Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

Greyhound Bus Kills Homeless Woman

A homeless woman in Dallas was killed after being run over by a Greyhound bus. The Dallas Police Department told The Dallas Express the incident occurred at about 11:53 p.m. Thursday. DPD public information officer Michael Dennis shared a statement with The Dallas Express, which said the bus was traveling...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

DPD Takes the BIG Plunge

The Dallas Police Department is proud to have once again taken the plunge in support of Special Olympics Texas. This morning, Assistant Chief Jesse Reyes, Deputy Chief Terrence Rhodes, Major Kylee Hawks, Lieutenant Jonathan Blanchard, Sergeant Kellie Renfro, Senior Corporals Allison Brockford and John Lopez, Office Assistants Jacqueline Laymance and Adamarys Lozano took the big plunge at the 2023 Polar Plunge. The event was sponsored by the Mesquite Police Department in conjunction with Special Olympics Texas.
DALLAS, TX
960 The Ref

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested Sunday morning

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested Sunday morning in Dallas on charges of public intoxication, per a Dallas TV station report. Bennett, 25, had been training in Fort Worth, Texas, according to DawgNation sources, leading up to the alleged event. Per the report, police officers responded to reports of...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Group in Dallas Protests for Tyre Nichols

A small group of protesters gathered in front of the Dallas Police Department’s headquarters Friday evening as four videos of Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers were released to the public. Protesters chanted “no justice, no peace” and “no good cops in a racist system” in...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Protests in Dallas continue after the death of Tyre Nichols

DALLAS (CBSDFW.com) -- They came with signs bearing the image of Emmett Till and Trayvon Martin and calling for justice for Tyre Nichols.Dallas residents gathered at Belo Garden in Downtown Dallas on Saturday to demand accountability and transparency from police, and mourn the loss of Nichols.  The recently released video of the January 7 traffic stop in which five former Memphis police officers relentlessly beat the 29-year-old Nichols, was still fresh on the minds of rally organizers.  "The footage, for those of us that were able to stomach it, there's a lot there," said one speaker.  "Had the street camera's footage not been...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Tyre Nichols demonstrations in North Texas remain peaceful

DALLAS - The Memphis Police Department has disbanded the Scorpions special unit whose officers were seen on video beating Tyre Nichols to death. On Saturday, the police director said that she listened intently to Nichols' relatives and community leaders when making the decision. The officers currently assigned to the unit...
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexaminer.com

City of Dallas offers chance to Be Citation Free in 2023

Court and Detention Services is helping people become citation free in 2023. From Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the department will host Ticket Track Down, an initiative that encourages people to track down their tickets and respond to them. During this initiative period, socks will be collected when the respondent...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Plano Named Least Affordable City For Minimum Wage Workers

A new report says that Plano, Texas is the least affordable city in the U.S. for residents that earn a minimum wage salary. Financial technology company SmartAsset conducted the study by evaluating the minimum wage in 79 of the largest American cities and adjusted them to account for the cost of living in each city.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

7-Eleven Closes in Face of Crime, Vagrancy

The 7-Eleven at 2008 Commerce Street in downtown Dallas stands boarded up with graffiti drawn on the side of the building, sticking out conspicuously on a street with heavy foot traffic. But while the reasons for its closure are not clear at this time, The Dallas Morning News reported that...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Murder Trial Delayed by DPD Evidence Failure

The trial of an accused murderer has been delayed after it was discovered that Dallas police detectives failed to turn over hundreds of pieces of evidence. As previously covered by The Dallas Express, married couple Nina Marano and Lisa Dykes have been charged in the murder of Marisela Botello-Valadez, who was found dead in March 2021. She was reported missing in October 2020 after traveling from Seattle to Dallas and going to a bar alone.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Famed BBQ Restaurant Headed to Fort Worth

The famed restaurant Terry Black’s Barbecue will be opening a new location in Fort Worth. Mark Black confirmed that he and his brother, Mike, will open the new restaurant at 2926 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, in 2024 and also open a new location in Waco sometime in the future, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Poll | Dallas Citizens: Panhandling Is a ‘Serious Problem’

The majority of Dallas residents continue to consider the abundance of homelessness, vagrancy, and panhandling a serious issue in the city, suggests a recent poll by The Dallas Express. Over 52% of respondents answered “yes” when asked if “homelessness, vagrancy, and panhandling are serious problems in Dallas.” Inversely, only 29%...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Restaurateur Hunter Pond Has Filed a Very Strange Lawsuit Over His Colorado Incident

Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer. What follows is neither legal advice nor a statement of fact. But I spent the past week digging into the story of Dallas restaurateur Hunter Pond’s Colorado arrest warrant. Pond is the founder and owner of Vandelay Hospitality Group, which owns and operates the brands East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House, Drake’s Hollywood, Lucky’s Hot Chicken, DL Mack’s, Brentwood, and Anchor Fish Bar.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. PHAM, TIEN BA; NATIVE HAWAIIAN OR OTHER PACIFIC ISLANDER/M; POB: VIETNAM; AGE: 55; ADDRESS:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
