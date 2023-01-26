In the early evening of January 27, authorities in Memphis, Tennessee released video footage of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police Officers. The video showed five officers repeatedly striking Nichols with their fists, boots and batons as they also hurled verbal insults at him. After the officers savagely beat Nichols, it took 23 minutes before paramedics – who were already on the scene – prepared to place Nichols on a stretcher.

