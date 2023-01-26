Read full article on original website
Oswego County towns are hosting their Winterfest contest for food and great times
Pulaski, NY — Looking to eat a lot of food this weekend for a low price. Well, some towns up north may have what you are looking for. Winterfest has started in the town of Pulaski, Richland, and Altmar and will run all weekend. Tomorrow starts off with a chili contest, and Sunday you will have the opportunity to try 30 different wings for ten dollars on Sunday.
Baldwinsville holds its annual 'Big Chill' for a good cause
Cold temperatures weren't going to stop dozens from jumping into a freezing river in Baldwinsville for the annual chill event especially if it was for a good cause. For some, this plunge into the Seneca River was just for fun but for others, they were diving into the river for a good cause.
Oneida County Sheriffs respond to Vernon Apartments for a suspicious package located
Vernon, N.Y. — The Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to the Vernon Apartments in the Village of Vernon Friday just after 11 pm. There had been a suspicious package located on the porch of one of the apartments, according the the Sherriff. The deputies asked the community to avoid...
Hancock Airport's SYR Reading Runway to host first storytime for kids
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The SYR Reading Runway, the free children’s library located on the second floor of Hancock International Airport, announces its first storytime. The SYR Reading Runway provides free books to any children who are travelling in and out of Syracuse. Kids can pick out a book and take it to their gate to read, and even take the book home with them.
Funeral service for Ava Wood to be held Saturday morning, memorial scholarship announced
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — The funeral service for Ava Wood will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Word of Life Assembly of God in Baldwinsville. The funeral will be livestreamed for the community, it can be watched here. Ava Wood's Funeral Program by CNY Central on Scribd. With...
Syracuse Police Department discusses community tips and an upcoming event
Syracuse police department logo. Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses two cases from the week and how the community helped them get the suspects as well...
United Way of Central New York freezes $174,000 in funding meant for Vera House in 2023
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse nonprofit Vera House will go without $174,250 dollars in funding this year from the United Way of Central New York, it's President Nancy Kern Eaton confirmed Friday. She sent CNY Central this statement regarding that decision:. Like many in our community, we are concerned about...
Oneida County warns residents of texting scam involving SNAP benefits
ONEIDA, N.Y. — The Oneida County District Attorney’s Office warned residents Friday of a texting scam involving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps. Numerous individuals have received text messages that appear to come from a New York City agency as well as other...
Loved ones, community, celebrate the life of Brexialee Torres Ortiz at her funeral Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The funeral for Brexialee Torres Ortiz was packed Friday as friends and family celebrated the life of Brexi, the 11-year-old who has left the legacy as the girl who brought unity to the Syracuse community. Brexialee’s mother, Brenlee Ortiz, joined by the girl’s father Jose Torres,...
Light snow on Monday then more impactful lake effect snow near Syracuse by Tuesday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After being in the 40s both days this weekend and some rain on Sunday we'll be shifting back to more wintry weather this week. NOTE: There is a weather alert for light icing for areas to the north in Jefferson and Lewis counties until 10 PM Sunday night.
CNY Pride and Wunderbar partner to provide self defense classes for LGBTQ+ community
Syracuse, N.Y. — It's been about two months since the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay club left 5 people dead and 25 others injured. For theLGBTQ+ community here in Syracuse, the memories of the shooting have not gone away. For the owner of downtown Syracuse Wunderbar and...
Seventeen-year-old shot in both arms in Syracuse early Friday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 17-year-old was shot in both arms near the 100 block of South Alvord St. in Syracuse. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Syracuse Police Officers found the injured 17-year-old and transported them to Upstate Hospital. The individual is expected to survive.
Beloved Liverpool community member, educator, Frank Sofia has passed away
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — It was announced Friday that Frank Sofia, often affectionately called “Mr. Liverpool” passed away on Thursday. Frank Sofia was a staple in the Liverpool community, where he was a teacher for 35 years at Liverpool High School before becoming a LHS stadium coordinator, finally retiring in 2020.
What's on the menu?: Venison Tenderloin Chimichurri with Spatchcock Funk
Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Venison Tenderloin Chimichurri. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings...
DeWitt man pleads guilty to sending music artist death threats on Instagram
DEWITT, N.Y. — A DeWitt man pleaded guilty Thursday to transmitting an interstate threat to injure another person. Marcus Fuller, 38, admitted that in Apr. 2022, he sent dozens of communications via Instagram directed to a musical performing artist, using about 100 different accounts that he created for that purpose.
Mild Sunday, then a couple cold snaps this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's been a fairly mild winter so far. Looking at this January as a whole, on average, our high temperatures were 6 degrees warmer than normal and our low temperatures were 11 degrees warmer than normal! Right now, we are in 9th place for the warmest January on record!
What season is CNY in right now, mid-winter or early spring?
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Temperatures on Saturday reached 40 degrees at the airport in Syracuse. That is about ten degrees above average for the end of January. This has to make think: " Are we really in winter right now, or is this an early taste of Spring?" The short answer here...
Above average winter temperatures this weekend turn much colder later next week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Are you itching to have this 2022-2023 winter for CNY actually look and feel like winter?. You are likely not alone. This weekend unfortunately will not be truly wintry, but there will be some light snow for parts of the viewing area. Between now and sunrise we are...
Brexialee Torres Ortiz: An extraordinary young girl is laid to rest Friday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A ray of sunshine, extraordinary, beautiful, smart, bright, caring — these are all just some of the words people have used to describe young Brexialee Torres Ortiz since her death on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Brexialee Torres Ortiz was just 11 years old when...
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after overnight house fire in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman has been hospitalized with what fire officials said were serious injuries after a house fire early Monday morning in Syracuse. Emergency crews responded to the home on Valley Drive between Camp Avenue and Oakdale Drive just after 2:00 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke and fire throughout the first floor of the structure, fire officials on scene said.
