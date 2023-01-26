ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Southern California’s Santa Ana winds topple trees, big rigs

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Powerful Santa Ana winds tore across Southern California on Thursday — topping 100 mph, (160 kph) in parts — blowing over multiple big rigs on several highways and toppling massive 80-to-100 foot-tall trees, including in San Diego’s iconic Balboa Park where a woman was briefly pinned by a eucalyptus.

Gusts hit 112 mph (180 kph) in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles and more than 90 mph (145 kph) near Julian in the San Diego County mountains and near Banning Pass in Riverside County, the National Weather Service said.

Multiple trucks were reported blown over on the region’s highways from San Diego to the Los Angeles area. In San Diego County, the California Highway Patrol shut down sections of Interstate 8 after several rigs flipped on their sides, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Police said a 30-year-old woman was struck by a eucalyptus tree in Balboa Park shortly before 8 a.m., and pinned under it briefly. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The city of San Diego later closed the 1,200-acre (486-hectare) park after at least two dozen trees were blown down in and around the area, blocking streets and walkways. A golf course, another park and a lake area were also closed.

California

In a San Diego suburb, three trees fell, blocking the front door of a townhome, where firefighters helped a woman crawl out a window to escape. Two of the trees fell on garages, and at least one car was damaged, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

“The winds are knocking down trees everywhere — on top of apartments, cars and people,” Jose Ysea, a spokesperson for the city of San Diego told the newspaper. “It’s hard to keep up with.”

Thousands were without power, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

Wind-blown dust triggered an air quality alert from the South Coast Air Quality Management District. Small craft advisories were posted for coastal waters.

High wind warnings and advisories were to remain in effect until late in the day, giving way to mild weather.

“Pretty much a Chamber of Commerce day Friday,” the Los Angeles-region weather office said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Flights canceled, at least 2 dead as ice storm freezes US

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, canceling more than 1,700 flights nationwide and snarling highways. At least two people died on slick roads in Texas and two law officers in the state were seriously injured, including a deputy who was pinned under a truck, authorities said. As the ice storm advanced eastward on Tuesday, watches and warnings stretched from the western heel of Texas all the way to West Virginia. Several rounds of mixed precipitation — including freezing rain and sleet — were in store for many areas through Wednesday, meaning some regions could be hit multiple times, the federal Weather Prediction Center warned. Emergency responders rushed to hundreds of auto collisions across Texas and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urged people to stay off the roads. Authorities said one person in Austin was killed in a predawn pileup Tuesday. A 45-year-old man also died Monday night after his SUV slid into a highway guardrail near Dallas in slick conditions and rolled down an embankment, according to the Arlington Police Department.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Priscilla Presley disputes trust of late Lisa Marie Presley

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Priscilla Presley has filed legal documents disputing who oversees the estate of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley. The filing in Los Angeles Superior Court last week disputes the validity of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley’s living trust that removed Priscilla Presley and a former business manager as trustees and replaced them with Lisa Marie Presley’s two oldest children, Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough, if she died or became incapacitated. Benjamin Keough died in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
632K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy