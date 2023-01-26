Read full article on original website
Mental health provider shortages have Mountain West officials searching for solutions
Mountain West states are reporting shortages of mental health care professionals like psychiatrists and counselors as demand for services is on the rise. Federal data shows more than 70 percent of Idaho, Utah, Wyoming and Nevada residents live in designated mental health shortage areas – among the highest rates in the country. The federal government estimates that the country needs thousands of mental health providers just to fill current coverage gaps.
