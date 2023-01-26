ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks Right to Transfer FTX's Crypto

Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried have argued he should be allowed access to assets and crypto held by his former company FTX, saying there's no evidence he's responsible for previous alleged unauthorized transactions. Bankman-Fried, who...
CoinDesk

Weekend Story: What If Regulators Wrote Rules for Crypto?

On today’s show we’re taking a look at why U.S. regulators remain resistant to creating new rules fit for crypto. What’s the deal anyway? Courtesy of CoinDesk columnist Michael Selig, counsel at Willkie Farr & Gallagher.
CoinDesk

Commingling Customer Funds? Binance Under Scrutiny for B-Token Wallet

On today's episode, NLW catches up on the continued fallout of Crypto 2022, including:. Scrutiny around wallet balances that suggest Binance has had commingled user funds and company reserves around B-tokens. The latest...
CoinDesk

Jihan Wu's Matrixport Cuts 10% of Staff

Billionaire entrepreneur Jihan Wu's Singapore-based crypto services provider Matrixport said Friday that it is downsizing its workforce by 10%,joining a slew of other industry giants reducing headcount to sail through the harsh crypto winter.
CoinDesk

Why Real Regulatory Change In Crypto Has Not Happened

For years now, the compliance community has been consistently warned that a deluge of new regulation for all things crypto, which would see the industry forever changed, is coming. We are still waiting for even the slightest of rains.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX might even owe money to a tiny Bahamian garden shop. Here are some surprising names on the crypto exchange's long list of creditors.

FTX owes money to a lot of companies. Many on the list of creditors are small Bahamian businesses. Among FTX's other creditors include Bodybuilding.com, an Idaho-based retailer that sells bodybuilding supplements. Insider looked through the 116-page court document to find the most surprising names among its creditors. It's no secret...
CoinDesk

Crypto Custodian Prime Trust to Cease Operations in Texas at End of January

Prime Trust, a digital-asset custodian, will stop doing business in the U.S. state of Texas effective Jan. 31, according to anotice posted on its website. The company provides custody and other services to key...
Reuters

Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit Over US Share Sale

Argo Blockchain, a crypto miner whose shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (ARB) and Nasdaq (ARBK), is facing a class-action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during the initial public offering (IPO) of its American depositary shares (ADS) in 2021.
The Hill

Biden administration awards $118 million for biofuel projects

The Department of Energy on Thursday announced a grant of $118 million in funding for domestic production of biofuels, part of the Biden administration’s emission-reduction goals. Funding was divided between 17 projects, each of which received between $500,000 and $80 million, according to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The projects are sited in nine states and…

