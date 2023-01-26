From the new Brendan Fraser movie to music, here are 5 things to do in Downtown Shreveport

Debate the color of the sky. Get crafty on Crockett. Learn the meaning of Cosmic Country. Eat and drink and listen to live music and watch Oscar-nominated movies that will make you laugh, cry and think deep thoughts. Not enough? It’s all that and more in our #CoolDowntown.

What color is the sky? Maybe not the color you think. Find out whilst pondering other art-related themes at Pink Sky- Paintings and Other Works on Paper by Ellen Soffer at Artspace. Soffer commands the walls of three levels of Artspace with 60 new works. The exhibit runs until April 8. When: Jan. 26- April 8, 11 am- 5 pm most days. Where: artspace, 708 Texas St. Cost: Free. Info: Fb/ellen soffer pink sky Have you seen enough Oscar nominees to be rooting for some favorites during the 95 th annual telecast this year? The Whale and The Fabelmans are at Robinson Film Center and by all accounts, they are two you need to see. The Whale has been nominated for three Oscars including Best Actor, and The Fabelmans has seven, which includes a nod for Best Picture. Catch these gems while you can! When: through Thursday, Feb. 2, various times. Where: Robinson Film Center, 617 Texas St. Cost: $8.50/$10.50. Info: robinsonfilmcenter.org Wondering how to kick your weekend off right? Wonder no more. Artipsy has a plan for your Friday night, a little event called Dinner and the Arts. Start with mood music by saxophonist Delontrell Thomas and follow with a three-course dinner by Chef Wil Pipkins. Good music, good food, good drink equal a memorable night. When: Friday, Jan 27, 7-9 pm. Where: Artipsy, 450 Clyde Fant Parkway, Suite 600. Cost: $65 per person. Info: Fb/artipsy The live music returns to Shreve Station with Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country . The guitar phenom will be coming through Shreveport with one stop: 400 Crockett Street. This is the show you would have to go to Nashville to see otherwise, so why not catch it right here? When: Wed., Feb. 1, 8 pm show, doors open at 7. Where: Shreve Station, 400 Crockett St. Cost: $15. Info: Fb/shreve station Time again for another Craft on Crockett ! This Thursday night is the pre-party for the Theo Von comedy show at The Strand Theatre. Drop by the Andress between 5-8 pm for live music by Dylan Brunson & the Village Rhythm Company , and enjoy the already-famous Dripp Hot Chicken. A cash bar and artist booths will round the evening out. When: Thurs., Feb. 2, 5-8. Where: Andress Artist and Entrepreneur Center, 717 Crockett St. Cost: Only what you buy. Info: Fb/craft on crockett

