Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Last of Us’ Renewed For Second Season
The Last of Us is definitely not dying (or being reborn as a fungal-infected monster) any time soon. HBO announced today that it had officially renewed its new hit series, based on the PlayStation video game, for a second season. The renewal comes a few days after the second episode of The Last of Us was watched by 5.7 million viewers on the channel as well as HBO Max. Those numbers actually represent a 22 percent increase from the premiere — the largest such week two jump in the history of HBO. Meaning much like the infection that brings about the end of civilization in the show, The Last of Us is spreading rapidly.
Justin Roiland Dropped From Two Hulu Shows
A day after Adult Swim announced it was cutting ties with Rick and Morty co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland over felony domestic violence charges, Hulu has followed suit. Roiland was associated with two different shows on the streaming service: Solar Opposites, which Roiland co-created with Mike McMahan and voiced the lead character, and Koala Man, where Roiland provided the voice of one of the characters.
New ‘Succession’ Teaser Reveals Season 4 Premiere Date
Every time there is a new twist in the ongoing saga of the behind the scenes struggles for control of WWE — with the company’s founder and majority stockholder Vince McMahon retiring following allegations of sexual misconduct, then returning to the company six months later, then inserting new members to the company’s board of directors, then his daughter Stephanie McMahon (who had taken a leave of absence shortly before Vince McMahon’s resignation, then returned after his departure) resigning from the company —you hear the same refrain on social media: “This is just like Succession!”
45 Years Ago: The Nerds Make Suitably Graceless ‘SNL’ Debut
Saturday Night Live’s penchant for repeating popular (or would-be popular) characters is well-established. And while SNL is often criticized for the practice of running a once surprising and amusing bit into the ground, the best recurring characters have provided some of the most enduring moments in the show’s history, even if the hit-to-miss ratio in that genre skews heavily into “should have stopped at one.”
‘The Last of Us’ Premiere Now Available Online For Free
HBO Max’s The Last of Us is proving to be incredibly popular. That’ll only be helped by the fact that they've made the first episode free on their platform. If you’re in the U.S., you can access the first episode without a subscription using the HBO Max app. If you’re in the U.K., you can access the episode on SkyTV, or even on YouTube.
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
New ‘Wallace and Gromit’ Film Announced For Pair’s 30th Anniversary
“The Wrong Trousers” was the (short) film debut of the claymation duo Wallace and Gromit. To commemorate 30 years since its debut, a new feature film is in the works. That's not all though. The award-winning animation studio behind Wallace and Gromit, Aardman, has a number of other surprises in the works. They're going big for this one.
Bands Using Teleprompters and Backing Tracks: Is It Cheating?
It was a surprise, if not a shock, back in August 1978 when a prominent Detroit concert promotion firm accused Electric Light Orchestra of using taped enhancements during a pair of stadium concerts. The group had performed Aug. 12-13 at the suburban Pontiac Silverdome and subsequently sued Brass Ring Productions...
‘Skinamarink’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date
Skinamarink has been one of the surprise success stories of early 2023. The indie horror film was made on an almost literal shoestring; it was reportedly shot for just $15,000. (Okay, so that would be a very pricy shoestring.) After about two weeks of release it’s already grossed over $1 million in U.S. theaters, bringing quite a handsome return on its investment already.
Everything New on HBO Max in February
Love is in the air on HBO Max in February. James Bond movies are romantic right? Mannequin Two: On the Move, that’s a classic rom-com, yes? A Marc Maron comedy special titled From Bleak to Dark sounds like perfect viewing for a Valentine’s Day date, correct?. Oh sure....
‘Avatar 2’ Passes ‘The Force Awakens,’ Now the Fourth-Biggest Movie Ever
The Force might have awakened, but it was no match for The Way of Water. Avatar: The Way of Water had yet another dominant weekend at the box office, its seventh in a row. The movie grossed another $15.7 million in the U.S. alone. More importantly, over the weekend it passed Star Wars: The Force Awakens and its $2.071 billion worldwide gross. With $2.116 billion worldwide (and counting!), Avatar: The Way of Water is now the fourth biggest movie in history, behind only the original Avatar ($2.923 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.799 billion), and Titanic ($2.194 billion).
