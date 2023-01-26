ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More
Related
theadvocate.com

Why is a Spanish cannon entrenched in a downtown Baton Rouge sidewalk?

Ann Munson's reaction probably represents that of most most people who notice the cannon entrenched nose-first on the downtown corner of Third and Laurel streets. "I looked down while walking on the sidewalk, and I said, 'What the heck is that?'" said Munson, a reference librarian at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library's River Center Branch. "It was metal, and I wondered if it was some kind of standpipe. So, I did some research on it."
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern wins 'slugfest' with Alcorn, takes first in SWAC

The showdown for first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference carried all of the expected emotion and intensity on Saturday evening at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. When the dust settled, Southern was left standing after a physical 80-68 win over Alcorn State. There was a flagrant foul in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Defense fuels LSU women as conference play arrives at midway point

The LSU women’s basketball team added offensive pizazz to its roster through the transfer portal and recruiting between Kim Mulkey’s first and second seasons as coach. Twenty games in and the unbeaten, No. 4 Tigers still lead the nation with an 88.2 scoring average, partly fueled by five consecutive 100-point games to start the season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Two girls arrested in Jennings High lockdown

Two girls have been arrested in connection with threats made to Jennings High School this week, according to police. The school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning at about 11 a.m. after a threat was made via telephone to the school. Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's deputies arrived to help staff...
JENNINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Pork katsu, champagne shrimp, chicken tacos and more: Best things we ate this week

Finding an authentic Hawaiian restaurant in a strip mall in Baton Rouge came as a surprise. I was tempted by the bulgogi burger but ultimately chose the single-protein platter and picked pork katsu, which came atop steamed rice, a dipping sauce and a side of macaroni salad — apparently a common Hawaiian combination. The cost for the platter was $9.99. The katsu was tender and flavorful.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Authorities arrest 2 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Larry Clark, 38, 7066 Modoc Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Victim in drive-by shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirm

The woman wounded in a January 16 shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirmed. The woman was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Elementary Lane. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and police confirm that she died on Friday. Investigators are checking...
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Scott man arrested on attempted murder charge after Lafayette Parish shooting

A Scott man has been arrested after a shooting in Lafayette Parish that left one person injured, according to Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. Detectives were called out to the 1200 block of Pitt Road in Scott just after midnight Friday morning in connection to a shooting. After an investigation, Russell...
SCOTT, LA

