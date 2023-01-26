Read full article on original website
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
The Yellow Affair Boards ‘Power of Love’ from ‘Fado’’s Jonas Rothlaender (EXCLUSIVE)
Global sales shingle The Yellow Affair has acquired world rights to the modern love story “Power of Love” by German helmer Jonas Rothlaender, whose breakthrough movie “Fado” nabbed a Silver Hugo at Chicago and a German Film Critics’ for best feature debut. Julia M. Müller...
Australia to Introduce Streaming Quotas by Mid-2024
Australia will introduce content quotas for video streaming platforms from the middle of next year, the federal government said on Monday. But its policy statement left all detail on streaming issues to further discussion. The policy move was announced as part of “Revive,” a five-year plan that is intended to...
‘Snowpiercer,’ ‘Minx,’ ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ and Other Abrupt Cancellations Signal TV’s Latest ‘Reset Moment’
The promise of an unlimited future for television content has run into the economic realities of a business driven by unpredictable market forces. A recent shift in strategy for the largest producers of content has become apparent in recent weeks: Major networks and streamers have reversed course and canceled previously ordered or renewed series — and even halted plans to launch already produced programs. Every outlet scraps a series or two from time to time. But the past 12 months have seen an unprecedented number of about-face decisions on greenlights and renewals.
India’s Raveena Tandon to Headline Disney+ Hotstar Series (EXCLUSIVE)
There are no further details at this stage from Disney+ Hotstar, which exclusively shared an image from the show with Variety. Kajol Stars in 'The Good Wife' Adapted Series for Disney+ Hotstar - First Look Image (EXCLUSIVE) Tandon said: “I’m extremely elated to be a part of the Disney+ Hotstar...
