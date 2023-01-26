ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Caught in Southie

Koko Cafe is hosting a soft opening this weekend

According to posts on social media, the new neighborhood coffee shop, Koko Cafe Boston is hosting a soft opening through the weekend!. Koko Cafe will serve breakfast, lunch, and of course, coffee! If you stop by this week, be aware that not everything on their menu is available yet but should be soon!
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Trustees to host first annual Crane Beach WinterFest

IPSWICH — The first annual Crane Beach WinterFest will take place on February 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (rain date of February 25). The beach parking lot will serve as a family-friendly concert venue featuring local bands and businesses. Named the “Best Live Act” in Massachusetts by Lime Wire magazine, The Aldous Collins Band will headline the event.
IPSWICH, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
macaronikid.com

Just 4 Ingredients In This Easy Orange Chicken Recipe

All parents need a shortcut in the kitchen on some nights right? This easy orange chicken recipe is one of my favorites on those nights I don't have a lot of time, so I need to share it with y'all!. I only need four ingredients and 20 minutes to get...
NASHUA, NH
WCVB

Instagram fame provides a powerful platform for two Boston-based women

NEEDHAM, Mass. — After videos of Jamad Fiin playing basketball in her hijab and dress went viral, hersocial media stardom skyrocketed — earning her more than a million Instagram followers. That spotlight has provided her with commercial opportunities, helped normalize Muslim women playing sports and given Fiin the platform to launch Jamad Basketball Camps — a non-profit organization that hosts free basketball camps for girls.
BOSTON, MA
everettleader.com

— Eye on Everett —

Private conversations with the Blue Suit, arguably the most knowledgeable and politically connected piece of off the rack clothing in the city of Everett. Tuesday I picked up the Blue Suit, this time in an orange-red late model BMW I’ve been driving. I picked him up at the end...
EVERETT, MA
Daily Voice

Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts

BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
BOSTON, MA
Media TV

Seamstress Brings Joy to Widow & Grandkids

Fabric, stuffing and thread. Three ordinary sewing items. In the hands of one volunteer seamstress near Boston, those three items turned into an extraordinary legacy of love. Usually, AccentCare hospice volunteers only sew one memory bear for families who’ve lost loved ones, so they’re not overwhelmed. But when a special request came in for six, the hospice team knew it had to be answered. And it was…in more ways than one. Patrice was tasked with this epic project. She knew making six precious bears for a recent widow’s grandchildren would take a while.
BOSTON, MA

