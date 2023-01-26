ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WISH-TV

Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died

COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTHI

Two charged with neglect after baby's death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are facing charges for neglect of a dependent resulting in death in Vigo County. It comes after the death of a baby last August. Their trial is set for March. According to court documents, Jalen Byrum and Alicia Pacheco came to Terre Haute...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local residents react to Tyre Nichols’ footage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It was an emotional weekend for Terry Ward. As he watched coverage following the release of bodycam footage showing the incident that led to Tyre Nichols death– and five Memphis police officers being charged with second-degree murder– he was nearly brought to tears. “I am so sorry for the young man’s […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol

PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

3 people killed in southern Indiana house fire identified by coroner

The three victims in a deadly southern Indiana house fire have been identified. The Jennings County Coroner said the homeowner, 53-year-old Christopher Hermann; his girlfriend, 51-year-old Angela Lyons; and her son, 25-year-old Jimmy Lyons, died as a result of smoke inhalation. Firefighters responded to the home on North County Road...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Muncie parents arrested after baby found with several fractured bones

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie mother and father after police said their 5-month-old daughter suffered several broken bones and a brain bleed. According to an arrest probable cause affadavit, Austin Choate brought his baby to the emergency room Thursday night for a possible broken arm. Doctors scanned the baby’s bones and found two broken legs, 15 rib fractures, two skull fractures, and bilateral bleeding in the brain.
MUNCIE, IN
14news.com

Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash

Police: Driver more than 3 times legal alcohol limit leaves the scene of crash. Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. Updated: 24 minutes ago. DCSO: Man disarms deputy during struggle. Gibson Co. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven stresses...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Police: 6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered attention nationwide last year has died. Police confirmed to 10TV that 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday. Homicide detectives responded to the call for an unresponsive child, and are investigating the baby’s death.
COLUMBUS, OH
Indianapolis Recorder

Death of Tyre Nichols sparks protests, shock and outrage across the country.

In the early evening of January 27, authorities in Memphis, Tennessee released video footage of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police Officers. The video showed five officers repeatedly striking Nichols with their fists, boots and batons as they also hurled verbal insults at him. After the officers savagely beat Nichols, it took 23 minutes before paramedics – who were already on the scene – prepared to place Nichols on a stretcher.
MEMPHIS, TN
vincennespbs.org

Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death

26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHR

IMPD chief: Beating death of Tyre Nichols a 'despicable act'

INDIANAPOLIS — The chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department called the beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers a "despicable act." IMPD Chief Randal Taylor issued a statement Friday night, shortly after the city of Memphis released video of the assault. “As a police officer and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Dr. Mimms' license suspended

Cyclists, runners frustrated with icy Monon days …. Two days after a winter storm left a few inches of snow across Indianapolis, many parts of the Monon Trail remained icy Friday morning. Devour Indy Winterfest. More than 130 restaurants are participating in Devour Indy this year. Car crashes into house...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Woman dead after shooting in home on 96th east of I-69

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found shot to death Friday in a home off 96th Street just east of I-69, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened just before 4 p.m. Friday in the 9500 block of Village Way. That’s in the Geist Landing neighborhood near a Meijer store on the city’s border with Fishers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Muncie man slapped toddler, held gun to woman’s head

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man faces charges after police say he repeatedly hit and yelled at a young child and told a woman that he would kill her. In the probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Cory Seats, an officer with the Muncie Police Department wrote that they first learned about the […]
MUNCIE, IN

