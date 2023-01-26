Inaugural 'Halfway to Cincinnati Burger Week' Offering $7 Burgers for Four Days Only This February

You can get Four Mile Pig’s Spicy Double Smokehouse Cheeseburger for just $7 during Halfway to Burger Week.

You no longer have to wait until July to celebrate Cincinnati’s Burger Week: The inaugural Halfway to Burger Week this February will offer $7 deals on tasty specials from participating Greater Cincinnati restaurants.

Halfway to Burger Week will last just four days – Monday, Feb. 13 to Thursday, Feb. 16. Organizers say it’s the perfect opportunity for locals to embrace Cincinnati’s food and culture and find new places to eat during the winter.

You can also win prizes for trying the burger specials. Download the official Burger Week app (from Apple or Google Play) to track your meals and enter for the chance to win $250 in gift cards. There are two ways to win: Check in at four or more locations during the week to automatically be entered to win the grand prize or earn the most points by checking into participating restaurants and eating burgers.

You can also use the app to find participating restaurants, burger specials, hours and a map.

Restaurants taking part in Halfway to Burger Week include:

Bacalls Cafe

Bucketheads

Champions Grille

Four Mile Pig

Frisch’s (Cincinnati locations)

Heyday

HighGrain Brewing Co.

JTaps

Lori’s American Grille

MashRoots (College Hill and Element Eatery)

Miamiville Trailyard

Nation Kitchen & Bar (Pendleton, Westwood and Milford)

Oakley Pub & Grill

RJ Cinema Distillery & Taproom

Slatts Pub

The Standard

W Bar + Bistro

More locations will be announced later. The official Cincinnati Burger Week returns July 10-16.