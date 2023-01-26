ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

CBS Pittsburgh

Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day

HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania State Senators are proposing changes to Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program. According to a memo from Sen. Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York) and Sen. James Brewster (D-Allegheny) the two plan to propose legislation that will eliminate the list of qualifying conditions and allow a patient’s doctor – any doctor authorized to prescribe […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

State Senator Wayne Fontana introduces proposal to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - There's another push to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania. Democratic State Senator Wayne Fontana of Brookline proposed raising the minimum wage to $15/hour. RELATED STORIES:Pennsylvania Stands Still As Neighbors Hike Minimum Wage, But Some Lawmakers See Action In 2022Leaders renew push for increase in state's minimum wageIt's been 13 years since the U.S. raised the minimum wagePennsylvania's minimum wage to stay $7.25 while neighboring states see increases in JanuaryIt has been at $7.25/hour since 2009. Fontana's proposal would make the boost mandatory in 202. He also wants to have the minimum wage adjusted annually for inflation. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Constitutional amendments stalled with Pa. House stalemate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters almost certainly will not see a package of proposed constitutional amendments on the statewide ballot in May's primary election after a deadline set by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration came and went Friday for lawmakers to pass the measures.The amendments include a long-awaited bipartisan effort to give victims of child sexual abuse a new chance to sue perpetrators, plus two Republican-backed measures to expand voter-identification requirements and empower lawmakers to cancel regulations without facing a governor's veto.The Republican-controlled state Senate gave its approval earlier this month, although GOP lawmakers isolated Democrats by combining the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals

The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

