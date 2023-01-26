ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ash Jurberg

Texas Facing Loss of Iconic State Park to Real Estate Project

A popular 1,800-acre state park that has been open to the public for almost 50 years may soon be lost thanks to plans to sell the land to a developer. Fairfield Lake State Park, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, is one of the most popular parks in Texas, offering miles of trails used for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, but this could soon end if a potential sale goes through. The park also contains Fairfield Lake, which is the largest private lake in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.

Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

Huebner Oaks Center | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

We find the shopping mall, Huebner Oaks Center, being an open-air mall which you can travel by vehicle. This place has an excellent variety of stores, good places to visit with the family, and unmissable offers in almost all its departments. Also, apart from finding what you need, you can...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

Winter Storm heading to Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KWTX WEATHER) - As we head into the final days of January, and our calendar changes to February, a powerful storm system will sweep through the state of Texas, bringing rounds of cold rain, freezing rain, and sleet. The big question we have moving into the new work...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Report: Texas businesses pay 14th highest amount in taxes compared to other states

(The Center Square) – While Texas doesn’t have a corporate income tax, most businesses pay taxes and at a higher rate than other states, a new report published by The Texas Taxpayers and Research Association (TTARA) states. In “The Partial Myth of Texas as a Low Tax State,” the nonpartisan nonprofit organization explains, “Texas is a low tax state for individuals and a high tax state for most businesses.” While...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Internet in Texas to improve after state wins funding from US govt

Texas was awarded millions of dollars in funding from the U.S. government to improve internet access across the state. The state will receive $363 million in federal grants to increase access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet to more than 150,000 homes and businesses, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. "Almost 2.8...
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?

Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

The 7 Best Train Rides In Texas For A Unique Lone Star Excursion

Hopping aboard a train evokes nostalgia for simpler times, when enjoying the view was preferred over tuning out with technology. Train travel is still all around us if you know where to look, and people are beginning to head back to the railroad tracks. Of all the historic and seasonal train rides in the South, Texas perhaps boasts the most. Between the many diverse regions and cities, you’ll find plenty of train excursions in the Lone Star State to sit back and enjoy the scenery, whether on a train tour of the Hill Country, a wine train in North Texas, or a historic small-town train that takes you a step back in time.
TEXAS STATE
foxsportstexarkana.com

TXDOT to install new safety lighting at 11 area highway intersections

ATLANTA, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released plans to install new safety lighting at 11 area highways. The plans were awarded in January by the transportation department. “The nighttime lighting systems to be installed are safety enhancements that will provide LED lighting to increase visibility and...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX

