Famed Actress Dies

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
‘The Bear’ Star Ayo Edebiri Boards Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’

Actress Ayo Edebiri, most recently known for her appearance as Sydney Adamu in FX’s “The Bear,” has joined the cast of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” movie in an undisclosed role. Deadline first reported the news. Edebiri joins Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as the...
‘Velma’ Star Mindy Kaling and Creator Charlie Grandy Got No Pushback on R-Rated ‘Scooby-Doo’: ‘It Was Just Excitement’

Everyone is talking about “Velma,” the new R-rated animated series based on the lore of “Scooby-Doo,” that just debuted on HBO Max. Centered around the titular mystery of Mystery Inc. (now voiced by Mindy Kaling), who is dealing with her missing mother, her strained relationship with Daphne (Constance Wu) and the fact that her plutonic BFF Norville “Shaggy” Rogers (Sam Richardson) is secretly in love with her. Oh and Fred (Glenn Howerton) is the prime suspect in a series of grisly murders. (That’s right, there’s a serial killer on the loose scooping out peoples’ brains.) Featuring course language and plenty of nudity and gore, “Velma” takes the preexisting franchise into much darker, more mature territory.
The Secret to Keeping Streaming Customers: Rewatchable Shows | Charts

Legacy titles like ”Game of Thrones“ and ”Breaking Bad“ generate strong demand long after new episodes stop dropping — but not every streamer is delivering. New releases get the marketing momentum and media buzz. But older titles that stand the test of time, often called “legacy” shows, can be exceptionally valuable in the streaming era. Thanks to their rewatchability and appeal to different generations, these shows can be key to convincing audiences to stay subscribed.
Sundance 2023: ‘A Thousand and One,’ ‘Radical’ Win Top Awards

“A Thousand and One,” A.V. Rockwell’s drama about a mother who kidnaps her son from the foster care system, has won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. “Radical” has taken the top Audience Award. In the U.S. Dramatic Competition section, Sing J....
‘Close’ Director Lukas Dhont Hopes Oscar Nom Will Deepen Conversation About Masculinity and Mental Health

Lukas Dhont was in the lobby of a Manhattan hotel on the morning that the Oscar nominations were announced. Being in a public place helped calm his nerves as he waited to find out if his gentle, observant movie “Close,” which has received acclaim since it won the runner-up Grand Jury Prize at last May’s Cannes Film Festival, would be nominated for Best International Film.
Slamdance Film Festival 2023 Awards: ‘Waiting For the Light to Change,’ ‘Starring Jerry as Himself’ Win Jury Prizes

The Slamdance Film Festival has announced the winners of their 2023 Jury and Audience Awards. In the Narrative Feature category, “Waiting for the Light to Change” took the top honor, while “Starring Jerry as Himself” pulled double duty as the winner of both Narrative and Jury prizes in the documentary category. The film’s own Jerry Hsu was awarded the festival’s Outstanding Acting Award.
Andrea Riseborough Oscar Nom Inquiry: Grassroots Campaign or Illegal Lobbying?

Three days after Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar nomination sent shockwaves through Hollywood, questions have arisen about possible violations to the Academy’s campaign lobbying rules. On Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced it had launched “a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees, to...
Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone Joins Board of Swedish Audiovisual Startup Chroma

The co-founder of Twitter and Medium has joined the board of Chroma, a startup developing audiovisual entertainment tailored for mobile devices. Biz Stone was an early angel investor in the Stockholm, Sweden-based firm alongside founders of Pinterest. The firm had raised $5.4 million in seed funding from venture capital firms and individual investors including Pinterest co-founders Evan Sharp and Ben Silbermann.
The Party Report: Sundance Soirées Heat Up Park City; ‘Shrinking’ and ‘The 1619 Project’ Hit LA

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival ruled the scene this week, as A-list stars and aspiring newcomers all trekked to the mountains of Utah to stake their claim to being a part of independent cinema’s biggest showcase. That left Hollywood a bit on the quiet side, but two of the world’s biggest names (Harrison and Oprah) introduced their new TV shows with big bashes in Tinseltown.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Develop ‘Tomb Raider’ Series at Amazon

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is currently developing a “Tomb Raider” series at Amazon, TheWrap has learned. The news comes a day after it was announced that the Emmy-winning “Fleabag” creator had re-upped her deal at the studio, where she is also readying the show “Sign Here,” based on Claudia Lux’s debut novel of the same name, and another untitled project that’s being kept under wraps.
