Hunterdon County, NJ

Man, 33, Dies After Tree-Cutting Accident In Hunterdon County

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago

A 33-year-old man died Thursday morning after becoming trapped underneath a tree he was trying to cut down with a chainsaw, authorities in Hunterdon County confirmed.

Emergency crews responded to a home on McCann Mill Road in Tewksbury Township and found the man trapped under a tree around 9:10 a.m., Police Chief Timothy Barlow said in a press release.

A follow-up investigation found that the man had been trying to cut down the tree using a chainsaw.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. His identity was being withheld pending family notification.

Assisting agencies include the Whitehouse Rescue Squad, the Pottersville Fire Company, and the Oldwick Fire Department.

