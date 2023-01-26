ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Answers Sought In Chesco Man's 2020 Hit-Run Death

By Mac Bullock
 3 days ago
Nick Sullins Photo Credit: Facebook/Nick Sullins

State police in Chester County continue to investigate the hit-and-run crash that killed 23-year-old Nick Sullins more than two years ago.

Troopers were called to the intersection of Rt. 272 and Cemetery Road just after 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2020, after hearing reports of a pedestrian lying in the roadway, they said in a statement.

They arrived to find Sullins, of Nottingham, badly injured on the road. While first responders rushed him to Christiana Hospital, police worked the scene and determined that Sullins had been struck by a driver who fled, according to the statement.

A little over a week later on Aug. 14, Sullins succumbed to his injuries, troopers said.

Now, going on three years later, state police say the investigation is still active and ongoing. Detectives have obtained surveillance footage from the time and place of the accident, and they continue to review that footage and conduct interviews.

In the meantime, anybody with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at PSP's Avondale Station, 610-268-2022, or call the PA Crime Stoppers tip line anonymously at 1-800-472-8477.

