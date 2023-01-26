Read full article on original website
Why is a Spanish cannon entrenched in a downtown Baton Rouge sidewalk?
Ann Munson's reaction probably represents that of most most people who notice the cannon entrenched nose-first on the downtown corner of Third and Laurel streets. "I looked down while walking on the sidewalk, and I said, 'What the heck is that?'" said Munson, a reference librarian at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library's River Center Branch. "It was metal, and I wondered if it was some kind of standpipe. So, I did some research on it."
Southern wins 'slugfest' with Alcorn, takes first in SWAC
The showdown for first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference carried all of the expected emotion and intensity on Saturday evening at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. When the dust settled, Southern was left standing after a physical 80-68 win over Alcorn State. There was a flagrant foul in the...
Needlepoint shop reflects its Louisiana roots and creates a community of stitchers
Clyde is the greeter, welcoming visitors to The Elegant Needle, then whisks them away to a Never Never Land, where time stops with a needle and thread. "Clyde is our shop dog," Catherine Pletsch said. "He's a Newfoundland, the same kind of dog that was in the nursery in 'Peter Pan.' He's great with kids."
Rain brings closed, flooded streets to Baton Rouge area on Sunday
Baton Rouge area residents were under a flash flood warning for much of Sunday — with a flash flood watch in place the rest of the time — as streets flooded, barricades went up and one school across the river took on water. The National Weather Service, meanwhile,...
Personnel moves at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese, McGlinchey Stafford
Dr. Emily Magee has been elected to a one-year term as chief of the medical staff of Woman’s Hospital. She earned her doctorate from American University of Antigua College of Medicine and completed her OB-GYN residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. Additional 2023 medical staff leadership at...
Defense fuels LSU women as conference play arrives at midway point
The LSU women’s basketball team added offensive pizazz to its roster through the transfer portal and recruiting between Kim Mulkey’s first and second seasons as coach. Twenty games in and the unbeaten, No. 4 Tigers still lead the nation with an 88.2 scoring average, partly fueled by five consecutive 100-point games to start the season.
LSU women's basketball team braces for tough challenge from traditional power Tennessee
Women’s college basketball seems to be gearing up for the showdown between No. 4 LSU and No. 1 South Carolina in two weeks. But the Tigers have a matchup that qualifies as way more than just another appetizer. Unranked and wounded women’s basketball blue blood Tennessee comes to the...
Two girls arrested in Jennings High lockdown
Two girls have been arrested in connection with threats made to Jennings High School this week, according to police. The school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning at about 11 a.m. after a threat was made via telephone to the school. Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's deputies arrived to help staff...
Jordan Thompson named starting shortstop for LSU, returns healthier than last year
LSU coach Jay Johnson made it clear that there isn't a competition at shortstop. "I'm really excited about Jordan Thompson's development," Johnson said. "He had a knee procedure literally like three weeks before opening night last year and we really had to nurse that. He performed terrific in the fall — he is clearly the shortstop right now."
LSU enters the season with a clear Friday starter, but who else will complete the rotation?
In what was a star-studded summer of transfer portal acquisitions, the most important haul for LSU might’ve been the pitchers. Pitchers that have the stuff to eat up multiple innings. That missing element was LSU’s Achilles’ heel last year when it used six relievers in the final six innings...
Lafayette is turning 200 and we're throwing a yearlong party -- you're all invited
In 1823, the Louisiana Legislature carved off the western half of St. Martin Parish to form a new parish. They named it after the Marquis de Lafayette, the French general who was a hero to the Continental Army in the American Revolution. The population of the new parish was settled...
Pork katsu, champagne shrimp, chicken tacos and more: Best things we ate this week
Finding an authentic Hawaiian restaurant in a strip mall in Baton Rouge came as a surprise. I was tempted by the bulgogi burger but ultimately chose the single-protein platter and picked pork katsu, which came atop steamed rice, a dipping sauce and a side of macaroni salad — apparently a common Hawaiian combination. The cost for the platter was $9.99. The katsu was tender and flavorful.
Outside, independent spending swamped locals in fall Baton Rouge school board races
Donors, some of them rich and many of them anonymous, wrote big checks to support East Baton Rouge Parish School Board candidates this past fall, triggering a flood of mailers, phone calls, text messages and digital ads. This campaign largesse came almost exclusively through “dark money” channels, spent by nonprofit...
Why is La.'s State Capitol bathed in different colors sometimes? Curious Louisiana finds out
Louisiana's State Capitol may be glowing in purple, green and gold when Mardi Gras rolls around on Feb. 21. "It's a possibility," said Jacques Berry, Policy and Communication director for the state Division of Administration. "The state lit it in red and green for Christmas." It also was bathed in...
Baton Rouge police chief urges peace, prayer before release of Memphis police beating footage
The head of the Baton Rouge Police Department is urging community members and his officers to pray for peace ahead of the expected release of "sickening" body camera footage depicting five Memphis police officers beating a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against the officers and nationwide outrage. Baton...
Authorities arrest 2 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Larry Clark, 38, 7066 Modoc Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of...
Victim in drive-by shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirm
The woman wounded in a January 16 shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirmed. The woman was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Elementary Lane. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and police confirm that she died on Friday. Investigators are checking...
Don't buy a lemon: Louisiana law puts used car buyers on the hook for finding problems
On Nov. 14, LSU professor David Kirshner purchased a 2006 Lexus GS 300 with only about 54,000 miles on it for $9,750. He thought it was a great deal. Two days later, the transmission went out. He ended up paying around $5,000 to have it fixed — about half as...
Scott man arrested on attempted murder charge after Lafayette Parish shooting
A Scott man has been arrested after a shooting in Lafayette Parish that left one person injured, according to Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. Detectives were called out to the 1200 block of Pitt Road in Scott just after midnight Friday morning in connection to a shooting. After an investigation, Russell...
2 men killed in shooting at Waffle House near Siegen Lane, sheriff's office says
A shooting at the Waffle House on Rieger Road near Siegen Lane early Monday morning left two men dead, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. The department received a shooting report at 3 a.m.; when deputies arrived at the 10000 block of Rieger Road, two men were found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot.
