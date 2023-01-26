DALLAS (CBSDFW.com) -- They came with signs bearing the image of Emmett Till and Trayvon Martin and calling for justice for Tyre Nichols.Dallas residents gathered at Belo Garden in Downtown Dallas on Saturday to demand accountability and transparency from police, and mourn the loss of Nichols. The recently released video of the January 7 traffic stop in which five former Memphis police officers relentlessly beat the 29-year-old Nichols, was still fresh on the minds of rally organizers. "The footage, for those of us that were able to stomach it, there's a lot there," said one speaker. "Had the street camera's footage not been...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO