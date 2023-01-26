Read full article on original website
WVNews
This Week in Mountaineer athletics
Jan. 30, 2010 — Bob Huggins’ third Mountaineer men’s basketball squad (31-7) broke a four-game losing streak to Louisville by overcoming an 11-point deficit with 6:57 remaining to triumph over the Cardinals 77-74 before a crowd of 12,471 fans at the WVU Coliseum. Da’Sean Butler, who scored West Virginia’s last five points including a short jumper with six seconds left, finished with 27 points. Kevin Jones (16 points, five boards) and Devin Ebanks (11 rebounds, nine points and four assists) also starred for the Mountaineers.
WVNews
West Virginia finishes job against No. 15 Auburn, 80-77
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia ever finds the killer instinct that allows great teams to assert their greatness game after game, this WVU basketball team may just be building toward a huge finish on the 2022-23 season. You remember, the season began so well — a...
WVNews
WVU, needing wins, hosts Auburn in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team needs wins, plain and simple. While the Mountaineers are OK in most metrics, such as the NET, their win total of 12 lags behind many of their competitors for spots in the NCAA Tournament, and while there’s no baseline cutoff for consideration there, WVU needs at least six or seven more triumphs to get into consideration. With as few as 12 games remaining, this is one that Bob Huggins’ team needs to get.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins Auburn Postgame 1/28/23
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins went to a bigger lineup to combat some of Auburn's height, and noted that it was just a matter of time before Erik Stevenson broke out of his shooting slump. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Basketball Jimmy Bell Erik Stevenson Kedrian Johnson Auburn Postgame 1/28/23
West Virginia players Jimmy Bell, Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson note that a "back to the wall" mentality may have helped in their win over Auburn. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Mountaineers set to meet TCU Saturday in Fort Worth
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — After a week idle, the West Virginia women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) hits the road for a rematch with TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. West Virginia is 20-5 all time against TCU, including 8-3 in games played in Fort...
WVNews
WVU Dept. of Ophthalmology acquires state-of-the-art technology for simulation lab
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Last month, West Virginia University’s Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences installed two pieces of new, state-of-the-art equipment in its simulation lab, giving students and residents the best firsthand training experience they can get before they even operate on a human patient. Residency...
WVNews
Bill introduced in West Virginia House would align municipal, state elections
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Morgantown’s municipal election is just one of more than 100 happening across the state in 2023. Data provided by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office shows cities such as South Charleston, Elkins, Summersville, Clarksburg, four towns in Preston County and many more will also hold elections for positions such as mayor, city council members and recorders.
WVNews
Edwards earns ICMA Credentialed Manager designation
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Chad Edwards, city manager of the city of Shinnston, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. Edwards is one of more than 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.
WVNews
Delk joins the WLU Foundation as executive director
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Liberty University Foundation Board of Directors recently selected Wheeling resident Betsy Delk to serve as its executive director. “The WLU Foundation is pleased to welcome Betsy to this leadership role. She is very experienced with boards, fundraising, and with development. We are confident in her ability and feel certain that she will be a good fit for West Liberty University into the future,” said John Dolan, chairman of the WLU Foundation Board of Directors.
