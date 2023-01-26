ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: the End of Nuclear Arms Control May Be Nigh

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine. Both Russia and the United States still have...
Wild Orchid Media

It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again

As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.
ValueWalk

Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
US News and World Report

What Happens When the Biden Administration Ends the COVID-19 Emergency Declarations?

When the Biden administration ends two emergency declarations related to the COVID-19 pandemic in May, it will send ripples through several government operations related to health care and immigration. [. Read:. Biden Administration Announces Plan to End COVID-19 Emergency Declarations ]. The declarations allowed the government to be nimble and...
US News and World Report

Factbox-What Ending the U.S. COVID Health Emergency Means for Your Pocket

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government on May 11 will end the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) that allowed millions of Americans to receive vaccines, tests, and treatments at no cost during the pandemic. As the government hands off to commercial channels, including private insurance and government health plans, most...
US News and World Report

Court Blocks New Jersey Law That Allows State to Sue Gun Industry

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday blocked a New Jersey law authorizing the state's attorney general to sue gun manufacturers and sellers for endangering public safety, finding it ran afoul of a federal law protecting the gun industry from such claims. The preliminary order by U.S. District Judge Zahid...
US News and World Report

Canadian Province Tries Decriminalizing Drugs to Fight Overdose Crisis

VANCOUVER (Reuters) -The western Canadian province of British Columbia on Tuesday began a three-year pilot program to stop prosecuting people for carrying small amounts of heroin, meth, ecstasy, or crack cocaine, as part of an effort to fight a drug overdose crisis. B.C. accounts for about a third of the...
US News and World Report

New York Attorney General Calls for New Sanctions Against Donald Trump

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York's attorney general on Tuesday asked a judge to sanction former U.S. President Donald Trump, his adult children, the Trump Organization and their lawyers over their responses to her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against them. The lawsuit by Attorney General Letitia James last September accused...
US News and World Report

Seven EU States Warn Commission Against Subsidy Race With U.S

BERLIN/PRAGUE (Reuters) - Seven European Union member states from the north and east of the bloc have written to Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission, to warn against a subsidy race with the United States, the Czech Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry confirmed an earlier report...
US News and World Report

U.S. Remains an Outlier in Firearm Possession, Gun-Related Deaths

January has been another month of devastating gun violence in the United States, as a string of mass shootings impacted communities in California. The headlines have become all too familiar for Americans, who have endured a seemingly endless slew of firearm-related violence in recent years. Indeed, the U.S. continues to...
US News and World Report

Haitians in the U.S. Feel Pressure to Sponsor Friends, Family Back Home

(Reuters) - Haitians in the United States are facing enormous pressure to help family and friends under a U.S. migration program announced this month that may help some people escape Haiti's escalating violence but is also putting strain on the nation's diaspora. Giubert St Fort, a South Florida resident from...
US News and World Report

U.S. Farming Is More Than 'Go Big or Go Out,' Says Ag Secretary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is committed to shoring up small and midsize farm operations, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday, laying out a vision for a more competitive agriculture economy as Congress begins debate over the nation's largest farm spending bill. The farm sector has become...
Comments / 0

