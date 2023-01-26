Read full article on original website
Florida authorities suggest two charges against a man suspected of hammering a lemon shark to death: reportMoonFlorida State
Longstanding Dairy Queen in Florida is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenMerritt Island, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
westorlandonews.com
Construction Begins on New HCA Florida Airport North Emergency in Orlando
HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, an affiliate of HCA Florida Healthcare, recently announced that it has begun construction on the new $12.7 million HCA Florida Airport North Emergency located on the corner of South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard in Orlando, Florida. Slated to open in summer of 2023, the...
mynews13.com
Hours of daylight continue to increase
We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
LYNX Air takes off from Toronto to Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — People who travel to and from Orlando will have a new airline option. LYNX Air flew its first flight to the United States on Friday. The flight departed from Toronto Pearson International Airport and arrived at Terminal C at Orlando International Airport. The company said fares...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
wild941.com
Florida Deputies Get It On While At Disney Springs
This is a love triangle that has Florida written all over it. This is the wildest ride that could ever happen at Disney so hang on… Three Florida deputies in Orange County have resigned after being involved in a sex scandal at a Disney property. Back in 2021, Florida...
Temps heat up across Central Florida; could reach records highs next week
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday will much warmer than Saturday and that warm weather will continue for most of the upcoming week. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Orlando will reach a high temperature of 82 degrees.
westorlandonews.com
Free Energy Makeovers for Income-Eligible Residents in Volusia County
More than 1,700 income-eligible customers in Volusia County’s Orange City neighborhood will soon receive a jolt of positive energy from Duke Energy. Starting in February and lasting through April, the company will begin installing energy-efficient upgrades in homes. Through its innovative Neighborhood Energy Saver program, the company will give...
Volusia County Sheriff hosts ‘not your ordinary’ career fair Saturday
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is going to showcase its best during a career fair its calling anything but “ordinary.”. The job fair was held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3901 Tiger Bay Road in Daytona Beach. The sheriff’s office...
3 local restaurant chains set to expand here and beyond in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Another Broken Egg and Island Fin Poke are among the Orlando-based eateries that plan to grow their presence here and across the U.S. in 2023.
‘A truly remarkable alligator’: Gatorland icon Chester dies at 60
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator that became part of the Gatorland family more than 20 years ago has died, the park recently announced. Chester the alligator died Dec. 7 as a result of an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said. The park estimated he was 60 years old. The massive...
hometownnewstc.com
Breeze Airways Vero Beach flights begin Feb. 2
VERO BEACH - Travelers are excited for the February return of commercial airline service at Vero Beach Regional Airport. Breeze Airways announced in October that it will begin service to and from Vero Beach on Feb. 2. Though relatively new, Breeze Airways recently took the number two spot in Travel + Leisure magazine’s reader survey of the top 10 best domestic airlines. Breeze trailed only Hawaiian Airlines, a perennial winner of such surveys.
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Airline Is Now Flying to Orlando Airport
Many guests fly to Disney World, most arriving at Orlando International Airport, which has flights to and from places ALL over the world. Over the past few years, we’ve seen several new airlines at the airport, including Norse Airlines, Play Airlines, Breeze Airways, and more. We previously told you about another NEW airline coming to Orlando soon, but now those flights have started!
Brevard County elementary school gets makeover, adds butterfly garden
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County elementary school gets a major makeover, rebuilding and revamping parts of the school grounds. On Saturday, Brevard County Schools teamed up with The Hope Depot Foundation to revitalize Imperial Estates Elementary, a Title I school in Titusville. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
allears.net
“Anything Can Change” — Leaders from Disney’s Reedy Creek District Comment on the Impending Dissolution
A huge part of Disney’s “normal” way of doing things in Orlando could be changing. For over 50 years, Disney has had the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), a district that essentially allows them to have a great deal of control over the land on which they operate in Orlando (essentially acting like its own county government). But a bill signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (following Disney’s statement against the Florida Parental Rights in Education Bill) will dissolve the RCID in June of 2023. We’ve covered the Reedy Creek drama extensively, but now we’ve got some updates from those running the District itself.
saturdaytradition.com
Derrick Rogers, 2023 WR out of Florida, announces B1G commitment
Derrick Rogers, a 3-star Class of 2023 wide receiver out of Florida, announced Sunday that he has committed to Purdue. He is the 2nd wide receiver to commit to Purdue Sunday, joining under the radar Arhmad Branch. Rogers is also a cornerback and can play either position at the collegiate...
westorlandonews.com
New Seminole County Manager Announced
Seminole County Government announced that Darren Gray has been named as its next County Manager. Mr. Gray has more than 25 years of government experience, formerly serving as Lake County’s top executive, Clermont’s City Manager, and in Deputy Administrator roles in Orange and Osceola Counties. He has managed every aspect of government operations, including budget and finance, human resources, planning and development, communications, public policy, transportation, and recreation.
disneyfoodblog.com
“We Don’t Have a Choice” — Update on Disney’s Reedy Creek Drama from the District’s Leaders
The future of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District hangs in the air, and with the official date of dissolution drawing closer every day, many are wondering what exactly will happen with its special tax status. Disney has taken steps to secure parts of the district’s future after Florida...
