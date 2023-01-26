ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

NY Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Take 5 Midday

10-14-16-32-39

(ten, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Numbers Midday

5-9-4

(five, nine, four)

Win 4 Midday

3-4-9-2

(three, four, nine, two)

Numbers Evening

4-2-4

(four, two, four)

Win 4 Evening

8-1-2-7

(eight, one, two, seven)

Take 5 Evening

05-13-27-35-36

(five, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Pick 10

03-06-08-16-27-33-36-37-40-41-46-51-55-56-60-62-69-72-74-78

(three, six, eight, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-eight)

Cash4Life

02-08-27-44-57, Cash Ball: 2

(two, eight, twenty-seven, forty-four, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 572,000,000

