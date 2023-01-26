Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Chillicothe police to seek charges against individual who refused to follow directives, then drove from scene
Chillicothe police say charges of resisting lawful detention would be sought after an individual refused orders Saturday night. Officers responded to the 400 block of Mack Street to contact a person who repeatedly called 911 requesting an escort home. The caller mentioned seeing people out to get him. Officers speaking to the subject determined him to possibly be in a state of drug-induced psychosis and noted the individual was in a locked vehicle and refused to exit.
kmmo.com
MEMPHIS MISSOURI MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Memphis, Missouri man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police report, officers were dispatched to Dugan’s Paint at 3103 Erika Avenue in Sedalia at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 due to an alarm. Officers located a broken window on the north side of the property.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two
Two arrests in the area counties are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for Thursday. At about 3:05 pm in Chariton County, 59-year-old Kelly P Jones of Keytesville was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated – persistent offender and for alleged failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. He was processed and released.
bethanyclipper.com
Thomsen arraigned on child molestation
Eagleville, MO: Allen Thomsen of Eagleville pleaded not guilty to child molestation charges during his arraignment last Thursday in the Harrison County Circuit Court.
Man convicted in deaths of 3 people in Kirksville
A northeast Missouri man has been convicted of shooting and killing three people, including a toddler, and wounding a fourth person.
kttn.com
Kirksville man found guilty of kidnapping and three counts of second-degree murder
A Kirksville man has been found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder as well as other felonies. Ray Rijos Romero waived his right to a jury trial on January 23rd. The court accepted his waiver and allowed him to proceed with a bench trial on January 24th. At the bench trial, the state announced its intention to proceed on eight counts. Six counts were dismissed with prejudice. Rijos Romero entered a plea of not guilty on the remaining counts. He testified, and the court took the matter under advisement.
kttn.com
Trenton woman facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child after having unsanitary living conditions
A Trenton woman faces charges related to allegedly having unsanitary living conditions for two children under the age of one. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 31-year-old Jenna Rose Clemens was arrested on January 24th. She has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
kchi.com
Man Surrenders Probation – Headed To Prison
A Chillicothe man will head to prison after surrendering his probation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received orders to transport 39-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Davenport to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davenport was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. He had surrendered his probation on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Davenport had been in custody since December 02, 2022 on this case after failing to appear in court.
ktvo.com
Centerville man sentenced for Schuyler County assault
KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man learns his punishment for a northeast Missouri crime. Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, was sentenced last week to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a first-degree assault conviction. The judge denied probation. A Clark County jury found...
kchi.com
Recent Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports three recent bookings at area jails. 37-year-old Bryan Michael Flemming was booked Monday by the Chillicothe Police Department for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged nonsupport and for resisting. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $4,500.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 60-year-old William E Stoner was arrested and booked for alleged harassment. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports
One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ktvo.com
Kirksville native returns to be general surgeon in his hometown
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri native has returned to his hometown to practice as a surgeon. Northeast Regional Medical Center (NRMC) in Kirksville announced this week that Steven Lyons, D.O., has joined its medical staff. Dr. Lyons is a Kirksville native and a general surgeon. He completed his...
kttn.com
Four injured, including 1-year-old infant, in crash on Highway 63
Four people from Macon, including an infant, were injured early Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle accident in Macon. All occupants were taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital of Macon. The driver, 40-year-old Matthew Jacobs, received moderate injuries. Minor injuries were listed for passengers 38-year-old Heather Jacobs, 19-year-old Jayden Jacobs, and...
ktvo.com
Safety was key focus for Kirksville R-III School district when choosing new busing partner
Kirksville, Mo. — Wednesday night, the school board for the Kirksville R-III school district voted unanimously to enter contract negotiations with Ecco Ride LLC. As for why they went with Ecco Ride, Dr. Webb said that price was a factor, but definitely not the key factor. Well the first...
ktvo.com
Local organizations sell prom dresses for scholarship fund
MACON, Mo. — A local organization looked to help prepare teens for prom season while raising money for a scholarship. The Macon Women of Today and the Miss Macon County Pageant System hosted their annual prom dress sale to raise money for the Miss Macon County Scholarship Fund. People...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri truck driver sentenced for fatal wreck
CALIFORNIA, Mo. and ATLANTA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri truck driver, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter following a deadly crash, avoided prison time. According to court documents, Joseph Harrington, 34, of Atlanta, Missouri, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree involuntary manslaughter. The judge gave Harrington a four-year sentence, but...
ktvo.com
Kirksville teen earns spot in national dog training competition
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — There's nothing like a bond between a dog and its human companion. Nothing shows that partnership quite like the dog show competitions Jozee Garcia, 14, of Kirksville, and her four-legged friend, Toni, compete in. These competitions are just as much fun for the dog as they...
ktvo.com
Retired tourism director hired as interim head of Kirksville chamber
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A familiar face is taking over as the temporary head of a local chamber. Retired Kirksville Tourism Director Debi Boughton has been hired as interim executive director of the Kirksville Area Chamber of Commerce. She fills the vacancy created by the December 2022 retirement of longtime...
