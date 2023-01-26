ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Oswego County towns are hosting their Winterfest contest for food and great times

Pulaski, NY — Looking to eat a lot of food this weekend for a low price. Well, some towns up north may have what you are looking for. Winterfest has started in the town of Pulaski, Richland, and Altmar and will run all weekend. Tomorrow starts off with a chili contest, and Sunday you will have the opportunity to try 30 different wings for ten dollars on Sunday.
Baldwinsville holds its annual 'Big Chill' for a good cause

Cold temperatures weren't going to stop dozens from jumping into a freezing river in Baldwinsville for the annual chill event especially if it was for a good cause. For some, this plunge into the Seneca River was just for fun but for others, they were diving into the river for a good cause.
Hancock Airport's SYR Reading Runway to host first storytime for kids

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The SYR Reading Runway, the free children’s library located on the second floor of Hancock International Airport, announces its first storytime. The SYR Reading Runway provides free books to any children who are travelling in and out of Syracuse. Kids can pick out a book and take it to their gate to read, and even take the book home with them.
Syracuse Police Department discusses community tips and an upcoming event

Syracuse police department logo. Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses two cases from the week and how the community helped them get the suspects as well...
Oneida County warns residents of texting scam involving SNAP benefits

ONEIDA, N.Y. — The Oneida County District Attorney’s Office warned residents Friday of a texting scam involving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps. Numerous individuals have received text messages that appear to come from a New York City agency as well as other...
Seventeen-year-old shot in both arms in Syracuse early Friday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 17-year-old was shot in both arms near the 100 block of South Alvord St. in Syracuse. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Syracuse Police Officers found the injured 17-year-old and transported them to Upstate Hospital. The individual is expected to survive.
Beloved Liverpool community member, educator, Frank Sofia has passed away

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — It was announced Friday that Frank Sofia, often affectionately called “Mr. Liverpool” passed away on Thursday. Frank Sofia was a staple in the Liverpool community, where he was a teacher for 35 years at Liverpool High School before becoming a LHS stadium coordinator, finally retiring in 2020.
What's on the menu?: Venison Tenderloin Chimichurri with Spatchcock Funk

Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Venison Tenderloin Chimichurri. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings...
DeWitt man pleads guilty to sending music artist death threats on Instagram

DEWITT, N.Y. — A DeWitt man pleaded guilty Thursday to transmitting an interstate threat to injure another person. Marcus Fuller, 38, admitted that in Apr. 2022, he sent dozens of communications via Instagram directed to a musical performing artist, using about 100 different accounts that he created for that purpose.
Mild Sunday, then a couple cold snaps this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's been a fairly mild winter so far. Looking at this January as a whole, on average, our high temperatures were 6 degrees warmer than normal and our low temperatures were 11 degrees warmer than normal! Right now, we are in 9th place for the warmest January on record!
What season is CNY in right now, mid-winter or early spring?

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Temperatures on Saturday reached 40 degrees at the airport in Syracuse. That is about ten degrees above average for the end of January. This has to make think: " Are we really in winter right now, or is this an early taste of Spring?" The short answer here...
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after overnight house fire in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman has been hospitalized with what fire officials said were serious injuries after a house fire early Monday morning in Syracuse. Emergency crews responded to the home on Valley Drive between Camp Avenue and Oakdale Drive just after 2:00 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke and fire throughout the first floor of the structure, fire officials on scene said.
