Atoka, OK

Reba McEntire's New Restaurant Is Here—Find Out How to Watch the Grand Opening

By Nicole Wert
 3 days ago

The actress and singer will be performing at the grand opening.

Reba McEntire is launching herself into the restaurant industry!

The 67-year-old has officially opened her own restaurant, bar, and live entertainment venue, Reba's Place, in her home state of Oklahoma.

To commemorate this special occasion, McEntire announced yesterday, Jan. 25, that she will be performing a the grand opening event. Although it is currently closed to the public, fans will be able to watch her perform live on Facebook starting at 6:45 PM CT, per CMT .

Reba's Place is located in downtown Atoka, just about 20 minutes outside of where she grew up in Chockie, Oklahoma, in a building that previously housed the Masonic Temple.

The spot features two stories of dining space and a stage for live music . The restaurant's Instagram even noted that "the main floor also showcases a restored antique bar that is more than 100 years old and offers a broad range of beer , wine, and spirits crafted into signature cocktails."

The grand opening of Reba's Place comes a little over a year since she first announced the news during a show at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma, in November 2021. Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma joined the singer on stage to share the news, as the restaurant is opening in partnership with the Native American territory located in Oklahoma.

"I am so proud of everyone involved, even the patrons, the people, my friends, relatives, people from Texas, Northern Oklahoma, out of state, even, who have already come to be at the restaurant, to taste the food, give great reports, hear the music, the merchandise, everything," McEntire said while speaking with People . "It's been very successful so far without even having a grand opening. We're thrilled. We're just beyond thrilled."

Fans can tune into the live stream tonight at 6:45 PM CT on McEntire's Facebook !

