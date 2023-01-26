ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Police arrest Rockford man for kidnapping, sexual assault

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dionta Lashley, 23, has been arrested on accusations of kidnapping and rape, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Police began investigating a report of sexual assault on December 12th, 2022.

Lashley was arrested on January 25th by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, in Belvidere.

He was charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, Aggravated Unlawful Restraint, and Endangering the Life or Health of a Child.

Lashley was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

