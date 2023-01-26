Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Metalsmith works out of tiniest little jewelry store in Rockland
ROCKLAND—With fewer than 200 square feet on 497 Main Street, Dana Ruth, a self-taught metalsmith and studio jeweler, has everything she needs to make her art and she couldn’t be any more pleased to be in Rockland, Maine. At the height of the pandemic, she packed her dog...
whqr.org
A Maine community comes together to save a candlepin bowling tradition
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Pins are crashing. Bowling balls are rolling. Funkytown is playing on the stereo. It's a typical Saturday afternoon in November at "D'Amanda's," a candlepin bowling alley and arcade in Ellsworth, Maine. The atmosphere at D'Amanda's may sound like regular bowling, but with one look, it's obvious this is not classic 10-pin big ball bowling.
The Inside Scoop On The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival
One of the great things about living in Maine is the sheer number of festivals we have in the state. We have festivals centered around blueberries, potatoes, whoopie pies, clams... And, they are all great in their own way. You could really spend the majority of the year stopping by a different festival each weekend.
An Open Apology to ‘Daryl’ at the L.L.Bean Store in Freeport, Maine
What I want and you've got (forgiveness) may be hard to handle. But here it goes. I apologize in advance for the tardiness of this apology. It’s been roughly 30 years since I behaved childishly in your presence at L.L. Bean in Freeport, Maine. It had been a long...
Stop throwing tomatoes in the cemetery, Bath Parks & Recreations says
BATH, Maine — The Bath Parks & Recreation Department is asking members of the public to stop throwing tomatoes and onions in the Oak Grove Cemetery. The vegetables are reportedly being dumped in other areas of the city as well, the department said in a Facebook post on Friday.
Breathtaking Central Maine Home Has Serious B&B Possibilities
There are hundreds, if not thousands, of amazing homes in Central Maine. They come in all sizes, styles, and ages. However, there is no denying that some of the best homes are the more mature ones. For example, this classic colonial in Manchester, Maine. The home, which covers about 6,000...
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
ngxchange.org
Shadows of Pineland: An online exhibit
The Maine Developmental Disabilities Council has created a powerful, thought-provoking website, “Out of the Shadows: The Legacy of Pineland,” that tells the story of Pineland as an institution that housed people with developmental disabilities, as well as others, until it was closed down in the 1980’s. “This...
penbaypilot.com
Marguerite Lydia Connon, obituary
ROCKLAND — Marguerite Lydia Connon, 69, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport, following a long battle with cancer. Born in Rockland, at the Knox County General Hospital, April 18, 1953, she was the daughter of Carroll A. and Carolyn A. Saucier Miller. Educated...
penbaypilot.com
This Week In Lincolnville: Who do we want to be?
So Sleepy Hollow still has a land line. And we have the exclusive “789” exchange code. For anyone who has lived in Lincolnville since before the age of cell phones, you will know that this signifies us as residents of The Beach. Now I am sure Ma —...
penbaypilot.com
DaPonte String Quartet to perform February concert series ‘Winter Light’
WALDOBORO — The DaPonte String Quartet will stop in Waldoboro and Rockport as it presents its February concert series, “Winter Light,” with a string trio version of the monumental “Goldberg Variations” by Johann Sebastian Bach. The group’s realization for string trio is based on two...
penbaypilot.com
Not a bad day to jump in the ocean in January
CAMDEN—Hundreds of participants enjoyed an outing to celebrate the annual Camden Winterfest held at the. Camden Amphitheatre on Saturday, January 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all of the classic Winterfest traditions —ice carving, a doggie fashion show, Polar Plunge, good food, a story walk, indoor crafts, and a mobile sauna. Many families came out with sleds and enjoyed the snowy hills.
penbaypilot.com
Betty Stetson Cameron, notice
CAMDEN — Betty Stetson Cameron, 93, widow of the late Clifford R. Cameron, Sr., died on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home &...
penbaypilot.com
Farolyn Ann Young, notice
LINCOLNVILLE — Farolyn Ann Young, 74, of Lincolnville, died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Sussman House in Rockport, after a long illness. A complete obituary and a graveside service will be announced later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral...
penbaypilot.com
Just another Saturday on the Coast
Despite the relatively warm temperatures throughout the region this weekend, not all people in the region were playing. On Sunday morning, Jan. 29, St. George Fire and Ambulance awoke at 5:46 a.m. to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Spruce Head Road. The vehicle was found to...
wabi.tv
Locals assist Ellsworth nonprofit after store floods
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An area nonprofit dedicated to helping the community had their shoe on the other foot Thursday. Staff at the Community Closet in Ellsworth came in Thursday morning to find water everywhere after their storefront flooded. They say the shop’s roof is in poor shape, and clothes...
newscentermaine.com
Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks
ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
WMTW
Maine GOP elects new party chair
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Republican party has a new leader. In Augusta on Saturday, the Maine GOP elected former state Rep. Joel Stetkis to serve as chair. Stetkis is a builder from Canaan who served four consecutive terms in the Maine House. Stetkis, a former Maine House assistant...
penbaypilot.com
Jan. 28 update: Midcoast adds 12 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
mainebiz.biz
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
