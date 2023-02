FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a stellar start to her rookie season and a record-breaking weekend, the Gymbacks’ Lauren Williams has been named SEC Freshman of the Week. The honor is the first for Arkansas since 2021, and the team’s first Freshman of the Week in nearly five years, the last being Sarah Shaffer on March 20, 2018.

