bizmagsb.com
Bossier Chamber Annual Meeting 2023: Barkley takes a look back at the accomplishments of the past year
2022 was an exciting year for the Bossier Chamber! I was honored to serve in the role as Chairman of the Board in a year when we were able to accomplish so much. And, this was an extra special year as we celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Chamber and threw a rousing 40s birthday party at Bossier High School to commemorate the event.
bizmagsb.com
Bossier Chamber Annual Meeting 2023: Wilhite looks ahead to the promise of a new year
The Bossier Chamber is one of the places where I got my start in community involvement. I began by serving on a Bossier Chamber committee years ago then began volunteering for other areas within the Chamber to fully understand the opportunities it provides our community. I made some great connections and friends but I also began to really understand the value of the Bossier Chamber in our community.
bizmagsb.com
Bossier Chamber Annual Meeting 2023: Johnson celebrates 75 years of the chamber
I am extremely honored to be helping lead the Bossier Chamber through its 75th year serving Bossier Parish by advancing the economic interests of this great and growing parish. While many membership organizations struggle to retain members, engagement and participation, the Bossier Chamber has remained a successful entity through the...
bizmagsb.com
Port of Caddo-Bossier executive director speaks to North Bossier Lunch Group
The North Bossier Lunch Group met for the first time this year on Wednesday January 25, 2023, with guest speaker at the meeting was Eric England, executive director of The Port of Caddo-Bossier. England briefly discussed the history of the port and what the port brings to our area in...
bizmagsb.com
Bossier City to host Mardi Gras Night Market Feb. 4
Louisiana’s first and only Night Market returns with the Bossier Mardi Gras Night Market Saturday, Feb. 4 from 3-8 p.m. The Krewes of Centaur, Highland, and Barkus and Meoux will be on hand with floats and throws. Attendees can shop from more than 175 vendors and food trucks with over 100,000-plus Twinkling Lights in an open air, outdoor environment.
bizmagsb.com
Plans approved for redevelopment of former Diamond Jacks Casino and Hotel
The Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved the sale of Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City to Foundation Gaming on Jan. 19. The new owners will demolish the existing facility before beginning a nearly $200 million property renovation and construction project consisting of a new land-based casino and a fully renovated hotel.
