A Kirksville man has been found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder as well as other felonies. Ray Rijos Romero waived his right to a jury trial on January 23rd. The court accepted his waiver and allowed him to proceed with a bench trial on January 24th. At the bench trial, the state announced its intention to proceed on eight counts. Six counts were dismissed with prejudice. Rijos Romero entered a plea of not guilty on the remaining counts. He testified, and the court took the matter under advisement.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO