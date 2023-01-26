Read full article on original website
Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day
HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana program
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania State Senators are proposing changes to Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program. According to a memo from Sen. Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York) and Sen. James Brewster (D-Allegheny) the two plan to propose legislation that will eliminate the list of qualifying conditions and allow a patient’s doctor – any doctor authorized to prescribe […]
State Senator Wayne Fontana introduces proposal to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - There's another push to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania. Democratic State Senator Wayne Fontana of Brookline proposed raising the minimum wage to $15/hour. RELATED STORIES:Pennsylvania Stands Still As Neighbors Hike Minimum Wage, But Some Lawmakers See Action In 2022Leaders renew push for increase in state's minimum wageIt's been 13 years since the U.S. raised the minimum wagePennsylvania's minimum wage to stay $7.25 while neighboring states see increases in JanuaryIt has been at $7.25/hour since 2009. Fontana's proposal would make the boost mandatory in 202. He also wants to have the minimum wage adjusted annually for inflation.
Constitutional amendments stalled with Pa. House stalemate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters almost certainly will not see a package of proposed constitutional amendments on the statewide ballot in May's primary election after a deadline set by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration came and went Friday for lawmakers to pass the measures.The amendments include a long-awaited bipartisan effort to give victims of child sexual abuse a new chance to sue perpetrators, plus two Republican-backed measures to expand voter-identification requirements and empower lawmakers to cancel regulations without facing a governor's veto.The Republican-controlled state Senate gave its approval earlier this month, although GOP lawmakers isolated Democrats by combining the...
Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
26 Delaware nurses have licenses annulled amid nursing diploma investigation
"When we talk about a nurse's education, and credentials, shortcut is not a word we want to use," a U.S. Attorney said.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to squeeze the wallets of Pennsylvanians. The low-income families in Pennsylvania have experienced a significant price increase that hurts them more and put severe pressure due to rising costs for a wide range of consumer products.
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvania school district sued for barring student from opt-out of social emotional learning class
A central Pennsylvania school district is facing a lawsuit after it repeatedly rejected requests by a student's parents who cited their Christian faith while attempting to opt their child out of a social emotional learning class. The conservative legal organization America First Legal filed the lawsuit in the state court...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
Ron DeSantis Threatened With Legal Action Over AP African American Studies Ban
Florida high school students threaten to sue the GOP governor over a ban on an advanced placement course he dismissed as “indoctrination, not education.”
Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals
The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
