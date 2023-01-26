Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Inside the extramarital affair and cash-fueled double life of Charles McGonigal, the FBI spy hunter charged with taking Russian money
"Charlie McGonigal knew everybody in the national security and law enforcement world," his ex-lover told Insider. "He fooled them all."
Chinese national who enrolled in US Army Reserves sentenced to 8 years for spying
Ji Chaoqun was sentenced after being found guilty of trying to recruit people who worked as engineers and scientists for U.S. defense contractors as spies for China.
Enraged Ex-Lover Tipped Off FBI to Top Official Accused of Helping Russia
The angry ex-lover of the FBI’s former New York counterintelligence chief claims she tipped the feds off to some of his misdeeds before his arrest last week. Charles McGonigal, who was part of the FBI probe of the Trump campaign’s Russia ties, has been charged with money laundering, lying to the FBI, and taking money to help a sanctioned Russian oligarch, among others. In an interview with Insider, Allison Guerriero said she dated McGonigal for a year, unaware he was married. He spent far more lavishly than an FBI salary would typically allow, she recalled, and she once found a bag of cash in his apartment. But after their fling ended, he revealed he was married and had no plans to leave his wife. She said she was so angry that, after a bout of drinking, she emailed his boss to disclose the affair as well as extensive dealings she’d noticed McGonigal had in Albania. It’s unclear what came of the email but the feds turned up on her doorstep three years later to ask her about McGonigal and some of her allegations regarding Albania appeared in last week’s indictment. Read it at Insider
I was an FBI Special Agent and if Biden won't fix a bureau in crisis, it will be destroyed
The FBI is in crisis. If we don’t fix it now, we risk irrevocably breaking the greatest law enforcement agency in the world – and America’s trust in this invaluable institution.
DEA Mexico chief quietly ousted over ties to drug lawyers
MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration quietly ousted its former top official in Mexico last year over improper contact with lawyers for narcotraffickers, an embarrassing end to a brief tenure marked by deteriorating cooperation between the countries and a record flow of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl across the border.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
americanmilitarynews.com
13 men allegedly preying on kids on Oahu arrested
Thirteen men, between the ages of 22 and 61, were arrested on Oahu over the weekend as part of the ongoing Operation Keiki Shield effort, through which a federal, state and county law enforcement task force aims to track down adults who prey on children. During a news conference Wednesday...
Members Of A Dangerous Alaskan White Supremacist Gang Get Sentenced To Life In Prison
On Thursday, five members of a white supremacist gang in Alaska were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The post Members Of A Dangerous Alaskan White Supremacist Gang Get Sentenced To Life In Prison appeared first on NewsOne.
msn.com
Russia Is Refitting Old T-72 Tanks For The War In Ukraine. But It’s Running Out Of Optics.
The Ukrainian army isn’t the only one getting new tanks. Well, new-ish. As Kyiv’s allies pledge more and more of the best NATO-style tanks to Ukraine’s war effort, Moscow is upgrading and returning to service potentially hundreds of older T-72s. The result is at least one new...
Illegal immigrants in Texas hid under houses while running from authorities, video shows
Illegal immigrants from Mexico were taken into custody in Cameron County, Texas, on Monday after they tried to evade authorities by hiding underneath houses.
Israel Carries Out Covert Drone Strike In Iran Against Advanced Weapons Systems Factory: Report
Israel has executed a covert drone strike against a munitions factory in Iran, The Wall Street Journal reports. The strike occurred in the city of Isfahan, targeting an advanced weapons systems factory and damaging the facility, according to Haaretz. The operation comes as the United States and Israel are attempting to contain Iran’s ballistic-missile program.
americanmilitarynews.com
WHO recommends stockpiling radiation drugs in case of ‘nuclear emergency’
The World Health Organization (WHO) updated its list of recommended drugs to stockpile for nuclear emergencies on Friday for the first time since 2007. The list was included in a new report updating its 16-year-old guidance for how nations should medically prepare for radiological and nuclear emergencies. In a statement, the WHO said many countries still lack “essential elements” of radiation emergency preparedness.
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."
Despite possessing some of the nation's tightest gun restrictions, California saw two mass shootings in the space of a few days. Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, was criticized by the National Rifle Association (NRA) for calling the Second Amendment a "suicide pact" while accompanied by what seemed to be armed guards.
Breaking Defense
Spurred by Russia, Germany rolls out 3-year plan to fully equip all armed forces personnel
IAV 2022 — Germany is embarking on a rapidly accelerated procurement process to equip “each and every” solider from its armed forces with personnel equipment like protective gear, night vision goggles, and rucksacks inside the next three years, according to a German defense official. The process could...
Durham used Russian intelligence memos to gain access to emails linked to George Soros: Report
Special counsel John Durham leaned on Russian intelligence memos to access emails from an aide to George Soros, according to a report.
Iran military facility rocked by explosion that officials say was 'unsuccessful' drone attack
A military facility in Iran was reportedly rocked by a loud blast which officials in the country say was the result of a failed drone strike that resulted in no casualties.
Washington Examiner
Germany’s big Russian mole scandal gets worse — and involves America
Last month, just in time for Christmas, Germany got an unwelcome present. Namely, its biggest spy scandal in decades, with the arrest of a suspected Russian mole embedded deep inside Berlin’s intelligence system. The suspect, identified in Germany only as Carsten L. due to stringent privacy laws (his surname...
California Bar Slaps Trump Lawyer John Eastman with 11 Disciplinary Charges for ‘False’ Election Fraud Statements
The California bar slapped former President Donald Trump’s attorney John Eastman with nearly a dozen disciplinary charges for “false and misleading statements” alleging fraud in the 2020 election. The State Bar of California’s Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona intends to seek Eastman’s disbarment for alleged violations of...
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
