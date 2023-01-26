ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Mental health provider shortages have Mountain West officials searching for solutions

Mountain West states are reporting shortages of mental health care professionals like psychiatrists and counselors as demand for services is on the rise. Federal data shows more than 70 percent of Idaho, Utah, Wyoming and Nevada residents live in designated mental health shortage areas – among the highest rates in the country. The federal government estimates that the country needs thousands of mental health providers just to fill current coverage gaps.
Idaho Fish and Game wants to reduce the wolf population by 60%

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants the state’s wolf population to be reduced by approximately 60% from 2021 numbers. That’s according to an initial overview of a new statewide wolf management plan presented by department staff to the Fish and Game Commission Thursday. On average, there...
What the end of Time's Up means for the future of the #MeToo movement

Time’s Up, the anti-harassment group, is shutting down and giving its remaining funding to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. Time’s Up sprung up in the early days of the #MeToo movement and was aimed at protecting women from harassment. But in 2021, two of its leaders resigned after revelations that they helped cover up allegations of sexual harassment against then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

