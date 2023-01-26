ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
penbaypilot.com

Metalsmith works out of tiniest little jewelry store in Rockland

ROCKLAND—With fewer than 200 square feet on 497 Main Street, Dana Ruth, a self-taught metalsmith and studio jeweler, has everything she needs to make her art and she couldn’t be any more pleased to be in Rockland, Maine. At the height of the pandemic, she packed her dog...
ROCKLAND, ME
whqr.org

A Maine community comes together to save a candlepin bowling tradition

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Pins are crashing. Bowling balls are rolling. Funkytown is playing on the stereo. It's a typical Saturday afternoon in November at "D'Amanda's," a candlepin bowling alley and arcade in Ellsworth, Maine. The atmosphere at D'Amanda's may sound like regular bowling, but with one look, it's obvious this is not classic 10-pin big ball bowling.
ELLSWORTH, ME
92 Moose

The Inside Scoop On The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival

One of the great things about living in Maine is the sheer number of festivals we have in the state. We have festivals centered around blueberries, potatoes, whoopie pies, clams... And, they are all great in their own way. You could really spend the majority of the year stopping by a different festival each weekend.
ROCKLAND, ME
ngxchange.org

Shadows of Pineland: An online exhibit

The Maine Developmental Disabilities Council has created a powerful, thought-provoking website, “Out of the Shadows: The Legacy of Pineland,” that tells the story of Pineland as an institution that housed people with developmental disabilities, as well as others, until it was closed down in the 1980’s. “This...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
penbaypilot.com

Marguerite Lydia Connon, obituary

ROCKLAND — Marguerite Lydia Connon, 69, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport, following a long battle with cancer. Born in Rockland, at the Knox County General Hospital, April 18, 1953, she was the daughter of Carroll A. and Carolyn A. Saucier Miller. Educated...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

This Week In Lincolnville: Who do we want to be?

So Sleepy Hollow still has a land line. And we have the exclusive “789” exchange code. For anyone who has lived in Lincolnville since before the age of cell phones, you will know that this signifies us as residents of The Beach. Now I am sure Ma —...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Not a bad day to jump in the ocean in January

CAMDEN—Hundreds of participants enjoyed an outing to celebrate the annual Camden Winterfest held at the. Camden Amphitheatre on Saturday, January 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all of the classic Winterfest traditions —ice carving, a doggie fashion show, Polar Plunge, good food, a story walk, indoor crafts, and a mobile sauna. Many families came out with sleds and enjoyed the snowy hills.
penbaypilot.com

Betty Stetson Cameron, notice

CAMDEN — Betty Stetson Cameron, 93, widow of the late Clifford R. Cameron, Sr., died on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home &...
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Farolyn Ann Young, notice

LINCOLNVILLE — Farolyn Ann Young, 74, of Lincolnville, died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Sussman House in Rockport, after a long illness. A complete obituary and a graveside service will be announced later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Just another Saturday on the Coast

Despite the relatively warm temperatures throughout the region this weekend, not all people in the region were playing. On Sunday morning, Jan. 29, St. George Fire and Ambulance awoke at 5:46 a.m. to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Spruce Head Road. The vehicle was found to...
ROCKLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Locals assist Ellsworth nonprofit after store floods

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An area nonprofit dedicated to helping the community had their shoe on the other foot Thursday. Staff at the Community Closet in Ellsworth came in Thursday morning to find water everywhere after their storefront flooded. They say the shop’s roof is in poor shape, and clothes...
ELLSWORTH, ME
newscentermaine.com

Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks

ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
ORONO, ME
WMTW

Maine GOP elects new party chair

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Republican party has a new leader. In Augusta on Saturday, the Maine GOP elected former state Rep. Joel Stetkis to serve as chair. Stetkis is a builder from Canaan who served four consecutive terms in the Maine House. Stetkis, a former Maine House assistant...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Jan. 28 update: Midcoast adds 12 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market

The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy