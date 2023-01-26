A wild fight erupted at a Finesse2Tymes show and it was captured on video. On Saturday (Jan. 28), several videos surfaced of a brawl that happened at a Finesse2Tymes concert at club BLVD Nights in Kansas City, Mo. on Friday (Jan. 27). In the clip, a man in a beige shirt squabbles up with another person wearing a black sweatshirt. The man in the black sweatshirt tackles the man to the ground and begins to throw wild punches. The two then wrestle for a bit before club staff and other people pull the two men apart. Elsewhere in the video, there are shoving matches going on with other people behind the turntables and backstage.

