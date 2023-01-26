ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Universal International Studios’ London-Based Studio Head David O’Donoghue to Depart After 15 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

By Manori Ravindran
SFGate
 3 days ago
SFGate

India’s Raveena Tandon to Headline Disney+ Hotstar Series (EXCLUSIVE)

There are no further details at this stage from Disney+ Hotstar, which exclusively shared an image from the show with Variety. Kajol Stars in 'The Good Wife' Adapted Series for Disney+ Hotstar - First Look Image (EXCLUSIVE) Tandon said: “I’m extremely elated to be a part of the Disney+ Hotstar...
SFGate

Rotterdam Competition Title ‘Joram’ Addresses Enforced Development Malaise in Survival Thriller Form

Throughout his career, Indian filmmaker Devashish Makhija has been a chronicler of social inequities and “Joram” continues the trajectory. Makhija’s short films examine subjects as varied as misogyny, corruption, land grab and patriarchy. Amongst his features, “Ajji” (2017) tackles rape and its aftermath, while “Bhonsle” (2018) looks at a host of subjects including loneliness, social justice and the plight of the migrant worker.
SFGate

‘Sorcery’ Review: A Sinister and Satisfying Fable of Anti-Colonial Revenge in 19th-Century Chile

From a distance, like on a zoomed-out map, the South Pacific island of Chiloé looks almost like a peninsula. It nestles cosily into the embrace of the Chilean coastline, separated only by a narrow strait from the overhanging landmass. But as anyone who has been there can tell you, it has an earthy atmosphere very much its own: with its temperate, damp climate, verdant forests and misty fields, Chiloé feels ancient, folkloric and full of hidden mystery. It makes it the perfect setting for Chilean filmmaker Christopher Murray’s “Sorcery,” a meditative tale of anticolonial vengeance that has its basis in fascinating true events in Chilote history, but that wears the skin of a dark fairytale.

