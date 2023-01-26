Carrie Underwood Is Every Mom in This Video Message to Her Potty Training Toddler

The country superstar shared an old video message for her toddler on Instagram.

Carrie Underwood may be a worldwide superstar, but above all else, she's a highly relatable mother.

The "Before He Cheats" singer recently went through the potty training struggle with her youngest son , now 4, and she's sharing a throwback video that'll have current potty training parents inspired and those who have already surpassed the ordeal saying, "Same!"



The singer posted the video on Instagram late on Jan. 25, after she accidentally came across the clip while scrolling through her camera roll.

"Was looking through photos from last year and stumbled across this video message I sent to my youngest, Jake, regarding his progress in potty training," she wrote in the caption. "Enjoy the ridiculous voice and attempts at encouragement. 😂"

She also confirmed that, as of today, Jacob —whom she shares with her husband Mike Fisher , in addition to 7-year-old Isaiah —is fully potty trained.

"Jakey-Poo, good job," she cheered for the camera as the selfie-style video began, offering a thumbs up. "Way to go, you went peepee in the potty! Yay! Good job baby, I'm so proud of you! That makes Mommy so happy. Good job! Woo!"

She wore a large bathrobe which appeared to have the insignia of a hotel or spa on the chest, most of her blonde hair pulled back out of her face, suggesting that she likely sent it off while out on the road for her Denim & Rhinestones tour .

Fans were tickled over the silly voice and genuine excitement the singer adopted over her son's success .

"😂😂😂 A pure mommy moment! Absolutely precious💕💕," read one comment.

"😂😂😂 we've all done that exact voice!" another sympathized.

"Warms my heart to see how you juggle your career and your calling as a momma. 🧡," one wrote.

"OMG Carrie! We are starting potty training this weekend so I feel like this was such a God thing that I stumbled across it," one shared. "Thank you for sharing ❤️❤️ this is SO sweet & great encouragement for me to follow ha!"

"I think it’s hard for “us” to see people like “you” as normal humans doing all of the normal parenting things/struggles!" someone else observed. "Thanks for sharing this - you’re the cutest mama!"

"i thought this was a cameo," another said of the personal way the video was shot, which begs the question, can I order some supportive commentary of my own?