fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas City-area teen captures photo of historic green comet
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area teen captured a historic astronomical event on his camera this week. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City said one of its youngest members, 15-year-old Arsalaan Syed, of Overland Park, Kansas, captured the comet “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)” at Powell Observatory in Louisburg, on Thursday, just after 11:30 p.m. through his telescope, an 8-inch Celestron, using his iPhone camera.
kcur.org
Love to read? Here's a guide to finding the perfect Kansas City book club
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Have you ever dove into a really good book, finished it, and then had the urge to talk to everyone you know about it?. Well, if...
KMBC.com
KC-area social media influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers found success keeping it real as a 'Crazy Busy Mama"
KEARNEY, Mo. — She's a local mother of four with millions of followers on social media. Most know her as "Crazy Busy Mama." Lori Conway is her name — she's an influencer from Kearney, Missouri. "I'm just a crazy busy mama like every other mom out there in...
Local bakery sees rise in business thanks to playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs-themed cookies seem to be a popular local treat ahead of this weekend's playoff game, resulting in one Wichita bakery seeing more orders.
martincitytelegraph.com
Gone but not forgotten: The State Line Airpark
In the last several decades, the South Kansas City boom has quickly demolished much of the farmland which was the livelihood of generations of families. A majority of the modest houses which stood hundreds of yards away from one another on large parcels have been demolished to make way for roads, subdivisions and shopping centers.
tourcounsel.com
The Village at Briarcliff | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
The Village at Briarcliff is a simple mall with few options to visit if you want to go shopping. But, if you don't have another shopping center nearby, this site can solve your needs. The best thing about this site is its schedule, which is available 24 hours a day.
KCTV 5
KC chili joint welcoming Bengals fans with century-old recipe
Saturday brings warmer temperatures, and most of us will push close to or slightly above 50 degrees!. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. The child has been placed in the custody of a family in western Kansas, now.
Four Kansas City-area animal shelters plea for help due to overcrowding
Great Plains SPCA, KCK Animal Services, Melissa's Second Chances and Humane Society of Greater Kansas City are all at max capacity with large dogs.
fox4kc.com
The Perfect Gameday Recipe: ‘Chief’s Chorizo Cheese Dip’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This recipe, from Before The Butcher, uses all-natural, non-GMO ingredients that cater to the dietary needs of gluten-free folks, vegans, vegetarians, and more using plant-based chorizo to bring out the delicious spicy flavor that meat eaters and non-meat eaters will enjoy. INGREDIENTS. • 14 oz....
Kansas City restaurants that closed in 2022
The Kansas City restaurant industry continues to face headwinds as staffing shortages, supply chain issues and inflation have taken their toll.
smeharbinger.net
Where Now?: Missouri’s new law illegalizing homeless sleeping in public impacts Kansas City’s homeless community
The Missouri Legislature’s House Bill 1606 went into effect on Jan. 1, banning sleeping on state land, including public parks and under bridges. Perpetrators can now receive a Class C misdemeanor after multiple offenses. While Kansas hasn’t prohibited sleeping on state property, homeless people who spend the night on...
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
bluevalleypost.com
Post readers pick the best nachos in Johnson County
For this week’s “5 to Try”, we asked Post readers to tell us their top choices for one of the most iconic game day foods: nachos. Many of them chimed in with their cheesiest picks. Here’s where to find the best nachos this game day, according to...
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
KCTV 5
Large grass fire extinguished outside Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium. The fire appeared to be on the grassy hill at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex. It was put out after about 30 minutes.
Kansas City wedding videographer disappears with couples’ memories
Two angry brides are banding together to expose wedding videographer, Mackenzie McNeill, who they say took their money and left them at the altar.
State agency investigates Kansas City-area animal shelter after complaints
The Kansas Department of Agriculture and Mission Police are currently investigating Unleashed Pet Rescue following multiple complaints.
Finesse2Tymes Show Ends in Fight – Watch
A wild fight erupted at a Finesse2Tymes show and it was captured on video. On Saturday (Jan. 28), several videos surfaced of a brawl that happened at a Finesse2Tymes concert at club BLVD Nights in Kansas City, Mo. on Friday (Jan. 27). In the clip, a man in a beige shirt squabbles up with another person wearing a black sweatshirt. The man in the black sweatshirt tackles the man to the ground and begins to throw wild punches. The two then wrestle for a bit before club staff and other people pull the two men apart. Elsewhere in the video, there are shoving matches going on with other people behind the turntables and backstage.
Lee | Wrangler Outlet to open first Kansas City-area location at Legends
Lee | Wrangler Outlet is opening its first location in Kansas and the Kansas City market. The store plans a summer opening at Legends Outlets.
Kansas City’s South Loop Link rejected for $60M federal grant
The U.S. Department of Transportation rejected a bid for a $60 million grant supporting Kansas City’s effort to build a park atop Downtown’s South Loop.
