Roseanne Barr Returns to Comedy in Stand-Up Special ‘Cancel This!’ Premiering in February (Video)
”Has anybody else been fired recently?“ Barr asks in the teaser for the special, which will air on Fox Nation. After nearly 20 years out of the stand-up spotlight, Roseanne Barr is returning to comedy in her stand-up special “Cancel This!” which will debut in February. The...
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine to Star in, Executive Produce HBO Limited Series ‘The Perfect Nanny’
Nicole Kidman is headed back to HBO with another limited series, teaming with “Pen15” co-creator and star Maya Erskine to adapt the Leïla Slimani novel “The Perfect Nanny.” The duo will executive produce and headline the project, of which Erskine is creator and writer. Legendary...
Why Paramount+’s Viewership Is Nipping at Netflix’s Heels | Chart
The home of ”Tulsa King“ and ”1923“ has been racking up big views on less content than the leading streamer. Paramount’s bet on all things Taylor Sheridan continues to pay off in spades — and the numbers prove it. Here’s one clear sign: In...
‘The Bear’ Star Ayo Edebiri Boards Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’
Actress Ayo Edebiri, most recently known for her appearance as Sydney Adamu in FX’s “The Bear,” has joined the cast of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” movie in an undisclosed role. Deadline first reported the news. Edebiri joins Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as the...
Dean Daughtry, Co-Founder of Atlanta Rhythm Section, Dies at 76
Dean Daughtry, the keyboardist best known as a co-founder of the hitmaking soft rock band Atlanta Rhythm Section, has died Thursday. He was 76. Daughtry’s death was confirmed by Steve Stone, the band’s guitarist, on Facebook where he said Daughtry died of natural causes. “We’re sad today to...
Academy Investigating Oscar Campaign Process Related to Andrea Riseborough ‘To Leslie’ Nomination
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has launched an investigation into this year’s Oscar campaign procedures after Andrea Riseborough scored a surprise nod for “To Leslie” on Tuesday. Riseborough’s Best Lead Actress nomination resulted from a last-minute grassroots campaign driven by A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow,...
‘Velma’ Star Mindy Kaling and Creator Charlie Grandy Got No Pushback on R-Rated ‘Scooby-Doo’: ‘It Was Just Excitement’
Everyone is talking about “Velma,” the new R-rated animated series based on the lore of “Scooby-Doo,” that just debuted on HBO Max. Centered around the titular mystery of Mystery Inc. (now voiced by Mindy Kaling), who is dealing with her missing mother, her strained relationship with Daphne (Constance Wu) and the fact that her plutonic BFF Norville “Shaggy” Rogers (Sam Richardson) is secretly in love with her. Oh and Fred (Glenn Howerton) is the prime suspect in a series of grisly murders. (That’s right, there’s a serial killer on the loose scooping out peoples’ brains.) Featuring course language and plenty of nudity and gore, “Velma” takes the preexisting franchise into much darker, more mature territory.
The Secret to Keeping Streaming Customers: Rewatchable Shows | Charts
Legacy titles like ”Game of Thrones“ and ”Breaking Bad“ generate strong demand long after new episodes stop dropping — but not every streamer is delivering. New releases get the marketing momentum and media buzz. But older titles that stand the test of time, often called “legacy” shows, can be exceptionally valuable in the streaming era. Thanks to their rewatchability and appeal to different generations, these shows can be key to convincing audiences to stay subscribed.
‘Avatar 2’ Passes ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ at Global Box Office
After passing “Avengers: Infinity War” at the global box office on Thursday, Disney/20th Century’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” will pass “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” for the No. 4 spot on the all-time box office list before inflation adjustment. After its seventh...
Sundance 2023: ‘A Thousand and One,’ ‘Radical’ Win Top Awards
“A Thousand and One,” A.V. Rockwell’s drama about a mother who kidnaps her son from the foster care system, has won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. “Radical” has taken the top Audience Award. In the U.S. Dramatic Competition section, Sing J....
‘Close’ Director Lukas Dhont Hopes Oscar Nom Will Deepen Conversation About Masculinity and Mental Health
Lukas Dhont was in the lobby of a Manhattan hotel on the morning that the Oscar nominations were announced. Being in a public place helped calm his nerves as he waited to find out if his gentle, observant movie “Close,” which has received acclaim since it won the runner-up Grand Jury Prize at last May’s Cannes Film Festival, would be nominated for Best International Film.
Slamdance Film Festival 2023 Awards: ‘Waiting For the Light to Change,’ ‘Starring Jerry as Himself’ Win Jury Prizes
The Slamdance Film Festival has announced the winners of their 2023 Jury and Audience Awards. In the Narrative Feature category, “Waiting for the Light to Change” took the top honor, while “Starring Jerry as Himself” pulled double duty as the winner of both Narrative and Jury prizes in the documentary category. The film’s own Jerry Hsu was awarded the festival’s Outstanding Acting Award.
Andrea Riseborough Oscar Nom Inquiry: Grassroots Campaign or Illegal Lobbying?
Three days after Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar nomination sent shockwaves through Hollywood, questions have arisen about possible violations to the Academy’s campaign lobbying rules. On Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced it had launched “a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees, to...
How to Watch ‘Poker Face': Where is the Natasha Lyonne Series Streaming?
Critics are loving Rian Johnson’s TV series, “Poker Face,” which stars Natasha Lyonne as a cynical, whip-smart woman who can tell when someone is lying. This ability, naturally, leads to her solving a crime each week as she travels from town to town in her Plymouth Barracuda.
Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone Joins Board of Swedish Audiovisual Startup Chroma
The co-founder of Twitter and Medium has joined the board of Chroma, a startup developing audiovisual entertainment tailored for mobile devices. Biz Stone was an early angel investor in the Stockholm, Sweden-based firm alongside founders of Pinterest. The firm had raised $5.4 million in seed funding from venture capital firms and individual investors including Pinterest co-founders Evan Sharp and Ben Silbermann.
How ‘Star Trek’ Streaming Success Influenced ‘Doctor Who’ Showrunner Russell T. Davies to Return
“Doctor Who” showrunner Russell T. Davies has revealed why he returned to helm the BBC series more than a decade after he handed over the reins – and how the “Star Trek” franchise ties into it. “Partly, it’s simply that I love it and always have...
‘Shrinking’ Review: Jason Segel Breaks the Rules in Hilarious, Heartwarming Apple TV+ Comedy
“Shrinking” is the bastard love child of “Ted Lasso” and “Scrubs.” The funny, self-aware, wonderfully cast workplace comedy centers on a small Pasadena psychological practice. From there, it moves out in spokes into the family lives, mental obsessions and dysfunction of its three main shrinks: Jason Segel, Jessica Williams and, yes, Harrison Ford.
The Party Report: Sundance Soirées Heat Up Park City; ‘Shrinking’ and ‘The 1619 Project’ Hit LA
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival ruled the scene this week, as A-list stars and aspiring newcomers all trekked to the mountains of Utah to stake their claim to being a part of independent cinema’s biggest showcase. That left Hollywood a bit on the quiet side, but two of the world’s biggest names (Harrison and Oprah) introduced their new TV shows with big bashes in Tinseltown.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Develop ‘Tomb Raider’ Series at Amazon
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is currently developing a “Tomb Raider” series at Amazon, TheWrap has learned. The news comes a day after it was announced that the Emmy-winning “Fleabag” creator had re-upped her deal at the studio, where she is also readying the show “Sign Here,” based on Claudia Lux’s debut novel of the same name, and another untitled project that’s being kept under wraps.
