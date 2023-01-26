ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NBC Los Angeles

12 Million People Got a Refund From the IRS for a Tax Break on 2020 Unemployment Benefits

The IRS said Friday that it had finished issuing refunds to people who qualified for a federal tax break on up to $10,200 of unemployment benefits received in 2020. The American Rescue Plan Act offered the tax break. President Joe Biden signed the law in March 2021, after many people had already filed their 2020 returns.
msn.com

Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022

The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
AOL Corp

4 reasons to change your tax withholdings

One way to get the tax refund you want — if you want one at all — is to adjust your tax withholdings so they accurately reflect your life as it is now. Too little withheld each month — whether it's from your paycheck, pension check, or unemployment benefits check — could mean a smaller tax refund next year — or even worse, a big tax bill. Too much taken out could leave you less money each month until your refund comes.
TENNESSEE STATE
MarketRealist

How Far Back Will the IRS Go for Unfiled Taxes? Surprising Answer

By law, individuals who earn an income that exceeds the standard deduction are required to file an annual income tax return. Sadly, not everyone is able to get their returns filed in time to meet the IRS tax filing deadline, and often resort to skipping a year or even a few years. So, how far back will the IRS go for unfiled taxes?
TaxBuzz

IRS Says Corrected Taxes Resulted In 12 Million New Refunds

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that it has corrected numerous 2020 tax returns, resulting in the issuance of 12 million new refunds. According to a CBS report, the tax agency primarily corrected returns that included overpayments for unemployment benefits after the passage of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan of 2021.
CBS News

IRS says tax refunds may be smaller this year

Tax season begins on Monday, and taxpayers should expect some changes this year. The IRS warned refunds could be smaller because of the expiration of COVID-19 relief initiatives. CBS MoneyWatch associate managing editor Aimee Picchi joined CBS News to discuss.
