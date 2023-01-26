ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Inaugural 'Halfway to Cincinnati Burger Week' Offering $7 Burgers for Four Days Only This February

By Katherine Barrier
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 3 days ago
You can get Four Mile Pig’s Spicy Double Smokehouse Cheeseburger for just $7 during Halfway to Burger Week.

You no longer have to wait until July to celebrate Cincinnati’s Burger Week: The inaugural Halfway to Burger Week this February will offer $7 deals on tasty specials from participating Greater Cincinnati restaurants.

Halfway to Burger Week will last just four days – Monday, Feb. 13 to Thursday, Feb. 16. Organizers say it’s the perfect opportunity for locals to embrace Cincinnati’s food and culture and find new places to eat during the winter.

You can also win prizes for trying the burger specials. Download the official Burger Week app (from Apple or Google Play) to track your meals and enter for the chance to win $250 in gift cards. There are two ways to win: Check in at four or more locations during the week to automatically be entered to win the grand prize or earn the most points by checking into participating restaurants and eating burgers.

You can also use the app to find participating restaurants, burger specials, hours and a map.

Restaurants taking part in Halfway to Burger Week include:

  • Bacalls Cafe
  • Bucketheads
  • Champions Grille
  • Four Mile Pig
  • Frisch’s (Cincinnati locations)
  • Heyday
  • HighGrain Brewing Co.
  • JTaps
  • Lori’s American Grille
  • MashRoots (College Hill and Element Eatery)
  • Miamiville Trailyard
  • Nation Kitchen & Bar (Pendleton, Westwood and Milford)
  • Oakley Pub & Grill
  • RJ Cinema Distillery & Taproom
  • Slatts Pub
  • The Standard
  • W Bar + Bistro

More locations will be announced later. The official Cincinnati Burger Week returns July 10-16.


