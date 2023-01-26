Read full article on original website
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
US News and World Report
Bus Crash in Southern Pakistan Kills at Least 41
(Reuters) -More than 40 people were killed after a bus fell into a ravine and caught fire in the southern Pakistani province of Balochistan on Sunday, officials said. Forty-one bodies had been recovered from the wreckage, some burned beyond recognition, district police officer Israr Umrani told Reuters. The bus carrying...
US News and World Report
Spanish Police Seize Cocaine Worth $114 Million From Cattle Ship
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police seized 4.5 tonnes of cocaine with an estimated street value of 105 million euros ($114 million) after raiding a cattle ship off the Canary Islands earlier this week, a statement said on Saturday. The ship had stopped at ports in about a dozen countries before...
US News and World Report
Guilty Verdict in 2013 Killing of Vietnam Vet Out for a Run
WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — The man charged with killing a 66-year-old Vietnam veteran and retired postal worker who was out for his morning run in a Rhode Island park nearly a decade ago was found guilty on Friday by a judge who rejected the suspect's mental illness defense. Michael...
US News and World Report
FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Objects to Tighter Bail, Says Prosecutors 'Sandbagged' Him
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried on Saturday urged a U.S. judge not to ban the indicted FTX cryptocurrency executive from communicating with former colleagues as part of his bail, saying prosecutors "sandbagged" the process to put their client in the "worst possible light." The lawyers were responding...
US News and World Report
Colombia Cocaine Seizures Break Record in 2022
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia seized more cocaine in 2022 than any other year on record, the South American country's defense ministry reported Saturday. Security forces seized 671 tonnes of the drug last year, surpassing the 2021 total by about 1.7 tonnes. "It is necessary to combat the illicit income that...
US News and World Report
Spain's Govt Under Pressure to Do More on Gender-Based Crime
MADRID (AP) — A spate of gender-based violence, coupled with the early release of several sex offenders, has increased pressure on Spain's left-wing government, which strongly plays up its feminist credentials, to do more to protect women from abuse. Following an urgent meeting Friday, the country's Equality Ministry proposed...
US News and World Report
Missile Hits Dwelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv: 1 Dead, 3 Injured
(Reuters) -A missile hit an apartment building on Sunday in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, killing one person, injuring at least three and causing widespread damage, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said. A Reuters picture from the scene showed fire engulfing part of a residential building in the country's second most-populous...
US News and World Report
Lebanon's Top Christian Cleric Says Judge Probing Port Blast Must Be Allowed to Pursue Truth
AMMAN (Reuters) - Lebanon's top Christian cleric called on Sunday for the judge struggling to investigate the Beirut port explosion to be able to pursue his work and get help from any outside authority to pinpoint those responsible for the devastating blast. Long-simmering tensions over the investigation have boiled over...
