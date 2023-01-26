FEC examines complaint against Katie Porter’s alleged benefiting from UC Irvine housing

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company2UrbanGirlsAnaheim, CA
CA Attorney General affirms Compton City Council appointment2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
Related
Adam Schiff faces ethics complaint for political ad one day after announcing Senate campaign
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is facing an early obstacle to his 2024 Senate bid after a nonprofit ethics organization filed a complaint to the Office of Congressional Ethics accusing the California Democrat of using government resources to boost himself politically.
Democratic darlings Schiff and Porter kick off an ugly, expensive fight for California's Senate seat
Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., are the only declared candidates in the competitive race for California's U.S. Senate seat.
DOJ asks FEC to hold off on action against Rep. George Santos amid criminal probe: report
The Justice Department has requested that the Federal Election Commission not pursue enforcement action against lying Rep. George Santos as it continues its criminal investigation into the disgraced lawmaker, according to a report on Friday. The guidance sent by the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section signals that federal prosecutors may be centering their probe into Santos (R-NY) on his campaign finances, according to the Washington Post. The report adds that the DOJ also asked that the FEC provide any relevant documents to the Justice Department. The revelation comes just one day after the FEC sent a letter to the newly listed treasurer of the...
Watchdog demands probe after Schiff used floor speech footage to launch Senate campaign
The watchdog group FACT filed a complaint saying that Rep. Adam Schiff should be investigated for using footage of himself delivering a floor speech when announcing his bid for the U.S. Senate.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Famed Television Star Running For Congress
There is obviously a long history of actors and other famous celebrities jumping into the ring of politics, and seeking public office. Former President Donald Trump obviously jumps to the minds of some, but before that many others tried their hands at politics, of course including another former President, Ronald Reagan.
New California congressman Kevin Kiley is using his new position to ‘expose’ Gavin Newsom
“My arrival in Congress is not going to make Gavin Newsom’s life easier.”
Democrats prepare for war with Kevin McCarthy over House committee seats
It's been just weeks since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) embarked on his historically torturous path to becoming speaker of the House of Representatives, tasked with maintaining some semblance of order and authority for his Republican caucus. Having cleared that initial hurdle, however, does not mean McCarthy's path forward will be an easy one — as speaker, he has made himself beholden to members of his own party eager to pull him further rightward, lest they find someone more amenable to their MAGA agenda. At the same time, the GOP's barely-there House majority itself is in a perpetual state of precariousness,...
Republicans who refuse to reform Social Security are simply reckless
If you follow policy debates long enough, arguments you never thought you’d hear can become key components of the two parties’ platforms. That’s certainly the case when it comes to some Republicans and their new “Never touch Social Security and Medicare” position. Over the weekend, newly elected Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) tweeted that ex-President Donald Trump was 100% correct to demand: “Under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security.” Vance’s tweet was issued amid the debt-ceiling fight, but Trump has long held this position. Now to be fair, the GOP’s well-intentioned engagement in the...
AOC mocked for saying she’s ‘here in NY’ — while speaking in front of US Capitol
AOC was in a New York state of mind. The far-left Bronx and Queens lawmaker was mocked on Twitter on Thursday after she referred to being in New York twice in 10 seconds — while speaking in front of the US Capitol. The “Squad” member was among dozens of House and Senate Democrats who gathered to shame the Biden administration over its continuation of the Trump-era Title 42 border policy when she made the figurative statement. “We have governors in states across, across the country, including here in New York with, uh, Gov. Kathy Hochul, saying ‘Expand these legal pathways,’ uh, ‘Make...
West Point grad in Congress urges GOP to stop 'woke' accusations against military
The first West Point graduate to represent the academy in Congress has a slate of issues he wants to tackle but is starting off with a warning to Republicans: Stop criticizing the military.
Republicans consider adopting Democrats' debate tactic to raise 2024 funds
The Republican Party is reportedly looking to implement a requirement for presidential candidates to participate in debates, which was first used by Democratic Party in 2020.
Merrick Garland misses Jim Jordan deadline on Biden classified docs
Attorney General Merrick Garland has missed the deadline set by a House Republican investigator asking for information about the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s apparent mishandling of classified information.
Washington Examiner
Ken Buck joins other Republicans rejecting plan to oust Omar from committee
Another Republican appears to have abandoned Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in his quest to remove Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from her prestigious committee spot. Ken Buck (R-CO) told Meet the Press on Friday that he doesn’t think the speaker should be punishing Omar as a response to former Speaker Nancy Pelosi removing Republicans from their committees in the last Congress.
Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42
WASHINGTON — Nearly 80 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to the White House expressing their “great concern” that the Biden administration is walking back on its promise to restore migrants’ access to asylum. None were from Ohio. In the letter, they also condemned the administration’s expansion of a controversial policy that immediately turns away […] The post Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Jeffries names Omar to Foreign Affairs Committee, setting up floor clash
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) named Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Friday, despite House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) vow to block her from sitting on the panel over past antisemitic comments.
As Biden Steals The Limelight Away From Trump – His Popularity Declines
Over the past few years, President Joe Biden's political status has tremendously profited from his successor Donald Trump's refusal to relinquish the spotlight. It's one of the reasons. Notwithstanding the president's low support rating, Biden's Democratic Party had one of the finest midterm elections last autumn for a party that owned the White House.
California Governor Gavin Newsom slams NRA as 'obsolete', calls Second Amendment a "suicide pact"
SACRAMENTO, CA. - California Governor Gavin Newsom has come under fire from the National Rifle Association (NRA) after he called the Second Amendment a "suicide pact" while flanked by armed guards. In response to their criticism, Mr. Newsom remarked that he looks forward to the day when the NRA "is obsolete."
msn.com
Trump Bid to Help Ex-Aide Navarro Spurned by Judge in Contempt Case
(Bloomberg) -- A judge delayed a contempt trial for Peter Navarro after a lengthy debate about whether the former White House trade adviser could rely on executive privilege as a defense. Most Read from Bloomberg. US District Judge Amit Mehta said Friday he would allow defense and prosecution lawyers time...
Washington Examiner
Top intelligence official defends herself over 'stonewalling' accusations around Biden classified documents
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines defended herself one day after bipartisan outcry from committee members about her stonewalling on details about the Trump and Biden classified documents sagas. Members of the Senate committee slammed the unwillingness of Haines to provide details on or give them access to the classified...
Comments / 0