Unionville, MO

kttn.com

Chillicothe police to seek charges against individual who refused to follow directives, then drove from scene

Chillicothe police say charges of resisting lawful detention would be sought after an individual refused orders Saturday night. Officers responded to the 400 block of Mack Street to contact a person who repeatedly called 911 requesting an escort home. The caller mentioned seeing people out to get him. Officers speaking to the subject determined him to possibly be in a state of drug-induced psychosis and noted the individual was in a locked vehicle and refused to exit.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kmmo.com

MEMPHIS MISSOURI MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Memphis, Missouri man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police report, officers were dispatched to Dugan’s Paint at 3103 Erika Avenue in Sedalia at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 due to an alarm. Officers located a broken window on the north side of the property.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two

Two arrests in the area counties are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for Thursday. At about 3:05 pm in Chariton County, 59-year-old Kelly P Jones of Keytesville was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated – persistent offender and for alleged failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. He was processed and released.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
bethanyclipper.com

Thomsen arraigned on child molestation

Eagleville, MO: Allen Thomsen of Eagleville pleaded not guilty to child molestation charges during his arraignment last Thursday in the Harrison County Circuit Court.
EAGLEVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Kirksville man found guilty of kidnapping and three counts of second-degree murder

A Kirksville man has been found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder as well as other felonies. Ray Rijos Romero waived his right to a jury trial on January 23rd. The court accepted his waiver and allowed him to proceed with a bench trial on January 24th. At the bench trial, the state announced its intention to proceed on eight counts. Six counts were dismissed with prejudice. Rijos Romero entered a plea of not guilty on the remaining counts. He testified, and the court took the matter under advisement.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kchi.com

Man Surrenders Probation – Headed To Prison

A Chillicothe man will head to prison after surrendering his probation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received orders to transport 39-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Davenport to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davenport was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. He had surrendered his probation on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Davenport had been in custody since December 02, 2022 on this case after failing to appear in court.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
ktvo.com

Centerville man sentenced for Schuyler County assault

KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man learns his punishment for a northeast Missouri crime. Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, was sentenced last week to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a first-degree assault conviction. The judge denied probation. A Clark County jury found...
CENTERVILLE, IA
kchi.com

Recent Bookings For Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports three recent bookings at area jails. 37-year-old Bryan Michael Flemming was booked Monday by the Chillicothe Police Department for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged nonsupport and for resisting. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $4,500.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into Jail

A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 60-year-old William E Stoner was arrested and booked for alleged harassment. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports

One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville native returns to be general surgeon in his hometown

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri native has returned to his hometown to practice as a surgeon. Northeast Regional Medical Center (NRMC) in Kirksville announced this week that Steven Lyons, D.O., has joined its medical staff. Dr. Lyons is a Kirksville native and a general surgeon. He completed his...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Four injured, including 1-year-old infant, in crash on Highway 63

Four people from Macon, including an infant, were injured early Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle accident in Macon. All occupants were taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital of Macon. The driver, 40-year-old Matthew Jacobs, received moderate injuries. Minor injuries were listed for passengers 38-year-old Heather Jacobs, 19-year-old Jayden Jacobs, and...
MACON, MO
ktvo.com

Local organizations sell prom dresses for scholarship fund

MACON, Mo. — A local organization looked to help prepare teens for prom season while raising money for a scholarship. The Macon Women of Today and the Miss Macon County Pageant System hosted their annual prom dress sale to raise money for the Miss Macon County Scholarship Fund. People...
MACON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri truck driver sentenced for fatal wreck

CALIFORNIA, Mo. and ATLANTA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri truck driver, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter following a deadly crash, avoided prison time. According to court documents, Joseph Harrington, 34, of Atlanta, Missouri, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree involuntary manslaughter. The judge gave Harrington a four-year sentence, but...
ATLANTA, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville teen earns spot in national dog training competition

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — There's nothing like a bond between a dog and its human companion. Nothing shows that partnership quite like the dog show competitions Jozee Garcia, 14, of Kirksville, and her four-legged friend, Toni, compete in. These competitions are just as much fun for the dog as they...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Retired tourism director hired as interim head of Kirksville chamber

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A familiar face is taking over as the temporary head of a local chamber. Retired Kirksville Tourism Director Debi Boughton has been hired as interim executive director of the Kirksville Area Chamber of Commerce. She fills the vacancy created by the December 2022 retirement of longtime...
KIRKSVILLE, MO

