Parks and Public Works departments while also recounting some of the great community celebrations that occurred throughout the year.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

Proposed Moratorium on Underground Storage Tanks, Metal Recycling and Auto Wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has scheduled a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 on ZOOM to provide information about a proposed moratorium on underground storage tanks, metal recycling and auto wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Manager January 27 Info Bulletin

Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) January 27 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Registration is open for Club Beyond & Beyond the Bell

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Tacoma Public Schools and community partners have come together to offer activities before and after school as well as during days when school is not in session. CLUB BEYOND. Clubs, activities, and field trips for middle school students. Session 3 registration:. Open now thru Feb 10﻿
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Opioid center protesters admit they lost the war

A few dozen protesters fighting against the location of a new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood admit they lost the war over the site, but will continue to fight for children’s safety and transparency of the process. “The point of today’s protest is to focus on what we can...
LYNNWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Free business skills training for Pierce County small business owners

Pierce County announcement. Small business owners in Pierce County now have access to free, on-demand business skills training. The Pierce County Business Skills Program offers nine free, non-credit, short courses to help entrepreneurs start, build, and keep their business on track. “We want to promote economic opportunity throughout our community...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Global Company Ameresco Sees Lewis County as an Emerging Power

Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of the monthly Economic Report supplement published in The Chronicle. To learn more about the Alliance, visit https://lewiscountyalliance.org/. Ameresco, with 60 offices around the world and regional offices in Vancouver, B.C., Seattle and Portland, focuses on...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Police Department Launches Safe Place Initiative

Tacoma Police Department announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – As part of ongoing efforts to respond to, investigate and address hate crimes, the Tacoma Police Department has joined more than 275 other law enforcement agencies to launch a Safe Place Initiative. “Tacoma is a compassionate and welcoming city, and the Safe...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Plan for nighttime lane closure on I-5 in DuPont Jan. 30

DUPONT – People who travel northbound Interstate 5 between Olympia and DuPont can expect delays the evening of Monday, Jan. 30 through early morning Tuesday, Jan 31. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the left lane to repair guardrail. 6 p.m. Monday, Jan....
DUPONT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Everett Link Extension feedback period now open until March 10

EVERETT, Wash., January 27, 2023—The Everett Link Extension project team is currently requesting public scoping comments. Before they start work on an environmental impact statement (EIS), they are looking for public feedback to guide the decision-making process. From now until March 10, you can make your voice heard by sharing your feedback on the route, station, and operations and maintenance facility alternatives.
EVERETT, WA
qhubonews.com

A jurist has mandated that a private special education facility in Washington State submit its documents to examination. – by Lulu Ramadan, The Seattle Times

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Seattle Times. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. A King County judge ruled last week that a private special education school that has been the subject...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Popular King County, Washington

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Lumar Ridge, its latest single-family, new-home community situated in popular Kent, Washington. The new community offers stunning views of the Kent Valley and Olympic Mountains and is close to outdoor recreation. The new homes at Lumar Ridge are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Families will appreciate the planned community park and being walking distance to highly ranked schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005090/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in popular King County, Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)
KING COUNTY, WA
historylink.org

Governor Albert Mead vetoes a proposal to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma on February 27, 1905.

On February 27, 1905, Governor Albert Mead (1861-1913) vetoes legislation that would have placed a proposed constitutional amendment on the November 1906 ballot to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma. The bill is driven more by political gamesmanship than a genuine desire for a change, which Mead points out in his message accompanying his veto. It is the last serious attempt in the state's history to move the capital.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Donate those unused glasses

Lakewood First Lions Club announcement. Looking to donate those eyeglasses you’ve had laying around the house for a long time? Look no further than the Lakewood First Lions Club, which has been collecting and recycling used eyeglasses since 1954. The used eyeglasses collected by the club (more than 6,381...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Save The Date: Annual Tea and Purse Auction

Submitted by The Salvation Army of Tacoma. Tacoma, along with the rest of the world, is starting to open back up and get back to it’s pre-pandemic activities. The Salvation Army of Tacoma is no exception; youth and adult programming alike has kicked into gear again. But programming is...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

More than 10K Seattle Housing Authority residents will receive free unlimited-fare ORCA cards

SEATTLE — Residents living in Seattle Housing Authority-owned and managed housing will now have an easier time getting around the Puget Sound region. On Tuesday, Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle Department of Transportation announced a new partnership with SHA to distribute free unlimited-use ORCA cards to more than 10,000 residents in affordable housing.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy