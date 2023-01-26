ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas City-area teen captures photo of historic green comet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area teen captured a historic astronomical event on his camera this week. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City said one of its youngest members, 15-year-old Arsalaan Syed, of Overland Park, Kansas, captured the comet “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)” at Powell Observatory in Louisburg, on Thursday, just after 11:30 p.m. through his telescope, an 8-inch Celestron, using his iPhone camera.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

Gone but not forgotten: The State Line Airpark

In the last several decades, the South Kansas City boom has quickly demolished much of the farmland which was the livelihood of generations of families. A majority of the modest houses which stood hundreds of yards away from one another on large parcels have been demolished to make way for roads, subdivisions and shopping centers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC chili joint welcoming Bengals fans with century-old recipe

Saturday brings warmer temperatures, and most of us will push close to or slightly above 50 degrees!. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. The child has been placed in the custody of a family in western Kansas, now.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

The Perfect Gameday Recipe: ‘Chief’s Chorizo Cheese Dip’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This recipe, from Before The Butcher, uses all-natural, non-GMO ingredients that cater to the dietary needs of gluten-free folks, vegans, vegetarians, and more using plant-based chorizo to bring out the delicious spicy flavor that meat eaters and non-meat eaters will enjoy. INGREDIENTS. • 14 oz....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Travel Maven

7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas

When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
bluevalleypost.com

Post readers pick the best nachos in Johnson County

For this week’s “5 to Try”, we asked Post readers to tell us their top choices for one of the most iconic game day foods: nachos. Many of them chimed in with their cheesiest picks. Here’s where to find the best nachos this game day, according to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Large grass fire extinguished outside Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium. The fire appeared to be on the grassy hill at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex. It was put out after about 30 minutes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Power 93.7 WBLK

Finesse2Tymes Show Ends in Fight – Watch

A wild fight erupted at a Finesse2Tymes show and it was captured on video. On Saturday (Jan. 28), several videos surfaced of a brawl that happened at a Finesse2Tymes concert at club BLVD Nights in Kansas City, Mo. on Friday (Jan. 27). In the clip, a man in a beige shirt squabbles up with another person wearing a black sweatshirt. The man in the black sweatshirt tackles the man to the ground and begins to throw wild punches. The two then wrestle for a bit before club staff and other people pull the two men apart. Elsewhere in the video, there are shoving matches going on with other people behind the turntables and backstage.
KANSAS CITY, MO