Metallica Announces ’72 Seasons’ Global Premiere Listening Party
Metallica will premiere their new album 72 Seasons with a global listening party in cinemas on April 13, one day before the record's street date. The metal titans have partnered with Trafalgar Releasing — which previously helmed the 2019 cinematic release of Metallica's S&M2 concert — to premiere their 12th album and first since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. Each song on the album will feature a music video and commentary from the band.
‘Breaking Bad’ Cast to Reunite in Super Bowl Ad
In the increasingly competitive world of Super Bowl ads, one surefire way to attract attention in recent years is for a brand to partner with established actors or a show and bring back beloved characters that viewers haven’t been seen in a while and have them hawk life insurance or luxury automobiles or toilet paper or whatever. Last year, for example, viewers got to see Meadow and AJ Soprano again ... in a commercial for Chevrolet (directed by The Sopranos creator David Chase, no less).
Dave Grohl to Star in Crown Royal Super Bowl Commercial
Dave Grohl will star in a Super Bowl commercial for Crown Royal. A pair of teaser clips have unveiled the Foo Fighters frontman as the new spokesperson for the Canadian whiskey brand. In one, Grohl is seen in a recording studio, where he’s handed a list of seemingly unrelated items. “Peanut Butter. What?” the rocker questions, before going further through the list. “The battery? No. Trash bags? The replay?”
Watch Twisted Sister Reunite at Heavy Metal Hall of Fame
Twisted Sister played the first show since their retirement in 2016 when they performed for their induction into the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame Thursday night. The show at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif., featured Mike Portnoy playing drums in place of A.J. Pero, who died in 2015. Portnoy and Steve Vai inducted the group. According to Three Sides of the Coin podcaster Michael Brandvold, guitarist Eddie Ojeda had contracted COVID and was unable to attend. He was replaced by Keith Robert War from the AC/DC tribute band LV/DC.
Jane’s Addiction Hire Josh Klinghoffer as Dave Navarro Stand-in
Navarro – who, like Klinghoffer, was once a member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers – continues to deal with the effects of long COVID, which also kept him away from the shows Perry Farrell and company played last year. It’s the first time in the group’s history that they’ve toured without him. Those shows were covered by Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen.
When Bill Murray’s Lounge Singer Added Lyrics to Star Wars Theme
Show business parodies are a Saturday Night Live staple. The late-night comedy institution was born as much out of a desire to take the air out of overstuffed television cliches as it was a vehicle for post-Watergate political cynicism. But nowhere was SNL’s penchant for showbiz mockery more potently funny than in the figure of Bill Murray’s Nick the Lounge Singer.
Television Singer and Guitarist Tom Verlaine Dead at 73
Television singer, guitarist and songwriter Tom Verlaine has died at age 73 after an unspecified brief illness. The New York Times reports the news was confirmed by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine's friend and fellow artist Patti Smith. Television was one of several influential bands to emerge from...
Rockers React to Tom Verlaine’s Death
The breadth of influence exerted by Television’s Tom Verlaine was illustrated by the volume of tributes from artists across rock genres following his death at the age of 73 on Jan. 28. Real name Thomas Miller, the guitarist, singer and songwriter was hailed for his work after he passed...
The Reason People Hate ‘The Last Of Us Part II’ Is Why It’s Great
Great news: The Last of Us has been renewed for a second season at HBO. And that means we are going to get to see The Last of Us Part II adapted for television. While we’re excited at that prospect, others might not be. while The Last of Us game was almost universally praised, The Last of Us Part II was amongst the most polarizing games in recent memory. Not technically; pretty much everyone agrees the sequel was made with the same technical excellence as the first film. But some players reacted very strongly and very negatively to The Last of Us Part II’s structure and characters.
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0