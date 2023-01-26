Rockford man charged with sexual abuse of a juvenile

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Galdino Duarte, 55, on charges of sexual abuse to a juvenile.

According to police, the department was contacted with a report of possible sexual abuse on Wednesday, January 11th.

Duarte was identified as the suspect in the case. He and the victim knew each other, police said.

Duarte was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

