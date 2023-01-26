Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Greyhound Bus Kills Homeless Woman
A homeless woman in Dallas was killed after being run over by a Greyhound bus. The Dallas Police Department told The Dallas Express the incident occurred at about 11:53 p.m. Thursday. DPD public information officer Michael Dennis shared a statement with The Dallas Express, which said the bus was traveling...
dpdbeat.com
DPD Takes the BIG Plunge
The Dallas Police Department is proud to have once again taken the plunge in support of Special Olympics Texas. This morning, Assistant Chief Jesse Reyes, Deputy Chief Terrence Rhodes, Major Kylee Hawks, Lieutenant Jonathan Blanchard, Sergeant Kellie Renfro, Senior Corporals Allison Brockford and John Lopez, Office Assistants Jacqueline Laymance and Adamarys Lozano took the big plunge at the 2023 Polar Plunge. The event was sponsored by the Mesquite Police Department in conjunction with Special Olympics Texas.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested Sunday morning
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested Sunday morning in Dallas on charges of public intoxication, per a Dallas TV station report. Bennett, 25, had been training in Fort Worth, Texas, according to DawgNation sources, leading up to the alleged event. Per the report, police officers responded to reports of...
dallasexpress.com
Group in Dallas Protests for Tyre Nichols
A small group of protesters gathered in front of the Dallas Police Department’s headquarters Friday evening as four videos of Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers were released to the public. Protesters chanted “no justice, no peace” and “no good cops in a racist system” in...
Protests in Dallas continue after the death of Tyre Nichols
DALLAS (CBSDFW.com) -- They came with signs bearing the image of Emmett Till and Trayvon Martin and calling for justice for Tyre Nichols.Dallas residents gathered at Belo Garden in Downtown Dallas on Saturday to demand accountability and transparency from police, and mourn the loss of Nichols. The recently released video of the January 7 traffic stop in which five former Memphis police officers relentlessly beat the 29-year-old Nichols, was still fresh on the minds of rally organizers. "The footage, for those of us that were able to stomach it, there's a lot there," said one speaker. "Had the street camera's footage not been...
fox4news.com
Tyre Nichols demonstrations in North Texas remain peaceful
DALLAS - The Memphis Police Department has disbanded the Scorpions special unit whose officers were seen on video beating Tyre Nichols to death. On Saturday, the police director said that she listened intently to Nichols' relatives and community leaders when making the decision. The officers currently assigned to the unit...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
fox4news.com
Tyre Nichols: Dallas police preparing for potential protests over killing in Memphis
DALLAS - Dallas police are preparing for protests following the release of police body camera footage from the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop. Five former police officers were charged with murder and other crimes...
Organized protest taking place in Dallas Friday night in response to Memphis cop footage
An organized protest is taking place in Dallas Friday evening amidst the release of Memphis police body cam footage related to the beating death of Tyree Nichols.
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas offers chance to Be Citation Free in 2023
Court and Detention Services is helping people become citation free in 2023. From Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the department will host Ticket Track Down, an initiative that encourages people to track down their tickets and respond to them. During this initiative period, socks will be collected when the respondent...
String of strange and sad incidents at Dallas Zoo raises questions
It's been a stressful new year for the staff at the Dallas Zoo.
Plano Named Least Affordable City For Minimum Wage Workers
A new report says that Plano, Texas is the least affordable city in the U.S. for residents that earn a minimum wage salary. Financial technology company SmartAsset conducted the study by evaluating the minimum wage in 79 of the largest American cities and adjusted them to account for the cost of living in each city.
dallasexpress.com
7-Eleven Closes in Face of Crime, Vagrancy
The 7-Eleven at 2008 Commerce Street in downtown Dallas stands boarded up with graffiti drawn on the side of the building, sticking out conspicuously on a street with heavy foot traffic. But while the reasons for its closure are not clear at this time, The Dallas Morning News reported that...
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Arrested in Dallas on Public Intoxication Charge
Stetson Bennett, who led Georgia to two straight college football championships, was arrested in Dallas early Sunday on public intoxication... The post Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Arrested in Dallas on Public Intoxication Charge appeared first on Outsider.
dallasexpress.com
Murder Trial Delayed by DPD Evidence Failure
The trial of an accused murderer has been delayed after it was discovered that Dallas police detectives failed to turn over hundreds of pieces of evidence. As previously covered by The Dallas Express, married couple Nina Marano and Lisa Dykes have been charged in the murder of Marisela Botello-Valadez, who was found dead in March 2021. She was reported missing in October 2020 after traveling from Seattle to Dallas and going to a bar alone.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn of icy travel, power outages from Dallas to Nashville
AccuWeather meteorologists say that several zones of icy weather are on the way this week for parts of the southern Plains and into the Ohio Valley, an area of the country recently hit by wintry conditions. A very busy pattern is expected ensue this week with as many as three...
dallasexpress.com
Famed BBQ Restaurant Headed to Fort Worth
The famed restaurant Terry Black’s Barbecue will be opening a new location in Fort Worth. Mark Black confirmed that he and his brother, Mike, will open the new restaurant at 2926 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, in 2024 and also open a new location in Waco sometime in the future, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
dallasexpress.com
Poll | Dallas Citizens: Panhandling Is a ‘Serious Problem’
The majority of Dallas residents continue to consider the abundance of homelessness, vagrancy, and panhandling a serious issue in the city, suggests a recent poll by The Dallas Express. Over 52% of respondents answered “yes” when asked if “homelessness, vagrancy, and panhandling are serious problems in Dallas.” Inversely, only 29%...
dmagazine.com
Restaurateur Hunter Pond Has Filed a Very Strange Lawsuit Over His Colorado Incident
Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer. What follows is neither legal advice nor a statement of fact. But I spent the past week digging into the story of Dallas restaurateur Hunter Pond’s Colorado arrest warrant. Pond is the founder and owner of Vandelay Hospitality Group, which owns and operates the brands East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House, Drake’s Hollywood, Lucky’s Hot Chicken, DL Mack’s, Brentwood, and Anchor Fish Bar.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. PHAM, TIEN BA; NATIVE HAWAIIAN OR OTHER PACIFIC ISLANDER/M; POB: VIETNAM; AGE: 55; ADDRESS:...
