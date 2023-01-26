Read full article on original website
WTHR
Police investigating death of twin brother of Ohio Amber Alert baby recovered in Indianapolis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of the twin brother of a kidnapped baby boy recovered in Indianapolis following an Amber Alert in December. Six-month-old Kyair Thomas died just before midnight, police said. Homicide detectives responded to a call for an unresponsive child, and...
WISH-TV
Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died
COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
WTHI
Two charged with neglect after baby's death
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are facing charges for neglect of a dependent resulting in death in Vigo County. It comes after the death of a baby last August. Their trial is set for March. According to court documents, Jalen Byrum and Alicia Pacheco came to Terre Haute...
Local residents react to Tyre Nichols’ footage
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It was an emotional weekend for Terry Ward. As he watched coverage following the release of bodycam footage showing the incident that led to Tyre Nichols death– and five Memphis police officers being charged with second-degree murder– he was nearly brought to tears. “I am so sorry for the young man’s […]
WANE-TV
ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol
PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
WLKY.com
3 people killed in southern Indiana house fire identified by coroner
The three victims in a deadly southern Indiana house fire have been identified. The Jennings County Coroner said the homeowner, 53-year-old Christopher Hermann; his girlfriend, 51-year-old Angela Lyons; and her son, 25-year-old Jimmy Lyons, died as a result of smoke inhalation. Firefighters responded to the home on North County Road...
Muncie parents arrested after baby found with several fractured bones
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie mother and father after police said their 5-month-old daughter suffered several broken bones and a brain bleed. According to an arrest probable cause affadavit, Austin Choate brought his baby to the emergency room Thursday night for a possible broken arm. Doctors scanned the baby’s bones and found two broken legs, 15 rib fractures, two skull fractures, and bilateral bleeding in the brain.
Police find 230 grams of meth at Edinburgh home; 2 men arrested
With the help of K9s, Edinburgh police recovered 234 grams of meth and six pounds of marijuana.
14news.com
Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
Police: Driver more than 3 times legal alcohol limit leaves the scene of crash. Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. Updated: 24 minutes ago. DCSO: Man disarms deputy during struggle. Gibson Co. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven stresses...
WTHR
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered attention nationwide last year has died. Police confirmed to 10TV that 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday. Homicide detectives responded to the call for an unresponsive child, and are investigating the baby’s death.
Indianapolis Recorder
Death of Tyre Nichols sparks protests, shock and outrage across the country.
In the early evening of January 27, authorities in Memphis, Tennessee released video footage of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police Officers. The video showed five officers repeatedly striking Nichols with their fists, boots and batons as they also hurled verbal insults at him. After the officers savagely beat Nichols, it took 23 minutes before paramedics – who were already on the scene – prepared to place Nichols on a stretcher.
Muncie man found guilty of murder, armed robbery in connection to 2021 shooting
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A jury deliberated for a little over two hours on Friday to find a Muncie man guilty of a July 2021 murder and armed robbery. D’ante Davis, 24, was convicted of fatally shooting and robbing 23-year-old James Braydon King III. On July 22, 2021, several people called Muncie police after hearing […]
Greenfield Central HS student dies in fatal crash
Hancock County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a Greenfield Central High School student died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
cbs4indy.com
Docs: IMPD finds decomposing body after man confesses to stabbing boyfriend
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was found guilty of murder more than two years after he sought out officers and confessed to stabbing his boyfriend to death, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Dewayne Edward Patterson, age 64, was convicted in the 2020 murder of John Patton.
Fox 59
Accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested after IMPD finds drugs, $8k in cash, stolen gun at home
An accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested this week following a police raid on Indy’s near east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two men on drug charges after cocaine and methamphetamine were found during a search at a near east side home. Accused drug dealer on...
vincennespbs.org
Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death
26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
IMPD chief: Beating death of Tyre Nichols a 'despicable act'
INDIANAPOLIS — The chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department called the beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers a "despicable act." IMPD Chief Randal Taylor issued a statement Friday night, shortly after the city of Memphis released video of the assault. “As a police officer and...
Fox 59
Dr. Mimms' license suspended
Cyclists, runners frustrated with icy Monon days …. Two days after a winter storm left a few inches of snow across Indianapolis, many parts of the Monon Trail remained icy Friday morning. Devour Indy Winterfest. More than 130 restaurants are participating in Devour Indy this year. Car crashes into house...
WISH-TV
Woman dead after shooting in home on 96th east of I-69
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found shot to death Friday in a home off 96th Street just east of I-69, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened just before 4 p.m. Friday in the 9500 block of Village Way. That’s in the Geist Landing neighborhood near a Meijer store on the city’s border with Fishers.
Court docs: Muncie man slapped toddler, held gun to woman’s head
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man faces charges after police say he repeatedly hit and yelled at a young child and told a woman that he would kill her. In the probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Cory Seats, an officer with the Muncie Police Department wrote that they first learned about the […]
