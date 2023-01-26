Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Facing Loss of Iconic State Park to Real Estate Project
A popular 1,800-acre state park that has been open to the public for almost 50 years may soon be lost thanks to plans to sell the land to a developer. Fairfield Lake State Park, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, is one of the most popular parks in Texas, offering miles of trails used for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, but this could soon end if a potential sale goes through. The park also contains Fairfield Lake, which is the largest private lake in Texas.
This Texas city ranked second among the 12 best US fishing cities
Texas is a fishing-friendly state, and one city was ranked second in the nation as the best fishing city in the U.S.
kurv.com
Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.
Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
These are the highest paying jobs in Texas, report finds
If you can't stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise.
Texas great for business, not so much for workers, studies find
Texans have among the longest work weeks compared to workers in other states, according to recent data.
Why Does (Almost) Every Town in Texas Have A Water Tower?
They are the stuff of legend. How many movies about life in America have a scene either near or on top of the town's water tower? No matter how small a city it is, it seems they have at least one water tower. San Angelo has five, but only three of them are elevated.
How fast can you merge in Texas?
If you drive on Texas highways, you know the speed limit goes up to 85 MPH. With speeds like that, how fast should drivers merge?
tourcounsel.com
Huebner Oaks Center | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
We find the shopping mall, Huebner Oaks Center, being an open-air mall which you can travel by vehicle. This place has an excellent variety of stores, good places to visit with the family, and unmissable offers in almost all its departments. Also, apart from finding what you need, you can...
Central Texas Roads To Be Prepped By TxDOT For Freezing Temperatures
Mother Nature can sometimes be a cruel mistress can't she be? We've discussed in the past when Texans decide to say something to her, and normally it does not go the way they want. But most of the time, we receive advance notice of the plans Mother Nature has for us, so we can plan for the future weather.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Wintry temps, precipitation incoming
A Winter Storm Watch is set to start at noon Monday for most of Central Texas, with near freezing temperatures and possible freezing rain. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has your forecast so you can stay safe.
KWTX
Winter Storm heading to Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS (KWTX WEATHER) - As we head into the final days of January, and our calendar changes to February, a powerful storm system will sweep through the state of Texas, bringing rounds of cold rain, freezing rain, and sleet. The big question we have moving into the new work...
Report: Texas businesses pay 14th highest amount in taxes compared to other states
(The Center Square) – While Texas doesn’t have a corporate income tax, most businesses pay taxes and at a higher rate than other states, a new report published by The Texas Taxpayers and Research Association (TTARA) states. In “The Partial Myth of Texas as a Low Tax State,” the nonpartisan nonprofit organization explains, “Texas is a low tax state for individuals and a high tax state for most businesses.” While...
crossroadstoday.com
TX: GRANDMOTHER RIDES OUT TORNADO IN SUV
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Houston Chronicle
Internet in Texas to improve after state wins funding from US govt
Texas was awarded millions of dollars in funding from the U.S. government to improve internet access across the state. The state will receive $363 million in federal grants to increase access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet to more than 150,000 homes and businesses, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. "Almost 2.8...
Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?
Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
The Daily South
The 7 Best Train Rides In Texas For A Unique Lone Star Excursion
Hopping aboard a train evokes nostalgia for simpler times, when enjoying the view was preferred over tuning out with technology. Train travel is still all around us if you know where to look, and people are beginning to head back to the railroad tracks. Of all the historic and seasonal train rides in the South, Texas perhaps boasts the most. Between the many diverse regions and cities, you’ll find plenty of train excursions in the Lone Star State to sit back and enjoy the scenery, whether on a train tour of the Hill Country, a wine train in North Texas, or a historic small-town train that takes you a step back in time.
Texas lawmakers hope their effort could stop catalytic converter thefts
Texas falls only behind California for the highest number of catalytic convertor theft claims, according to the insurance company.
Texas ranked the 2nd-best state in the country for living off the grid: report
Have you ever wanted to just delete your social media, ditch the smartphone and go back to having a landline, and just enjoy the simplicity of life?
'Colossal Waste of Money': Texas nears $1 billion in border wall contracts
The Webb County coalition that opposed Trump’s boondoggle is now scrambling to oppose the state’s expanded construction plans.
foxsportstexarkana.com
TXDOT to install new safety lighting at 11 area highway intersections
ATLANTA, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released plans to install new safety lighting at 11 area highways. The plans were awarded in January by the transportation department. “The nighttime lighting systems to be installed are safety enhancements that will provide LED lighting to increase visibility and...
Comments / 4