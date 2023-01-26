Read full article on original website
IRS sends out 12 million refunds after correcting 2020 tax returns: report
The IRS issued 12 million tax refunds to taxpayers who paid too much taxes on their 2020 unemployment benefits, according to reports. The refunds totaling up to $14.8 billion are a result of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. Hence, the act waived unemployment benefits up to $10,200 per eligible taxpayer.
Stimulus Update: IRS Announces Average Payments of $1,232 Sent to Millions. Here's Who Is Getting Them
The American Rescue Plan Act provided $1,400 stimulus checks to most eligible adults and dependents. But it did much more than that. In fact, some provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act are continuing to pay off for taxpayers even today. On Friday Jan. 6, 2023, the IRS announced that...
Where's my money? Millions still waiting for 2021 tax refunds | How to get your money quickly in '23
The start of the 2023 tax filing season is just days away, but there are millions of taxpayers still waiting for their tax refund from years past.
12 Million People Got a Refund From the IRS for a Tax Break on 2020 Unemployment Benefits
The IRS said Friday that it had finished issuing refunds to people who qualified for a federal tax break on up to $10,200 of unemployment benefits received in 2020. The American Rescue Plan Act offered the tax break. President Joe Biden signed the law in March 2021, after many people had already filed their 2020 returns.
Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022
The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
Urgent IRS warning to do quick check now or face hefty tax bills in future
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has suggested taxpayers check their withholdings now in order to avoid any penalties in the future. As folks make life changes such as marriage, divorce, or children, your taxes are also subject to those changes. Making any necessary adjustments before you do your taxes will...
4 reasons to change your tax withholdings
One way to get the tax refund you want — if you want one at all — is to adjust your tax withholdings so they accurately reflect your life as it is now. Too little withheld each month — whether it's from your paycheck, pension check, or unemployment benefits check — could mean a smaller tax refund next year — or even worse, a big tax bill. Too much taken out could leave you less money each month until your refund comes.
Tax season is open: Filing date change, how to get refund faster and more to know
Tax season is up and running. The Internal Revenue Service is now accepting and processing 2022 tax returns. Most of the individual tax returns for the 2022 tax year are expected to be filed before the April 18 deadline. IRS Acting Commissioner Doug O’Donnell said the IRS is working to...
Tax season is here and IRS warns your tax refund will likely be smaller this year
Tax season is officially here. Filing early and online with direct deposit is advised especially with the backlogs the last few years.
How Far Back Will the IRS Go for Unfiled Taxes? Surprising Answer
By law, individuals who earn an income that exceeds the standard deduction are required to file an annual income tax return. Sadly, not everyone is able to get their returns filed in time to meet the IRS tax filing deadline, and often resort to skipping a year or even a few years. So, how far back will the IRS go for unfiled taxes?
Does the IRS Still Owe You Money From Your 2020 Tax Return? How To Find Out and Claim It
Tax season for 2022 returns has officially begun as of this week, but 2020 returns are also in the news again. The IRS recently let Americans know they some may still be owed money from that time...
Taxpayers can still avoid 'surprise' tax bill from the IRS, but time is running out
Taxpayers who fail to make a fourth-quarter estimated tax payment by Jan. 17 could be hit with a "surprise" financial penalty, according to the IRS.
IRS Says Corrected Taxes Resulted In 12 Million New Refunds
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that it has corrected numerous 2020 tax returns, resulting in the issuance of 12 million new refunds. According to a CBS report, the tax agency primarily corrected returns that included overpayments for unemployment benefits after the passage of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan of 2021.
IRS says tax refunds may be smaller this year
Tax season begins on Monday, and taxpayers should expect some changes this year. The IRS warned refunds could be smaller because of the expiration of COVID-19 relief initiatives. CBS MoneyWatch associate managing editor Aimee Picchi joined CBS News to discuss.
IRS ‘cash grab’ with fantasy sports is about to hit Americans ‘like a truck,’ tax experts say
Tax experts suggest that new IRS tax code changes will increase audits and taxes by regulating payment systems like Venmo, PayPal, Apple Pay, CashApp and more.
