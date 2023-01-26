ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Construction Begins on New HCA Florida Airport North Emergency in Orlando

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, an affiliate of HCA Florida Healthcare, recently announced that it has begun construction on the new $12.7 million HCA Florida Airport North Emergency located on the corner of South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard in Orlando, Florida. Slated to open in summer of 2023, the...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Hours of daylight continue to increase

We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Deputies Get It On While At Disney Springs

This is a love triangle that has Florida written all over it. This is the wildest ride that could ever happen at Disney so hang on… Three Florida deputies in Orange County have resigned after being involved in a sex scandal at a Disney property. Back in 2021, Florida...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Free Energy Makeovers for Income-Eligible Residents in Volusia County

More than 1,700 income-eligible customers in Volusia County’s Orange City neighborhood will soon receive a jolt of positive energy from Duke Energy. Starting in February and lasting through April, the company will begin installing energy-efficient upgrades in homes. Through its innovative Neighborhood Energy Saver program, the company will give...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Breeze Airways Vero Beach flights begin Feb. 2

VERO BEACH - Travelers are excited for the February return of commercial airline service at Vero Beach Regional Airport. Breeze Airways announced in October that it will begin service to and from Vero Beach on Feb. 2. Though relatively new, Breeze Airways recently took the number two spot in Travel + Leisure magazine’s reader survey of the top 10 best domestic airlines. Breeze trailed only Hawaiian Airlines, a perennial winner of such surveys.
VERO BEACH, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

A New Airline Is Now Flying to Orlando Airport

Many guests fly to Disney World, most arriving at Orlando International Airport, which has flights to and from places ALL over the world. Over the past few years, we’ve seen several new airlines at the airport, including Norse Airlines, Play Airlines, Breeze Airways, and more. We previously told you about another NEW airline coming to Orlando soon, but now those flights have started!
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

“Anything Can Change” — Leaders from Disney’s Reedy Creek District Comment on the Impending Dissolution

A huge part of Disney’s “normal” way of doing things in Orlando could be changing. For over 50 years, Disney has had the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), a district that essentially allows them to have a great deal of control over the land on which they operate in Orlando (essentially acting like its own county government). But a bill signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (following Disney’s statement against the Florida Parental Rights in Education Bill) will dissolve the RCID in June of 2023. We’ve covered the Reedy Creek drama extensively, but now we’ve got some updates from those running the District itself.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Derrick Rogers, 2023 WR out of Florida, announces B1G commitment

Derrick Rogers, a 3-star Class of 2023 wide receiver out of Florida, announced Sunday that he has committed to Purdue. He is the 2nd wide receiver to commit to Purdue Sunday, joining under the radar Arhmad Branch. Rogers is also a cornerback and can play either position at the collegiate...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

New Seminole County Manager Announced

Seminole County Government announced that Darren Gray has been named as its next County Manager. Mr. Gray has more than 25 years of government experience, formerly serving as Lake County’s top executive, Clermont’s City Manager, and in Deputy Administrator roles in Orange and Osceola Counties. He has managed every aspect of government operations, including budget and finance, human resources, planning and development, communications, public policy, transportation, and recreation.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

