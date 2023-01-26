ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Bossier Chamber Annual Meeting 2023: Wilhite looks ahead to the promise of a new year

The Bossier Chamber is one of the places where I got my start in community involvement. I began by serving on a Bossier Chamber committee years ago then began volunteering for other areas within the Chamber to fully understand the opportunities it provides our community. I made some great connections and friends but I also began to really understand the value of the Bossier Chamber in our community.
Bossier City to host Mardi Gras Night Market Feb. 4

Louisiana’s first and only Night Market returns with the Bossier Mardi Gras Night Market Saturday, Feb. 4 from 3-8 p.m. The Krewes of Centaur, Highland, and Barkus and Meoux will be on hand with floats and throws. Attendees can shop from more than 175 vendors and food trucks with over 100,000-plus Twinkling Lights in an open air, outdoor environment.
Plans approved for redevelopment of former Diamond Jacks Casino and Hotel

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved the sale of Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City to Foundation Gaming on Jan. 19. The new owners will demolish the existing facility before beginning a nearly $200 million property renovation and construction project consisting of a new land-based casino and a fully renovated hotel.
