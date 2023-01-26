FTX's Big Tech connections revealed, and what soulbound NFTs mean for web3 users: CNBC Crypto World

Read full article on original website
CNBC
Bitcoin retakes $23,000, and Sen. Cruz wants U.S. Capitol to accept crypto for food: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Zain Jaffer, of Zain Ventures discusses what's contributing to crypto's rally.
CNBC
This year's market can actually distinguish between good and bad news — listen to the 'Homestretch'
Here's the transcript for the "Homestretch" for Friday. IT IS ALL OVER THE PLACE. PROBLEM, IT IS WITH INTEL. I LIKE THAT THEORY A LOT. >> IT IS HARD TO FIGHT IT. WE'RE GOING TO GET TO A REPORT. BEFORE I DO THAT, I WANT TO MAKE. A COUPLE OF...
CNBC
Adani shares volatile as group rebuts short-seller report, Chinese stocks head for bull market
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific mostly fell on Monday as shares of Adani Group remained volatile after the conglomerate rebutted short seller firm Hindenburg's accusations of embezzlement and fraud. Mainland Chinese markets rose on resuming trade after a week-long New Year break and are headed for a bull market — the...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
CNBC
Charts suggest investors should bet on ‘work horses’ in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday told investors to steer clear of stocks in the Nasdaq Composite and instead place their bets on names listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Nasdaq has climbed 11% this year, as investors have bet on less aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
CNBC
Friday, Jan. 27, 2023: Cramer says buy this hot stock now and load up on dips
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they think new data from the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator will cause the central bank to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. Jim tells Club members he is not compelled right now to do any buying or selling but would get into one portfolio stock before it's too late, and then load up whenever it falters. Jim also shares his outlook on the energy stocks in the Charitable Trust.
CNBC
Why wealthy Americans love American Express
Armed with impressive rewards and a loyal customer base, AmEx has achieved impressive growth. The company's revenue has increased over 32% since 2017 and its shares have shown resilience and growth in a tumultuous market. So what is the secret to AmEx's success and where is it headed next?
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday, January 30
January's stock rally faces big tests this week. Apple, Amazon and McDonald's will report earnings in the next few days. Renault and Nissan restructure their long-held partnership. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Rally faces tests this week. The January...
CNBC
Is the bubble bursting for tech workers?
Technology is part of our everyday lives and necessary for most societies to function. This increasing dependency has led to massive growth in the tech sector and, with it, a proliferation of high paying jobs. Following the industry's recent struggles, those exorbitant salaries are now being scrutinized like never before.
CNBC
I see this year's budding stock rally signaling a different kind of bull market, one that's not so reliant on just a few stocks
This nascent bull market started with the peak in interest rates and the dollar back in the fall and then broadened to include bank and semiconductor stocks in 2023. Is it fragile? Is it alchemy? Is it real? We'll know after we see the quarterly earnings this week from the likes of Club holdings.
CNBC
Self-made millionaire: Here are 8 things rich people do differently that make them 'ultra wealthy'
It took me 20 years of trial and error before I achieved a multimillion-dollar net worth. Now, at 64, I draw income from the 18 companies I started and the 12,000 apartment units I own. But I wish I had known sooner how ultra wealthy people think about money. I've...
CNBC
Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks for maximum returns
As the earnings season rolls on, many companies are hinting at a challenging year ahead. Meanwhile, it can be intimidating to invest in such a stressful environment. To ease the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
CNBC
Europe's crackdown on Big Tech omitted TikTok — but now that's set to change
Unlike its larger American peers, TikTok hasn't faced the kinds of mega fines or legal penalties that Google, Facebook-owner Meta or Amazon have in the EU over the years. TikTok has stayed out of regulatory scrutiny partly because it's kept out of the crosshairs of commercial interests in Europe. That...
CNBC
Investing Club mailbag: Why kill jobs and wreck portfolios to beat inflation?
Jim, I love your analysis and am a very happy subscriber to the Investment Club. Though I'm Canadian, your input and perspective has also helped me address my Canadian stock holdings. My question is of a general nature. I need to understand why we are fighting inflation?. That may sound...
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: Fed decision on Wednesday could let the bulls ‘party on’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week depending on the Federal Reserve's actions. "A decision not to raise rates at all might show too much weakness. A quarter-point with a statement that they'll remain vigilant will allow the bulls to party on," he said.
CNBC
European markets lower as investors focus on Fed meeting this week
European markets were lower Monday as investors focus on the next U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that begins Tuesday. The two-day meeting will conclude with the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee announcing its latest interest rate decision. European markets. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.8% by late morning,...
CNBC
Treasury bonds rise as investors look to Fed meeting
U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday as investors awaited the start of the Federal Reserve's first meeting of the year on Tuesday and considered the outlook for the economy. At 4:28 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by almost two basis points to 3.5366%. The.
CNBC
UFB Best Savings Account: A no-frills account with a very high APY
Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC Select will update as changes are made public. High-yield savings accounts are essential savings vehicles ideal for an emergency fund or a large...
CNBC
Tourism is roaring back in China. But the $6 trillion consumer market is digging itself out of a deep slump
China saw one of its slowest years of economic growth in decades in 2022. Within a retail sales slump of 0.2% to 43.97 trillion yuan ($6.28 trillion), catering sales dropped by a steeper 6.3%. During the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday that ended Friday, national tourism revenue surged by 30%...
CNBC
Ryanair posts record Christmas quarter, sees 'very robust' summer demand
"Bookings are showing no signs of recession at this point in time," Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan told Reuters. The Irish airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, said it had earned 211 million euros ($229.40 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, the third quarter of its financial year.
